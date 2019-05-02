Ingersoll-Rand Makes A Big Move, And The Street Very Much Approves

The Street seems to be much more fully valuing the longer-term opportunities for both the Climate and Industrial businesses, making it harder to see significant undervaluation now.

Ingersoll-Rand will be merging its Industrial business with Gardner Denver, creating a more competitive player in compression and bringing more of the underlying value to light.

I’ve liked Ingersoll-Rand (IR) for a little while and thought it was still one of the better ideas in the multi-industrial space back in late January, but I wasn’t expect quite this level of performance, as Ingersoll-Rand has outdone even Honeywell (HON), though still lagging Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY). Of course, much of that outperformance was driven by the announcement that Ingersoll-Rand would be merging its Industrial business with Gardner Denver (GDI) in a Reverse Morris Trust; although I thought something in the direction of a break-up was possible, it wasn’t my base-case assumption.

The Street by and large wanted a Climate-only Ingersoll-Rand and that’s what they’re getting, with the added benefit of a healthier valuation now assigned to the compressor-driven Industrial business. Although I like the prospects for both Climate-only IR and the soon-to-be new Gardner Denver, I can’t say that there’s anything like the same unappreciated potential in the shares now as a few months ago.

A Strong Quarter (In Climate) Overshadowed By The Strategic Move

Although the Gardner Denver deal is clearly more important than one quarter’s worth of financial results, I think it’s fair to note that IR had a pretty good first quarter and one that certainly supports the idea of a healthy HVAC business in 2019.

Revenue rose about 6% as reported and 8% on an organic basis, beating expectations by about 2%. Gross margin improved by over a point, and operating income rose 17% (110bp margin improvement), beating expectations by 8%. Segment profit growth wasn’t quite as strong, up 15% with 100bp of margin improvement, but the beat relative to sell-side expectations was just as good at 9%.

The Climate business was facing a tough year-ago comp (up 8.4%) and came in with a 10% growth rate, beating expectations by more than 3%. Although Transport was weaker, underlying growth in both commercial HVAC and residential HVAC was strong – backing up the reports of Honeywell, Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY), and others that commercial building activity is still solid even if some construction numbers are wobbly. Climate profits jumped 20%, with 130bp of margin improvement, and drove a $0.12/share segment-line beat.

The Industrial business couldn’t keep pace. Revenue rose 3% in organic terms, missing expectations by about 2%. While compression did comparatively better, with North American compression up mid-single-digits, that didn’t come close to Atlas’s 10% growth in its compressor business, and I would have thought IR would have gotten more uplift from later-cycle demand for larger compressors used in process industries. The electric vehicle business was flat, while industrial products saw contraction – a situation I find a little surprising given the results from Atlas (professional tools), Dover (DOV) (material handling), and IDEX (IEX) and Crane (CR) (fluid handling). Profits fell 1%, with flat margins and a $0.01 miss.

Orders fell 2%, but I believe that’s a slightly misleading read on the business. While Climate orders were down 3%, IR had a tough year-ago comp in Transport (when overall Climate orders were up 11%) and underlying orders for commercial HVAC and residential HVAC were up mid-single-digits and high-single-digits respectively. Industrial orders were up 1%, with stronger orders in compression (Atlas was up 5%) and weakness in industrial products (IDEX fluid management orders were up 10%).

Unwinding The Conglomerate

IR is one of the many multi-industrials where there has been sustained pressure from some analysts and investors to do away with the “multi” and focus on the climate part of the business. I don’t really have a firm position on “conglomerates good”/”conglomerates bad” – well-run conglomerates still make sense, but I enthusiastically agree that running a conglomerate is more challenging and not all management teams are up to the challenge. At a minimum, if a company can’t justify its structure with exceptional performance, it should figure out a structure that generates better returns for investors.

Anyway, with that as background, IR and Gardner Denver announced a significant transaction that will see IR convey its Industrial businesses to Gardner Denver in a Reverse Morris transaction. When complete, IR shareholders will own just over 50% of the new company, but GDI management will be running it.

I like this deal. Atlas Copco has benefited from its large scale advantage in compressors (Atlas’s CT business is about 2.5x the size of IR), and the IR and GDI compression businesses should see some meaningful benefits from increased scale – not only in an expanded product line-up, but in more streamlined product development and a stronger base for aftermarket and service offerings. Atlas will still be considerably larger, but I believe IR+GDI will be a more effective competitor than IR and GDI.

The synergy target of $250 million is no worse than reasonable and may prove to be conservative. I also see some scope for additional deals down the road. IR couldn’t sell Club Car in a tax-effective manner, but GDI may be able to dispose of it at more efficiently. I’d also note that IR announced a deal earlier this year for Precision Flow Systems, a $400 million player in fluid management systems, and this should make that part of IR Industrial more competitive (PFS has healthy margins and a strong recurrent revenue base).

When the deal is finished, IR will be “just” a climate company, but that’s okay. I’m not going to argue for an HVAC “supercycle”, but I do believe there are some positive long-term trends in commercial HVAC, not just from building construction, but from increasingly demanding emissions and efficiency regulations and more specialized opportunities like data center cooling. I also believe IR could well be a consolidator in HVAC/climate, as well a potential bidder for more control, automation, and component assets.

The Outlook

I’m still modeling and valuing IR with Industrial included, but that creates some obvious valuation challenges given that the Street is now going to value that business with at least some of the synergies and benefits of the GDI transaction in place. As is, I still expect long-term revenue growth of around 4% and FCF growth of roughly double that; as a Climate-only business, I believe a modestly higher revenue growth rate and a higher FCF growth are plausible.

The Bottom Line

With the Street now valuing the potential of the Industrial business more appropriately and also building in quite a bit of benefit for a Climate-focused “remain co”, I don’t see significant undervaluation here. I’d still be happy to own IR here, but it’s tougher to argue that the shares are undervalued now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.