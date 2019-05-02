Initiating Coverage Of Alamo Group With A Buy Rating: An Emerging Leader In The Industrial Specialty Infrastructure Sector

ALG is on a growth path having registered record sales of $1 billion for the first time in 2018.

Data by YCharts

Rating: BUY

12- Month Target Price: $126.50

Alamo Group Inc (NYSE:ALG) is on a growth path having registered record sales of $1 billion for the first time in 2018, and with aggressive R&D, sales & marketing and M&A, this could accelerate. We like ALGs acquisition-driven business model which has a long-term history (2008-18) of growing earnings at a CAGR of ~19%. Initiate with BUY rating and a $126.50 price target.

52-Week Range $72.5 – $119.1 Total Debt $85.1M Shares Outstanding 11.7 million Debt/Equity 7.3% Insider/Institutional 2.7%/93.3% ROE (LTM) 64.6% Public Float 11.3 million Book Value/Share $43.1 Market Capitalization $1,166 million Daily Volume (90-day) 70,987

FYE Dec FY 2018A FY 2019E FY 2020E EPS ($) ESTIMATED CURRENT PREVIOUS CURRENT PREVIOUS Q1 March $1.24A $1.34E $1.46E Q2 June $1.60A $1.71E $1.85E Q3 Sept $1.74A $1.79E $1.95E Q4 Dec $1.38A $1.54E $1.65E Year* $5.96A $6.38E $6.91E P/E Ratio 16.6x 15.5x 14.3x Change 27.7% 6.9% 8.3%

FYE Dec FY 2018A FY 2019E FY 2020E Revenue ($ mil.) ACTUAL CURRENT PREVIOUS CURRENT PREVIOUS Q1 March $238.0A $254.3E - $271.6E - Q2 June $257.1A $274.8E - $293.6E - Q3 Sept $257.5A $275.7E - $294.9E - Q4 Dec $256.0A $270.2E - $285.4E - Year* $1,008.8A $1,075.1E - $1,145.6E - Change 10.6% 6.6% - 6.6% -

* Numbers may not add up due to rounding.

Alamo Group is a global leader in design and manufacture of high quality agriculture equipment for farms and ranches and infrastructure maintenance equipment for government and industrial markets. The company has 26 manufacturing locations in the US, Canada, England, France, Australia and Brazil.

Investment Thesis

We expect ALG to perform well given its acquisition-driven operating model that has a long-term history of growing net income at a ~19% CAGR. Management has a great track record as well as significant experience in deal making. The company is already on a growth path having registered record sales, and with aggressive R&D, sales & marketing and M&A, this could accelerate. We expect operational improvement initiatives (such as consolidation of manufacturing footprint) to drive margin expansion. ALG is well positioned to continue to benefit from improved outlook for farm income in 2019 as well as ramp up in infrastructure spending by many states in the US. The company is poised to grow revenues and earnings over the near to medium term. We initiate coverage with a BUY rating and a price target of $126.50.

Primary Risks

The company operates in highly cyclical industries, be it the agricultural equipment or infrastructure maintenance equipment market. This could cause significant volatility in earnings.

Difficulties with integrating acquisitions could adversely affect operating costs and expected benefits from those acquisitions.

Investment Thesis

ALG is a well-run manufacturer operating in niche area of agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment. Major products offered include machinery and equipment that (1) helps maintain roadways, airports, and recreational areas for governments or (2) helps farmers and ranchers manage their land. We believe investment in new products and consolidation of it's manufacturing footprint will drive organic sales growth and margin improvement. This should be further enhanced by acquisitions including the recently closed acquisition in Europe of Dutch Power. ALG is well positioned to continue to benefit from improved outlook for farm income in 2019 as well as ramp up in infrastructure spending by many states in the US.

Our thesis is ALG can drive growth and deliver value for shareholders through successful pursuit of its strategic objectives, which include:

Continuing to target more M&A which will strengthen product offering and entry into new markets,

Continuing to invest in R&D, sales and marketing to drive organic growth and

Continuing operational improvement initiatives such as manufacturing footprint consolidation and lean program.

Management has a great track record as well as significant experience in deal making. The recent acquisition of Dutch Power exemplifies execution of ALG’s capital deployment strategy with prudent deployment of cash on asset that fits within its M&A framework on expanding product offering and geographical reach, and is believed to catalyze growth. ALG has taken various initiatives to drive operational improvement which has resulted in margin expansion over the years. The company has increased the level of capital investment to make targeted improvements in product lines, production capacities, upgrading technical capabilities and operating efficiencies. For FY 2018, the investment stood at ~$26 million, ~2x that of the prior year.

