Factor Tilt Performance: April 2019

In an ongoing monthly series of articles, I have been covering five different factor tilts or alternative weighting schemes that have delivered long-run outperformance - size, value, low volatility, dividend growth, and equal weighting. As seen below, all of these strategies have delivered absolute outperformance versus the broad market benchmark (far right column) over the trailing 20 years. Information below is from the underlying indices for these strategies.

Below I have listed the performance of exchange-traded funds that replicate these factor indices. Given the more recent inception dates of these funds, we do not have the full histories that we have for the underlying indices above, which is why I continue to show both in this series. These are certainly not the only ways to get exposure to these factors, and increasing competition in the realm of smart beta is likely to continue to push down expense ratios in the industry going forward.

For these five factors and the S&P 500, I have also calculated the standard deviation of monthly returns. In this series, I am using this volatility measure as a risk proxy. While some buy-and-hold investors may counter that they have a long-term view and are not impacted by market volatility, unfortunately, many individual investors all too often can be whipsawed by market swings like the on we just witnessed in the fourth quarter. Some investors may prefer strategies with less variability of returns like low volatility and dividend growth. We will also track this measure to ensure that these strategies are delivering on their promise of a smoother return profile.

Discussion Of Recent Performance

In this article, I will discuss each of these strategies recent and long-run performance and try and describe expected forward performance for these strategies.

Size

The size factor, represented here by the S&P SmallCap 600 (IJR), posted a solid absolute return (+3.87%), but underperformed the broader market in April. This factor also underperformed meaningfully in the broad-based sell-off in the fourth quarter. For 3, 6, and 12-month periods, size is meaningfully lagging the large cap index, which can be a bearish sign to equity strategists. Small-cap stocks tend to be more sensitive to the performance of the domestic economy.

Over longer time intervals, size has delivered strong outperformance. Over the past ten years, the strategy has delivered 15.6% annualized. Over twenty years, the strategy has bested the large cap S&P 500 nearly 4% per annum. A quality or low volatility tilt (XSLV) works well in concert with size to screen for good businesses and screen out companies that have small market capitalizations because they are headed towards zero.

Value

The Value factor, represented by the S&P 500 Pure Value Index (RPV), posted the best performance of these five factor tilts in April 2019, slightly outperforming the broad market. Financials, led by insurance companies and asset managers, drove this outperformance. Cap-weighted financials (XLF) actually lagged the broad market, but the unique weight to these non-bank subsectors drove Value to outperformance in what was still a very good month for cap-weighted tech stocks. While some may bemoan the underperformance of Value, the last decade looks pretty good. From the depths of the financial crisis, the Value factor has generated scintillating 17%+ returns. The strategy has lagged for the past 1, 3, and 5-year periods, but the strategy typically gleans most of its outperformance early in an expansion.

Low Volatility

The Low Volatility factor, represented by the S&P 500 Low Volatility Index (SPLV) of the lowest volatility quintile of the broad market, lagged the broad market as these more defensive stocks underperformed in the broad-based rally and their more rate-sensitive posture underperformed as interest rates moved modestly higher. This strategy tends to do well in declining interest rate environments, which is why I have suggested that it could be a good substitute for traditional fixed income allocations in certain long-term balanced strategies. It has been a good six months for the strategy, which strongly bested the market in the risk-off environment in the fourth quarter. Low Volatility is the only strategy that has lagged the broad market in the ten years since the markets bottomed in early 2009, but on a risk-adjusted basis the strategy has been a winner. As you can see from the table above depicting the annualized standard deviation of monthly returns to accompany the return series from the first table, low volatility has delivered on its promise of a more stable return profile. Over ten years, the Low Volatility strategy has trailed by less than 0.1% per year - not bad for a historically long economic expansion. This lagging performance occurred with less than three-quarters of the return volatility of the broad market.

Dividend Growth

Dividend Growth (NOBL), represented by the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat Index populated by companies that have paid increasing dividends for 25 years, shares some of return profile of Low Volatility. The strategy lagged the broad market in April, but has generated market beating performance over the past six and twelve month periods. In the recent environment characterized by moderating monetary policy, dividend payers have becoming relatively more attractive to investors looking for carry. These consistent dividend growers have demonstrated the wherewithal to increase shareholder payouts over multiple business cycles and generated long-run outperformance.

Equal-Weighting

Equal-weighting (NYSEARCA:RSP), which weights each S&P 500 constituent evenly instead of using traditional capitalization weighting, underperformed modestly in April as the megacaps generated strong performance. Over long time intervals, equal-weighting has beat the market handily, gleaning structural alpha from a combination of the size factor and the contrarian nature of rebalancing. In my recent article entitled, Rolling Returns: Equal-Weighted vs. Cap-Weighted, I showed that as the comparison period extends, equal-weighting is likely to outperform.

Summary

Stocks are off to their best four month start in at least two decades. In recent articles, I have tried to offer some insights into where this rally could be heading. In Long Spans Before New Market Highs Can Be Bullish, I showed that the more than seven month stretch from August to late April without a new all-time high was the 17th longest on record and that previous longer periods frequently led to sharp gains over the next year. In The Magnitude of the Rally, I showed that market gains this large and rapid are fairly rare and typically occur around economic transitions. In articles on the Sell in May adage, I noted a long history of seasonality in equity and fixed income returns. Those articles offer interesting observations, but can provide conflicting signals. I believe all five of these factor tilts can deliver structural alpha over the course of multiple business cycles. Investors should understand their own risk tolerance and behavioral biases to understand which factor tilt might best fit their portfolio. More risk averse investors can benefit from dividend growth and low volatility strategies. Value-seeking investors can favor value or the size premia. They can all work over time, but individual investors need to understand what will work best for them in their unique investment circumstances.

