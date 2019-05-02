Blue Apron: A Rotting Story That's Getting Worse Each Quarter

The company has shifted to a strategy of cutting marketing spend and limiting new customer acquisition in an attempt to conserve cash.

Every time Blue Apron (APRN) posts a quarterly update, investors are forced to examine the existential problem that this company is facing. Now with a share price hovering just above $1 and valued at just slightly over 10% of its original private market valuation of $2 billion, Blue Apron's hopes are fading fast.

Data by YCharts

To its credit, Blue Apron has acknowledged its problems and has struggled valiantly to resurrect itself. It named a new CEO in April, Linda Findley - the former COO of Etsy (ETSY). The stock initially surged on the hopes that Findley could inspire a similar turnaround (Etsy, after all, was also once a dead stock in the Internet sector).

The second major initiative that Blue Apron has attempted is its reduction in marketing spend. Earlier into its existence, like most consumer internet companies, Blue Apron spent aggressively on advertising and lucrative sign-up promos. Now, faced with a shortage of cash, Blue Apron has opted instead to ditch its heavy marketing strategy and instead focus on its core repeat customers. But while the company has succeeded in paring down costs and preserving its liquidity, Blue Apron is still far from profitable - and in the meantime, its grip on the market has vastly slackened, with customers fleeing in droves.

With so much competition in the market from fellow meal kit providers like HelloFresh as well as food delivery titans like UberEats and GrubHub (GRUB), Blue Apron lacks competitive differentiation to survive. Steady marketing spend and promotional activity might have kept it afloat, but now Blue Apron is simply delaying its eventual disappearance.

In my view, despite the good news on the cost/FCF front, investors should still remain incredibly wary of Blue Apron. Due to the high proportion of operating costs that lie in both procurement of raw food and fulfillment of its meal kits, Blue Apron relies on a critical mass of customers in order to succeed on a margin standpoint. Unfortunately, as Blue Apron's customer base shrinks, the company will experience diseconomies of scale and its temporary bump in cash flow will be surrendered.

First, the good news - first ever FCF positive quarter

There's one thing that Blue Apron excelled at in its first-quarter update, and that's free cash flow. Blue Apron managed to eke out its first quarter of positive FCF, which is a huge accomplishment for a company that was previously burning cash at a >$100 million annual run rate.

Figure 1. Blue Apron FCF Source: Blue Apron Q1 earnings deck

Blue Apron managed to produce $3 million in positive FCF this quarter, a massive turnaround relative to -$26 million in 1Q18. Likewise, adjusted EBITDA clocked in at a positive $8.6 million, more than double Wall Street's expectations of $3.2 million, and a huge improvement relative to -$17 million in the year-ago quarter.

A major driver behind this profitability spike is improved operating efficiency. Blue Apron has succeeded in ramping up all of its key fulfillment centers (including the new buildout at Linden, New Jersey) and notched a record-high gross margin this quarter, as seen in the top-right chart above. Lower marketing spend is also, of course, a major factor at play. Blue Apron has dramatically cut down its marketing spend from $39 million in 1Q18 to just $14 million this quarter - or 20% as a percentage of revenues in the year-ago quarter to just 10% this quarter, as seen in the chart below:

Figure 2. Blue Apron marketing spending trends Source: Blue Apron Q1 earnings deck

As we can also seen above, Blue Apron has made a majority of this spending cut in offline media advertisements, which now comprise less than 10% of total marketing spend - in the past, this made up nearly half of Blue Apron's ad budget.

Here's what Tim Bensley, Blue Apron's CFO, noted on the Q1 earnings call with respect to cost reductions:

In January, we told you that we're going to streamline our product, technology and G&A or PTG&A costs, while continuing to optimize our operations. We also said we will be honing in on the most efficient customer acquisition channels to reach high affinity consumers, leading to a reduced but higher return marketing spend. While we knew that this focus would result in lower revenue in the near term, this deliberate decision was centered on our conviction that strengthening our customer base and driving toward profitability are critical steps for building a healthy sustainable business. We're happy to report that our approach unfolded as planned. In Q1, we delivered our most efficient operational performance to date, has positive operating cash flow and free cash flow, significantly improved our net loss and achieved profitability on an adjusted EBITDA basis."

Spending cuts have strong repercussions

Despite Blue Apron's enthusiasm for spending cuts, however, we must acknowledge that the company's heavy marketing pullback has had inordinate impacts on both customer and revenue growth. See the company's latest customer metrics below:

Figure 3. Blue Apron customer metrics Source: Blue Apron Q1 earnings release

Since the December quarter, Blue Apron has shed another 7k customers; since the year-ago quarter, Blue Apron's customer base has shrunk by -30% y/y. Meanwhile, orders have also fallen 29% y/y to 2.48 million.

One other important factor to note is that Q1 results fully include the impacts of the Weight Watchers (WW) partnership, which many investors are banking on to revive demand for Blue Apron among the health-conscious crowd. Though management has noted that it "continues to be pleased with our WW offering" and sees additional marketing opportunities in the pipeline, it seems that even this name-brand partnership has been unable to spark the lift in customer counts that investors have been hoping for.

As a result, revenues plummeted -28% y/y to $141.9 million, four points weaker than Wall Street's expectations of $149.8 million (-24% y/y). I continue to argue, as I did last quarter, that Blue Apron's profitability gains should be read in context with its massive revenue losses. Instead of investing into its future, Blue Apron has decided to essentially hamstring its pipeline of new customers and preserve its cash balance (which, as of this quarter, stands at $99 million, not counting $154.4 million of debt). In the long run, for a company whose margins rely heavily on optimal capacity at its fulfillment centers and favorable pricing on food purchases, Blue Apron's shrinking customer base will act as a headwind to profits.

Key takeaways

Despite a new CEO and a seemingly improved free cash flow profile, Blue Apron is no closer to solving its longer-term issues. Investors should continue to focus on the company's dwindling customer and revenue base. History has shown that investing in declining Internet companies is almost always a poor move - perhaps more than in any other sector, critical mass is key to survival in this space. Unfortunately for Blue Apron, it seems to be unable to stop the bleeding of its customer base.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.