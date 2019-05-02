Aurora Cannabis: The Biggest Threat To Its Near-Term Success

As prices fall, consumer demand will increase due to the sloped demand curve which will mitigate the impact of lower prices to some extent.

In 2020, cannabis prices will begin to fall in Canada as supply will surpass demand by a wide margin based on the announced capacities of LPs.

Despite the short-term supply shortages in Canada, we think market forces will eventually prevail and prices will fall. The expected drop in cannabis prices in Canada will result in severe consequences for Aurora (ACB) as the company remains a by-and-large Canadian cannabis firm. Most of Aurora's revenue will come from the legalization sales in Canada so realized prices will be one of the most important metrics for its near-term success.

(All amounts in C$ unless otherwise noted)

Supply > 2.5 Million Kg

Despite the initial hiccups, the top 20 Canadian licensed producers ("LPs") are building tens of millions of square feet of production space that will produce more than 2.5 million kg of cannabis per year. We collected the data based on announced capacities by each of the top 20 LPs which has some limitations:

We did not include capacities from LPs outside the top 20

Does not include illegal supplies or international imports

Represent LP's announced capacity targets by 2019/2020

Does not account for operational ramp up or inefficiencies

Another important thing to consider is the fact that Health Canada does not limit the number of licenses it issues. What this means is that there is theoretically no barrier to entry for cannabis production in Canada. For one example, Canopy Rivers (otcpk:CNPOF) has a joint venture with private greenhouse operator PharmHouse to operate a 1.3 million square feet facility.

Demand < 1.0 Million Kg

When we published our first warnings about the looming oversupply issue in Canada through "The Biggest Risk For Canopy Growth: Oversupply", we analyzed some of the most popular and widely-cited demand forecasts. Both Deloitte and PBO forecasted the annual demand for recreational cannabis in the range of 600,000 to 650,000 kg per year in a mature market.

Since then there have seen a few more research being published and we would like to cite a report released by Statistics Canada in September 2018. The research was based on surveys and the government agency estimates that Canadians will spend close to $1 billion dollars on cannabis products during Q4. Assuming an average purchase price of $10 per gram, the forecasted demand translates into volumes of around 100,000 kg of cannabis during the Q4 or 400,000 kg in annualized terms.

It is estimated there will be 5.4 million people wanting to purchase legal cannabis in the fourth quarter...Expenditure on legal cannabis in the fourth quarter may range from $816 million to $1,018 million while purchases of illegal cannabis may range from $254 million to $317 million. The estimates imply illegal cannabis sales may account for about 24% of the total market.

The black market continues to serve as a real and formidable threat to the legal cannabis market. We do not foresee the black market disappearing anytime soon and they will continue to eat up a sizable portion of the legal market, similar to the 24% estimated by Statistics Canada above.

Case Study: U.S. States

Many U.S. states have experienced a similar dramatic fall in cannabis prices after legalization and we should expect the same to happen in Canada. The Oregon Office of Economic Analysis released a review of recreational marijuana prices in Oregon, Washington, and Colorado after legalization. The findings are strikingly similar in that both the wholesale and retail prices have been continuously falling since the legalization in each state. Growing cannabis has no inherent barrier which makes it accessible to anyone with capital and interests. These 3 U.S. states have seen a surge in small producers and the overall supply of cannabis which far outstripped the consumer demand, resulting in continuously lower prices. We think the nature of unlimited licensing in Canada will eventually create a situation where too many producers are chasing a stagnant market, similar to what happened to these U.S. states.

(Source: Oregon Office of Economic Analysis)

Aurora's Options

Given that the Canadian market will almost surely slip into oversupply by the end of 2019 and early 2020, we think Aurora has a few options to cope with an oversupplied domestic market in Canada.

First of all, Aurora should try to seek out higher margin products such as vape pens, extracts, edibles, and infused beverages. Health Canada has released a draft of the regulation that could legalize edibles and extracts by the end of 2019. Aurora should be able to obtain a higher margin from these products even if the prices collapse for dried cannabis flowers as discussed above.

Secondly, Aurora should aggressively seek international export opportunities as margins have historically been much higher for these sales. Aurora is well-positioned because of its global footprint and existing exporting capability to several EU countries. Even if the Canadian market becomes oversupplied, higher margins from international sales could help offset any pricing erosions domestically. However, the international market remains small and timing remains unclear when these markets could reach critical scale.

Lastly, Aurora should try to capitalize on the opportunity to gain market share. We are talking about market share with the black market, not just other licensed producers because as prices fall consumer demand will also increase due to the sloped demand curve. Aurora's long-term objective would be to capture as much market from the illegal channels as possible and lower prices for legal weed could help drive consumer migration to legal suppliers.

Key Takeaway

For investors, we believe it is important to recognize the risk facing Aurora as a result of the looming oversupply in the Canadian market. Cannabis prices are likely to start falling in late 2019 or early 2020 based on what we saw in other legal markets. The experience of several U.S. states where cannabis prices continued to fall during the first 3 years of legalization provided important empirical evidence for Canada. However, not all if lost and Aurora will have a few levers to pull to offset any potential impact from an oversupply. We think execution remains the key for Aurora to successfully navigate through the next couple of years and investors should closely monitor realized pricing reported by Aurora in the coming quarters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.