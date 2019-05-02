Buffet Is Back With A Bang: Analyzing What The Occidental Preferred Deal Means For BRK Holders

While OXY shareholders got the short end of the stick given the expensive financing, they may eventually benefit if synergies are realized. Besides, for reasons explained below, BRK may have been the only avenue for OXY.

Deal Background

On 29th April 2019, the Occidental (OXY) jet was reportedly found in Omaha with Gordon Haskett of Gordon Haskett Research Advisors LLC speculating that Occidental was looking to bring in Buffett to help finance its acquisition of Anadarko (APC). Given that Occidental earns about ~$11b in EBITDA and has ~$7b of net debt, its balance sheet is relatively unlevered, giving OXY relative financial flexibility to lever up and coming over the top of Chevron (CVX)'s $33b cash and stock bid for Anadarko. Given that OXY had already (unsuccessfully) bid for APC four times before and APC is finally "in play", this prediction had a large chance of coming true.

Indeed, this is what ended up happening, with OXY putting in a $38b cash and stock bid for Anadarko, with a total deal value of about $57b including debt. Note that Berkshire's investment in OXY preferred shares/warrants is contingent on the acquisition closing, so all this only applies if OXY's bid for APC is successful. Given that APC has to pay a $1b break fee to CVX if this deal breaks, the overall cost of the acquisition (if successful) would be $58 billion.

Deal Structure and why OXY will likely prevail over CVX

OXY's bid is structured as $38/cash per share of Anadarko, along with 0.6094 share of Occidental stock. Using closing prices from 1st May '19, this works out to be $73.75 per APC share, with ~51% of this consideration in the form of cash. On the other hand, the Chevron bid was for $16.25 in cash and 0.3869 share of CVX or $62.27 per share, with only ~26% of this consideration in the form of cash. Thus OXY's bid looks to be the clear winner over CVX if Chevron decides against increasing increased the bid price further, as it would be hard to the APC board of directors to reject a clearly higher bid with a larger cash consideration. Even if Chevron does make a higher bid, it is possible that OXY comes in again over the top, given the overlapping acreage with APC, the availability of nearly unlimited financing thanks to BRK, and four unsuccessful takeover attempts in the past. Chevron's CEO seems to be pretty valuation aware, and willing walk to away if the price required to acquire APC is too high.

Additionally, receiving a $1b break up fee on its $33b offer would also help sooth Chevron's wounds from its unsuccessful acquisition attempt. Chevron believes its' own stock represents good value at these prices, as signaled by the massive $25b buyback authorization unveiled in February 2019 (roughly ~10% of its market cap) which it plans on deploying at a pace of $4b a year. Chevron could thus use some of the cash earmarked for its acquisition to continue its buyback program, instead of continuing its pursuit of APC. Chevron's CEO has actually indicated that they would increase the pace of buybacks should the APC deal go through, given that a large percentage of the deal consideration is in the form of stock (although the net effect on buyback yield is uncertain, due to the dilution).

What does the OXY-APC mean for BRK shareholders

Putting all this together, it is unlikely that CVX will make another higher offer for APC, and thus OXY seems likely to be the eventual suitor. In this scenario, Berkshire appears to be the clear winner, having extracted very favorable terms from OXY for its quick commitment to financing OXY's acquisition of APC. Indeed, there are only a handful of institutions (maybe only one!) on this planet that can commit to investing $10b in preferred stock after only a day or two of diligence. Warren Buffett calls this BRK's elephant gun:

Berkshire Hathaway is now generating tens of billions of dollars in cash every year, and Buffett likes to deploy this cash using what he calls an "elephant gun." Put simply, the cash elephant gun is simply a slug of cash used to buy the biggest and most attractive investment opportunities at the right moment. And when it comes down to it, waiting until it is the right moment to pounce is what Buffett is best known for – without his elephant gun it's unlikely he would have been so successful over the years.

Committing $10b over the span of two days, certainly sounds like Warren Buffett found an elephant, using up ~8% of his massive $122 billion of cash and cash equivalents. Let us quickly analyze the potential credit risk of OXY, both pre and post-acquisition, and use this to judge the quality of Berkshire's investment.

Pro-forma financials and credit analysis

Source: Author's Estimates, CapIQ

Before Occidental's acquisition of Anadarko, we see that Occidental had great credit metrics, with a Net Debt/EBITDA of only ~0.8x significantly lower than peers in the industry. This is reflected in the trading prices of Occidental debt, all of which trade near par with coupons between 3 to 4%

Source: Boerse Berlin

Because BRK's preference shares cannot be taken out until 10 years, an appropriate discount rate on Occidental's debt would be close to the 2045 bonds. Since these bonds have declined since Occidental's plans to take over Anadarko were made public, the current yield on these bonds should be the appropriate discount rate for the merged entity (to which BRK would lend).

The last price on these bonds was 102.4, which implies a YTM of about ~4.5%. As a sanity check, these bonds were trading at a YTM of about ~4% pre-acquisition chatter, and it makes sense that increasing the leverage from 0.9x to 2.1x causes the bonds to trade 50 bps wider. We can compare this YTM to the IRR of Berkshire's preferred/warrants trade, since Berkshire's risk on the preferred stock is slightly more than the risk on the debt (as Berkshire's preffered is more senior to the common, but junior to the bonds).