We expect ALG to perform well given its acquisition-driven operating model that has a long-term history (2008-2018) of growing net income at a ~19% CAGR. The company is already on a growth path having registered record sales of $1 billion for the first time in 2018, and with aggressive R&D, sales & marketing and M&A, this could accelerate. We believe the discount should narrow. We initiate coverage with a BUY rating and a $126.50 price target.

Our recommendation is based on an expectation that management can execute on the growth plan it has outlined, while maintaining balance sheet leverage without incurring large amount of additional debt.

Acquisition Driven Growth Model

The company has outlined M&A as a core part of its strategy to drive growth. Management has a great track record as well as significant experience in deal making. ALG has completed 25 acquisitions (including Dutch Power). We note that over the long-run the company’s growth by acquisition model has been impressive. During 2008-2018, sales have grown at a CAGR of 5.5%, much better than the low single digit core industry growth rate for ALG’s product categories. ALG’s primarily targets three types of acquisitions: 1) consolidation of similar products in current markets, 2) new products that are complementary to the markets and customers, and 3) similar products in new geographical markets. The recently announced acquisition of Dutch Power is on similar lines. Dutch Power is complementary to Alamo Group in both the products they offer and the markets they serve. Dutch Power designs, manufactures and sells a variety of landscape and vegetation management machines and attachments under several different brand names including Herder, Conver, Roberine, Votex and Precision Makers.

The management noted that the acquisition will broaden ALG’s portfolio and enhance its capabilities further in the European market. ALG expect the acquisition to be accretive to results in 2019. We are encouraged by management’s prudence in making acquisitions. ALG did not do any M&A in 2018 given the high valuations. The balance sheet remains strong with leverage of just ~0.4x (net debt/EBITDA) , which provides ample room for more M&A. ALG noted that the acquisition pipeline remains robust with several interesting opportunities under evaluation.

Exhibit 1: M&A Timeline Source: Alamo Group and Singular Research

Continuous Operational Improvement

ALG has taken various initiatives to drive operational improvement which has resulted in margin expansion over the years. The company has increased the level of capital investment to make targeted improvements in product lines, production capacities, upgrading technical capabilities and operating efficiencies. For FY 2018, the investment stood at ~$26 million, ~2x that of the prior year.

Alamo has a long term strategy to have fewer but larger plants. The Company has consolidated 10 manufacturing locations in the past 15 years. The recently announced $15 million new facility for the Super Products vacuum truck operations is aimed at consolidating the manufacturing footprint. The facility will be ~70% larger than the combined capacity of the existing operations and will allow Super Products to consolidate its manufacturing and customer support operations into a single, highly efficient location. It will also enable Super Products to bring in house high value operations that are currently outsourced due to capacity limitations.

Besides this, ALG is looking at lean manufacturing program, group purchasing initiative and investment in technology to improve operating efficiencies. Through the company’s procurement office in China, it has been able to eliminate the middleman in a number of international sourcing situations. Investment in more automated equipment and moving to a common ERP platform to ensure timely flow of information has improved efficiencies.

Exhibit 2: Results of Operational Improvements Source: Alamo Group and Singular Research

Topline Optimism

We expect sales momentum to continue in 2019. The company has delivered record sales in eight of the last nine years. The Industrial Division was the biggest contributor to the company's record results with the highest growth in sales and income from operations. The division benefited from strong demand, new product introductions and the acquisitions of Old Dominion and R.P.M. ALG has ramped up investments including the construction of a new facility to consolidate vacuum truck operations into one location. These actions should help maintain the momentum in the Industrial division in 2019. Strong order backlog, majority of which is in Industrial division should further boost growth.

The Agricultural division also outperformed well in 2018 with sales up over 3% for the year despite challenging market conditions. Market conditions are likely to remain soft in the first half of 2019, but should start to improve in the second half of the year. We expect ALG to benefit from the recovery given its broad agricultural product portfolio, new product introductions and marketing initiatives. The European operations reported record sales in 2018 despite softness in the overall European economy and the uncertainty around the Brexit. Again, new product introductions (such as the remote control mowers) and marketing initiatives should support growth.

Exhibit 3: Results of Operational Improvements Source: Alamo Group and Singular Research

Product Portfolio

The company has three operating segments, Industrial Division, Agriculture Division and European Division. The Industrial unit which sells infrastructure maintenance equipment is the largest accounting for ~59% of ALG’s sales. This is followed by Agricultural unit at ~24% of sales and European unit at ~17% of sales.

