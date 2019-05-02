Shopify: This Valuation Makes No Sense

Shopify (SHOP) has been one of the best-performing stock in the past few years. YTD, the stock has gained by 63%, which is much higher than the growth of its closest peers. Since its IPO, the stock has gained by more than 600% and the company’s valuation stands at more than $25 billion. Investors have cheered the company’s record of beating earnings and revenues and also the growth of its users. It is also a well-run company, with the CEO being the founder. While there is a lot of good things happening with SHOP, I believe that the company is now priced to perfection. As such, the risks for being long the company at the current valuations outweigh the rewards.

To starters, Shopify is a Canadian technology company that allows people from around the world to create powerful e-commerce websites and apps. The company charges these customers a monthly fee that starts at $29. Its most advanced suite costs $299 a month. In addition to these charges, the company generates revenues from the payment processing service and the theme marketplace. To date, more than 800K companies use Shopify’s products.

The value offered by Shopify is immense, especially to small companies that don’t have the budget of hiring a large team of developers. For $29 a month, the people can run their e-commerce stores without caring about the backend. Instead, they can focus on developing their products and serving their customers. For Shopify, the value is that once a customer subscribes, it will be almost impossible to switch to other platforms like those offered by Adobe (ADBE), Square (SQ), SquareSpace, and Wix (WIX) among others.

In a recent presentation, Andrew Left wrote about the key challenges he believes will affect the company. He talked about the planned entry by Microsoft (MSFT) in the space, the Instagram buy button, and the end of its relationship with MailChimp. I don’t believe that these reasons are good enough. For example, I found the reports that Microsoft was considering a competing product a bit laughable because I don’t believe it will succeed. The market is already mature and has decided that SHOP is the way to go. Similarly, I don’t believe that Instagram’s button will have any negative implication on the company because the two products can supplement one another.

My only issue with SHOP is that it is currently priced to perfection. While this happens to all fast-growing SAAS companies, I believe that SHOP has gone too far. Consider this, in the past 12 months, the company reported revenues of $1.07 billion. This revenue has grown from just $205 million in 2015. This year, it is expected to grow to $1.4 billion. This is a very good growth rate, and one that warrants a premium valuation. The growth in revenues has also happened at a time when the net losses have been increasing. Last year, it reported a total net loss of $64 million, which was higher than the $18 million it generated in 2015.

The lack of present profitability is an issue that investors should not ignore. The same is true with the future profitability. In 2018, the company had gross profit margins of 55.5%, which was lower than the 2017 margin of 56%. In future, as the company becomes a more mature, the profit margin could match that of Adobe (ADBE), which is at 25%. According to Dilantha De Silva, it could take at least ten years before the company’s margins get to this level. If it’s revenue will have reached $3 billion in the next ten years, its net income – based on a 25% profit margin – will be $750 million. By dividing this with the current valuation of $25 billion, you get that the company is trading at 33x the net income of the next ten years. This is based on a best-case scenario that it can more than double its revenues in this period.

When you compare the company’s forward EV to EBITDA, you find that it is trading at 426x. This is much higher than that of the other fast-growing SAAS companies like Etsy (ETSY), Veeva (VEEV), ServiceNow (NOW), Splunk (SPLNK), and Square (SQ).

Its forward PS ratio is also higher than that of its closest SAAS peers.

This pricey valuation even as its revenue growth continues to decline as shown below.

When companies get this overvalued, bad things do happen in future when this growth ends. Other than valuation, I believe that the company faces two big challenges.

First, I believe that the increased competition in the industry will prevent many new customers from using SHOP’s products. As mentioned, the pricing of SHOP starts at $29. On the other hand, the e-commerce products of Wix (WIX) starts at just $17 while that of Weebly, which is owned by Square starts at just $25. This means that SHOP will have a challenge increasing prices as it has done before.

Second, I believe that the runway for growth for SHOP’s products is short. This is because most large companies like Nike (NIKE) and Budweiser (BUD) already use Shopify. Other large brands like Adidas, Lululemon (LULU) already use other platforms for their e-commerce solutions. These large brands are much better than small startups because they tend to spend more and their businesses have less chances of failing. In fact, since most companies that use SHOP are relatively new and tend to fail. A previous report showed that this churn is about 77%.

Similarly, many Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) that don’t use SHOP already use other companies like Woocommerce, BigCommerce, and Wix. Therefore, since it has taken 15 years to get to more than 700k users, I see the path to doubling this number being significantly long especially at a time when competition is increasing.

Takeaway

My wife, who runs a small e-commerce company, has been a Shopify user for more than three years. She is among the thousands of users who have been pleased using the platform and has resisted jumping ship to other cheaper alternatives. Based on her reviews and those of the other users, I believe that the product is genuinely good. As explained above, the biggest issue right now is that its valuation has been a bit stretched. As a growth company, investors might ignore the valuation for now, but in future they will. For these reasons, I recommend avoiding the company for now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.