Source: Boerse Berlin

Computing the IRR of Berkshire's Investment

While the cash flows from the preferred stock are easy to compute, finding the value of the 80 million 10 year warrants to buy OXY at $62.5 per share requires us to use the Black-Sholes formula. However, to calculate the B-S value we need to have a view on the implied volatility of OXY stock over the next 10 years, and is thus somewhat subjective. Barrons' claims these options are worth $900m, while GuruFocus values the same warrants at $1.36 billion. Here is an estimate of what these options are worth at different levels of implied volatility:

Source: Black-Sholes Calculator

Source: Author's Estimates

Given that Jan 2021 Anadarko Calls trade at an IV of 21%, one may be tempted to use a value around ~$7.5 a warrant, which would imply a total value of $600 million, significantly lower than both the GuruFocus and Barrons' estimates. However, Warren Buffett himself does not believe in the Black-Sholes formula, especially for longer-dated options like this. One of the biggest reasons behind this is that stocks go up over the long term, while the Black-Sholes assumes somewhat of a random walk. Here's a quote from Morningstar about why:

Buffett points out that the implied volatility used in the Black-Scholes model is typically determined by how much the stock has moved around recently. He notes that the Black-Scholes model probably works well for short investment horizons, but the value of the model diminishes rapidly as the horizon lengthens because recent stock volatility isn't a good predictor of the long-run outcome for the underlying security. Additionally, the value of retained earnings of the underlying companies isn't accounted for in the model. He also points out that the model's creators, Fischer Black and Myron Scholes, probably understood these limitations of the model. Buffett emphasizes his point--that using the model for extended time periods can skew results--by analyzing a 100-year option on the S&P 500 using the Black-Scholes model, and pointing out that even with a 100% drop in the S&P 500 Index, the premium paid would represent a 6.2% cost of funding. In this analysis, he uses a scenario and expected-return format, anticipating a 99% chance that the value of the S&P 500 would rise over 100 years, and a 1% chance that it would fall, and expecting a loss of 50% of the value of the index if it does fall. Therefore he uses fundamentally estimated values to check the pricing of options, just like our approach

While this logic was used then WB was trying to explain to shareholders why BRK was selling put options in the middle of the financial crisis, I suspect that the same logic of "value of retained earnings of the underlying companies isn't accounted for in the model" holds when investing in such long-dated call options. Indeed, given the low starting valuations, retained earnings over the next 10 years can have a material impact on the final payoff Berkshire receives from these warrants. Regardless, we try to get the IRR of Berkshire's investment in OXY under three different valuations of the OXY warrants:

Since Buffett receives the warrants upfront (and we value the warrants at t=0), I reduce his initial cash consideration by the value of warrants received. As we can see, BRK's IRR on its preferred + warrants is significantly higher than the yield on similarly risky OXY debt maturing in 2045, which only yields 4.5%. Additionally, since the preferred stock can only be taken out after 10 years, we assume that OXY redeems them as soon as possible. The terms of the preferred stock issuance require OXY pay a 5% takeout premium when they redeem, and thus the last years' cash flows include a $800m interest payment, and a $500m redemption premium. Also note that dividends on preferred stock are not tax deductible for OXY, and are taxed at a lower rate at the Berkshire level, additionally boosting Berkshire's returns (albeit at the expense of OXY shareholders).

While 9% may not sound much from the point of view of an equity investor in either BRK.A/BRK.B, it is important to note that a bulk of BRK's investments are funded by its famous low-cost insurance float, and thus overall returns to equity holders are significantly higher (to the tune of ~18.1% assuming 1:1 leverage using float at a cost of 1.5%, and deal has an IRR of 9.8%).

Why did OCX go for such expensive financing?

According to Reuters,

Anadarko announced a deal with Chevron on April 12 after snubbing a higher bid from Occidental, prompting Occidental to try to upend the Chevron deal.

It is no secret in the marketplace that Occidental has wanted to acquire Anadarko for a long time, given the four previously unsuccessful acquisition attempts it had already made. The Reuters article makes it clear that Occidental was aware of Chevron's interest in Anadarko on April 12, while the Occidental jet was not seen at Berkshire's HQ until April 29th. In the two weeks or so between these events, it is likely that Occidental looked for cheaper alternative sources of financing. However, there are only a handful of institutions in the world that could support an issuance as big as $10 billion by a single-non diversified entity. With time running out to make a higher bid or risk losing Anadarko to Chevron, the number of such institutions that can make such a commitment within a span of 2 days falls down to one, Berkshire Hathaway. Realizing their relative bargaining power, Berkshire extracted a heavy fee for this one of a kind issuance, giving birth to this deal.

Conclusion

Berkshire's deal with Occidental helping it finance a takeover bid for Anadarko seems to be great deal for Berkshire shareholders, and shows the market that Warren Buffett is back to making great deals for the famed conglomerate. While bondholders get only a 4.5% YTM for lending Occidental their money for the next 16 years, BRK will receive an IRR of 9+% on its investment, which is barely riskier than the bonds. Additionally, if the Sage of Omaha's view of the Black-Sholes formula holds over the next 10 years, the total return on its investment will be even higher, as the combined entity's strong cash flows add to intrinsic value. Should market conditions turn for the worse, it is likely that Buffett will be able to make many more such deals in the future

