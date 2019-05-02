ADP Payroll Is Up 275,000 - The Important Number Is In Friday's Labor Dept Report

The ADP report is a joint one with Moody's, trying to give a heads up on what the more accurate Labor Department report will be later in the week. Both survey payrolls to see who many people are employed, it's thus possible to work out how many jobs have been added. We like rising employment as it shows that demand is increasing, jobs are being created and people with jobs have money to spend.

However, we shouldn't read too much into this ADP report stating that 275,000 jobs have been added in the private sector this past month. Partly for a reason they themselves give, there are a couple of technical reasons to think that it might not be wholly and completely accurate. Take a bit off the top to get a more accurate view.

Friday's numbers will be more accurate:

The ADP figures come ahead of the U.S. Labor Department's more comprehensive non-farm payrolls report at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT) on Friday, which includes both public and private-sector employment.

But much more than that the Labor Dept. will be more accurate through having a larger sample size is that we'll also get the other number that we need.

For yes, we like economic expansion, which's great for profits and thus stock prices. So, rising employment is bullish for us as investors. But we're all also aware that economic expansions do end. There is still that business cycle. What we want to know is when is it going to end?

In the real numbers here we would, actually, already think that it should be ending. Because when we can expand employment no longer is when we've run out of unemployed people who can be got into work. The US is at unemployment numbers not seen since the late 1960s and we really do think - or rather, we thought a couple of years back - that this is full employment.

There always will be people unemployed, what we call frictional unemployment. It takes time to get hired for example, you don't apply on Monday and start on Tuesday. Even if HR did allow that there would still be the process of going through interviews and all that. So, some portion of the people will be unemployed at any one time.

Past thinking was that this was around, or a little below, 4% of all workers. (If 10% of all jobs are destroyed and then recreated each year, another 10% are quits and hires, it takes 2 to 3 months to get hired - you can see where this rough idea is coming from and all of those numbers are roughly right.) Which is about where we are. So, past thinking would tell us that we can't carry on adding employment. We're getting to the top of the expansion that is.

What has rather surprised is that this isn't true. Month by month we expand employment. The unemployment rate doesn't move very much. What's happening is that people we thought were entirely out of the workforce are coming back into it. For those who prefer technical terms U3 is not changing much, U6 and beyond are falling, which is what explains how we can increase employment numbers.

The problem for us all as prognosticators is that we're in unknown territory here. The general economist's view is that we should already be seeing substantial wage inflation pressures. We're not. Or rather, the general economists' view was that if we got to here we would be, we're not and no one is quite sure why. And if the professional economists don't know then we're in a pickle as well.

The general bet is that at some point this process will stop. We will have pulled back into the labor force everyone who will or can be. At which point any further increase in demand for labor will just turn up as that inflationary pressure on wages, which will then feed through into general inflation.

At which point, what happens? The Fed raises interest rates and chokes off that economic growth. And don't forget that other than this last one from the housing crash near all post-war US recessions have been caused by the Fed tightening monetary conditions to try to choke off inflation.

Now, it's possible that the above economics isn't right. There are parts of it that varied schools would disagree with. There are even parts of it I disagree with. But that doesn't actually matter. Because all central bank, Treasury and so on economic models are built upon roughly the above analysis. They're all, effectively, New Keynesian models in their assumptions. And policy responses are driven by the outputs of those models.

The Fed is looking for evidence of labor shortage, when it sees it will tighten monetary policy.

So, what's our clue here? Continued employment growth is fine. Whether from the ADP or Labor Dept. numbers. Obviously, if it slows we do think growth is slowing. But continued growth is OK - as long as the unemployment rate doesn't drop. Because jobs growth, without a falling unemployment rate, means that we continue to pull people into work from outside our current definition of the labor force. That means the jobs growth isn't inflationary - therefore the Fed isn't going to raise interest rates to kill the inflation.

So, today's numbers, Friday's, the important thing is the change in the unemployment rate compared to the jobs growth number. As long as we're still sucking people in from outside the usual definition of unemployment then we'll not be seeing a major change in Fed policy on interest rates - and thus the boom can continue.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.