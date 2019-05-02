Alnylam Posts Another Encouraging Quarter Early In Onpattro's Launch

The commercial case for Onpattro remains strong, but there will still be challenges in ramping up this drug for an under-diagnosed rare disease.

As difficult as it is to get a drug from the lab to the market, that's only part of the formula for success for biotechs - successful commercialization is every bit as important, and commercialization can have its own frustrating bumps along the road. While I see nothing wrong with the launch trajectory of Alnylam's (ALNY) Onpattro, it would seem that investors were spooked by quarter-to-quarter lumpiness in some of the launch metrics.

I continue to believe Alnylam is an appealing albeit high-risk investment opportunity. Onpattro is off to a good start, and the company should see a series of needle-moving regulatory approvals and commercial launches over the next few years, with more than a couple drugs holding $1 billion-plus revenue potential.

Onpattro Beats Again, But The Details Seemed To Bother Some

Alnylam reported better than 100% qoq growth in sales for its only commercial drug Onpattro. The $26 million in revenue was good for a 30% to 37% beat versus the sell-side average (two different services had a different average estimate), and the cost of manufacturing the drug has been steady at a mid-to-high-teens percentage of net product revenue.

The revenue beat was strong, but I think the shares sold off on some of the launch metric details, specifically the start form numbers. Alnylam reported 77 start forms for the first quarter, down from 125 in the fourth quarter. With that, I imagine some investors will walk away saying, "Ah hah! See? The launch is already faltering!"

I don't share that interpretation. What I believe is happening is that Alnylam has largely worked through that initial "bolus" of patients from its early access program and is now more dependent upon gaining patients with whom they have no prior relationship. To that end, I'd note that 90% of the start forms in Q1 were from non-EAP patients versus about 55% in the prior quarter.

Then again, with the number of non-EAP patients down 1 qoq (from 70 to 69), I can't say that there aren't some concerns about the pace of patient identification/recruitment. Even here, though, I think there are some factors to consider. First, more than 20% of patients come from outside this process. Second, there is a seasonality factor at work, with the first quarter often seeing patients have to go through re-authorization, and that may be having some impact here. Third, the company continues to make progress with its patient ID process - testing over 2,000 more samples in Q1 and identifying 133 patients with ATTR. Alnylam also announced a collaboration with 23andMe to begin offering some information about ATTR to 23andMe customers, which could make a modest difference in identifying potential Onpattro patients.

In terms of other incremental data points on Onpattro, I'd note that Germany's Federal Joint Committee (or Gemeinsame Bundesausschuss (G-BA)) issued a report on Onpattro declaring that there was "considerable" added value in the drug, while the report for Tegsedi, a rival drug from Akcea (AKCA)/Ionis (IONS) said the "added benefit was unquantifiable". Onpattro also got a relatively uncommon ASMR rating of "III" in France, which again speaks to the perceived benefit of the drug even at its robust list price.

On a less positive note, Express Scripts (ESRX) excluded Onpattro from its formulary, but did not list Tegsedi as a preferred alternative. While this doesn't look great, it's not all that significant in my view - in the large majority of cases, Onpattro is covered as part of a patient's medical benefits, not their pharmacy benefits, so the number of potential patients impacted by this is minimal.

All in all, the pace of Onpattro commercialization is encouraging. Of course I'd like to see a bigger quarter-to-quarter jump in non-EAP patients, but this is a rare, under-diagnosed disease and it was always my assumption that it was going to take time to ramp up sales. Wall Street isn't famous for its patience, though, and I certainly won't rule out further quarter-to-quarter turbulence even though sell-side Onpattro sales estimates are likely to be revised higher (at least on average) after this quarter.

Plenty Still Happening In The Clinic

While the remainder of 2019 isn't going to be quite as exciting from a clinical perspective for Alnylam and its shareholders, there will still be several milestones of note.

Alnylam will be starting its APOLLO-B study of Onpattro relatively soon ("mid-2019"), and this will be a randomized placebo-controlled study using six-minute walking distance as the primary endpoint for a study of 300 patients with the cardiomyopathy form of ATTR; a successful study should support a label extension for Onpattro (which is currently labeled for polyneuropathy). Alnylam's other ATTR drug, Vutrisiran, is now being studied in the HELIOS-A study, and the HELIOS-B outcomes study in wild-type ATTR will begin late this year.

Alnylam's partner The Medicines Company (MDCO) should start reporting pivotal study data on Inclisiran in the third quarter. Alnylam will also have top-line data on Lumasiran from its ILLUMINATE-A study in late 2019.

Beyond these, there should be numerous early-stage events, including Ph I data on ALN-AAT02, and clinical starts for ALN-AGT and ALN-F12.

The Outlook

Although some investors were rattled by the quarter-to-quarter wobbles in the supporting data around Onpattro's launch trajectory, I see nothing in the update to merit changing any assumptions. To that end, I still believe a fair value around $130 is appropriate, with the amyloidosis program making up a little more than half of that.

The Bottom Line

It is going to take time for Alnylam to build Onpattro, and the eventual launch of Pfizer's (PFE) Tafamidis later this year may well have some impact. Even so, I believe the clinical and commercial case for Onpattro is strong, and I likewise believe that Alnylam has both a strong roster of fairly close-to-commercialization compounds that can contribute meaningful revenue, as well as a deep roster of earlier-stage clinical opportunities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALNY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.