Industrial division: products include tractor mounted mowers, street sweeping equipment, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment and replacement parts. The primary end users include state, county and local authorities and other governmental agencies as well as private contractors in the United States and internationally. The products are sold through 700 dealers with over 1,300 sales outlets.

Agricultural division: products include Tractor powered mowers, tillage implements, post hole diggers, scraper blades, rock pickers, frontend loaders and backhoes, snow blowers, zero turn radius mowers, hay rakes and tedders, other ag implements. The products are sold primarily through 3,300 dealers, distributors and other OEMs. The end users comprises farmers, mowing contractors, ranchers.

European division: products include hedge and grass cutters, front-end loaders and backhoes, mowers, cultivators, and other ag implements, vacuum trucks, jetting systems, trenchers and related replacement parts. The products are sold via 2,100 dealers and distributors. The end users comprise government agencies, farmers and contractors.

New product development remains integral part of ALG’s growth strategy. In 2018, the company spent ~1% of its overall sales (or ~$10.4 million) on R&D activities to develop new products. It is expected to continue at similar levels in 2019 as well.

Industry Trends Driving Growth

ALG’s prospects are tied to agricultural equipment demand and infrastructure spending in general. Below are some of the trends in these end markets which are driving the demand of ALG’s products.

Agriculture (Farm) Equipment Market

The agricultural equipment market remains cyclical in nature. Sales of equipment are expected to continue to be affected by changes in farm income, farm land values, weather conditions, the demand for agricultural commodities, farm industry related legislation and policies, availability of financing and general economic conditions. The farm income decreased in 2018, which impacted the industry. However, global industry demand is projected to improve modestly during 2019. The US principal crop cash receipt, an important indicator for equipment demand is estimated to be about $124 billion, slightly higher than 2018. This stable and steadily growing base of revenue provides management a recurring revenue source to drive scale and acquisitions, a factor that we believe is not fully priced into ALG's valuation.

The US China trade war has been adversely impacting the agriculture industry. The U.S. government rolled out a $12 billion farm aid package in 2018 to soften the impact of falling revenue on farmers. Consolidation in the farm equipment industry is a key trend. M&As have proven to be one of the most effective ways for manufacturers, and dealers, to gain quick entry into new markets, or gain a competitive edge in markets already served.

Exhibit 4: US Principal Crop Cash Receipts Source: John Deere and Singular Research

Infrastructure Spending

The US government is planning to reinitiate the President’s Donald Trump’s $1 trillion infrastructure plan; though passing the legislation in 2019 remains uncertain. However, state and local government are showing signs of increasing their infrastructure spending. The State of Nebraska is undertaking a $12.5 billion highway maintenance and construction program. New Jersey is another state investing big money into its transportation infrastructure, having announced plans to launch more than $1 billion of projects in 2019 alone. Connecticut, likewise, is planning to spend $12 billion in the next five years on infrastructure, pending approval from state lawmakers.

According to the American Road & Transportation Builders Association, the US Transportation infrastructure market is expected to reach ~$262 billion in 2019 driven by increased transportation investment by federal, state and local governments. This includes new construction, maintenance activity as well as other support activities.

Exhibit 5: US Transportation Infrastructure Spending Source: American Road & Transportation Builders Association and Singular Research

Management and Shareholders

The company is led by CEO Ronald Robinson. Mr. Robinson has been serving as the CEO since July 1999. He also serves on the Board. Mr. Dan Malone joined the company in January 2007 when he was appointed Chief Financial Officer.

Growth Strategy

We believe ALG’s growth strategy is primarily acquisition driven though the management states that it revolves around using a mix of organic and inorganic initiatives. The organic initiatives include investing internally, both in the R&D necessary to advance product offerings and in the sales and marketing resources necessary to penetrate and expand in more markets. Over the years, M&A has been the significant contributor to sales growth with ALG having completed 25 acquisitions since 2000. The management noted that it is interested in further investments that fits squarely within its strategy - 1) consolidation of similar products in current markets, 2) new products that are complementary to the markets and customers, and 3) similar products in new geographical markets.

Recent Financial Results

The fourth quarter of 2018 reported solid growth in revenues. Revenues grew 5.3% in Q4:18 and 10.6% for FY18 versus the comparable year-ago periods. In fact, over twelve-month period revenues advanced 10.5%, 20.6%, 7.1% and 5.3% in Q1:18 to Q4:18. As shown in the chart below, Industrial segment is the largest contributor to sales and the trend is likely to stay.

