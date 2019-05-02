AMD: Curious Earnings Reversal

After the bell on Tuesday, we received first quarter results from chip company Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). Going into this report, speculation was wild on both sides of the argument after last week's stinker from chip giant Intel (INTC). Bears argued that chips overall were in trouble, while bulls thought AMD was stealing market share. In the end, AMD's results were decent, but the stock's move after the report was very curious.

For the quarter, AMD revenues of $1.27 billion were down 23% over the prior year period, but that number was just ahead of estimates. The drop was expected given the late 2017 / early 2018 cryptocurrency boom which has since gone away, plus weakness in China hurting the overall sector. The computing and graphics segment was the primary loser, seeing its revenues drop 25.5%, while the smaller Enterprise, Embedded, and Semi-Custom segment saw a decline of 17.1%.

The good news was that despite the large revenue drop, AMD was still able to be profitable on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis. Gross margins were up 5 percentage points on both metrics, but higher operating expenses were also seen. Non-GAAP EPS came in at $0.06, which met expectations, but that was down a nickel from a year earlier. Management says that this will be the biggest and best year yet for AMD, and that all starts with Q1 as detailed in the earnings slide below:

(Source: AMD earnings slides, seen here)

Q1 is the weakest period of the year for AMD, and upcoming launches of various 7nm products will help throughout the year. Management guided to revenues of $1.52 billion for Q2 which is exactly what the street was expecting. The top line is expected to really jump in the second half of the year, with current estimates for $1.95 billion in Q3 and $2.07 billion in Q4. For the full year, AMD management still expects to grow revenues in the high single digits, percentage wise, with the street calling for non-GAAP EPS growth of nearly 40%.

AMD's financial situation also took a bit of a turn in Q1, although we knew a few months ago things would be shaken up a little. During the quarter, AMD was able to reduce its debt load by $156 million. AMD has a bit of extra cash now, although the share count is obviously higher as well. For those that weren't familiar with the situation, here's what the 10-Q filing detailed:

On August 30, 2016, in consideration for the limited waiver and rights under the WSA Sixth Amendment, the Company entered into a warrant agreement (the Warrant Agreement) with West Coast Hitech L.P. (WCH), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mubadala Development Company PJSC (Mubadala). Under the Warrant Agreement, WCH and its permitted assigns were entitled to purchase 75 million shares of the Company’s common stock (the Warrant Shares) at a purchase price of $5.98 per share. During the three months ended March 30, 2019, WCH exercised its warrant to purchase 75 million shares of the Company’s common stock at a purchase price of $5.98 per share for a total amount of $448.5 million.

So while AMD reported Q1 results that were in-line to slightly above estimates, Q2 guidance was in-line, and management reiterated full year guidance, the stock just didn't respond. As you can see in the chart below, shares opened quite higher, but they lost those gains quickly. Once markets turned lower after the Fed decision, AMD dropped and finished the day down 3%.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

It's hard to explain why the stock turned as it did. Perhaps it was just a matter of buy the rumor, sell the news. Shares of AMD were up nearly 82% from the December 2018 low to Wednesday's high. While the Q1 report was fair, it was certainly not a blockbuster like ones we saw from Apple (AAPL) and Facebook (FB). I'm not trying to be negative, just throwing out a thought.

Remember, in the end, AMD shares lost 3% on the day after earnings, which is a lot better than what Intel did last week after its report. Don't forget, the overall market was up last week for Intel's post-earnings day, as compared to the post-Fed selloff for AMD's day after. In the end, it was a decent report for AMD, and this slight pullback gives investors an opportunity to accumulate before brighter days come later this year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author’s additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.