Revenues from the Industrial segment grew 8.7% YOY, Agricultural segment declined 1% YOY and European segment grew 1.3% YOY in Q4:18. For Q4:18, gross margin contracted by ~50 bps YOY to 24.5% impacted by unfavorable timing of input cost increases relative to the pricing actions taken to offset them. Q4:18 operating income of $24.7 million was 18.3% higher than Q4:17, primarily due to industrial division organic sales growth, partially offset by the factors constraining gross margins. The operating margins improved ~100 bps YOY to 9.6% in Q4:18 compared with 8.6% in Q4:17. The improvement is due to various operational improvement initiatives taken by the company to cut costs.

Adjusted net income for Q4:18 was $16.2 million or $1.38 per diluted share, up 20% YOY compared with $13.4 million or $1.15 per diluted share in Q4:17.

EPS Guidance and Estimates

For 2019, we forecast revenue of $1,075.1 million, an increase of 6.6% YOY. The increase will be primarily driven by the Industrial division which is seeing improving demand and accounts for the majority of ALG’s order backlog. Products within the Industrial division such as Gradall excavators, Vacall and Super Products vacuum trucks, Schwarze and NiteHawk street sweepers as well as Alamo and Tiger mowing equipment are all expected to do well. The Agricultural division faced headwinds in 2018 and the market conditions are likely to continue to constrain results into 2019 as well. For 2020, we forecast revenue growth of 6.6% resulting in $1,145.6 million of revenue.

Management also expects to keep a check on overall costs despite making necessary investments in R&D and sales & marketing. ALG has taken various initiatives to drive operational improvement which has resulted in margin expansion over the years. This includes consolidation of manufacturing footprint which is expected to continue and should support margins. Amid higher revenues and cost cutting measures, we expect operating income to go up.

For 2019 and 2020, we expect operating income of $110.0 and $118.3 million respectively. Adjusted EBITDA will also follow similar trend delivering $134.8 and $144.8 million for 2019 and 2020 respectively. Income from continuing operations is forecasted at $75.0 and $81.2 million in 2019 and 2020 respectively. This results in Earnings per Share of $6.38 and $6.91 for 2019 and 2020.

Investment Risks

The company operates in highly cyclical industries, be it the agricultural equipment or infrastructure maintenance equipment market. This could cause significant volatility in earnings. Failure to obtain licenses for certain intellectual properties used in the company’s product could adversely impact business operations. The company operates in a space which is prone to technological changes. New technology or the emergence of new industry standards could render existing products obsolete. Difficulties with integrating acquisitions could adversely affect operating costs and expected benefits from those acquisitions. A significant portion of the companies’ sales are concentrated with infrastructure division. A decline in government spending for infrastructure maintenance projects could adversely affect revenues and cash flows. The agricultural division sales largely depend on the state of the farm economy and, in particular, agriculture commodity prices and farm income. Consequently, sudden or significant declines in industry demand could adversely affect results of operations

Valuation

We value ALG using a combination of multiples based on industry peer companies (P/E and EV/EBITDA multiple) blended with our Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) valuation to derive a fair value target price for the company.

We are valuing ALG using a combination of P/E and EV/EBITDA multiples. We apply the multiples to our forecast 2020 results, and then discount that back at our computed cost of capital. We weight this discounted multiple target to equal 50% of our price target. The multiple based target price is $129.40, which discounts back to the present to $120.13.

We weight the other 50% of our target using our Discounted Cash Flow target. Our DCF model uses our forecasted free cash flow to the firm over the next two years, and then grows EBIT at a 9% rate over years 3-8. We apply a weighted average cost of capital of 7.72%. Our DCF produces a value of $133.01.

The combination of $120.13 at 50% and $133.01 at 50% results in a weighted average price target of $126.57, which we round down to $126.50.

Rating Definitions

BUY, 30% or greater increase in the next 12 months.

BUY- Long-Term, near term EPS horizon is challenging, attractive long-term appreciation potential.

HOLD, perform in line with the market.

SELL, 30% or more declines in the next 12 months.

© Copyright 2019 Singular Research

No part of this material may be copied, photocopied or duplicated in any form by any means or redistributed without the prior written consent of Singular Research.

Best of the Uncovereds offers new initiation reports on roughly two dozen companies per year, with a focus on under-followed small and mid caps with significant potential. We provide a quarterly earnings update reports on all companies covered, as well as flash reports on significant news announcements by companies. We go further for members, providing recorded interviews with management teams of covered companies when available and a monthly quantitative based "Market Indicators and Strategy Report."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ALG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.