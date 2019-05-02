As Bankruptcy Drags On, PG&E Loses Value

PG&E is losing equity value throughout the bankruptcy process. The longer this drags on, the worse the outcome will be for common equity holders.

Now, three months after PG&E filed for bankruptcy, there is still no plan in sight. As recently as April 29th, PG&E CFO Jason Wells said, "until we have a better handle on the total claims exposure as well as the legislation to reform wildfire liability laws, we are not in a position to be able to put forward a plan of reorganization." Related to compensation for Wildfire victims, Wells also said, "we don't have a plan at this point."

This follows the release of a report by California Governor Newsom's office on April 12th which outlined several proposed changes to California's "inverse condemnation" rules, which currently say PG&E can be held liable for damage caused by its equipment, even if the company wasn't negligent. Since the report was issued April 12, the company has met with the governor's office and other advisers to discuss the next steps, but Wells admitted "it's going to require a significant amount of work, not just by those in Sacramento, but by all of the stakeholders that are impacted by these issues." There is no quick fix for PG&E and the bankruptcy looks to drag on longer. PG&E said it could take approximately two years to emerge from bankruptcy. However, it could drag on even longer as it took 3 years during PG&E's last bankruptcy organization in 2001.

PG&E's Project Partners Are Leaving

In the meantime, PG&E is continuing to destroy value as projects fall apart. Recently, a judge in California ruled that Enel can cancel their PG&E battery deal for three contracts totaling 85 MW, as concern that PG&E is trying to reject some of its PPA contracts mount. For my take on PPA renegotiations, please read PG&E Will Not Be Able To Renegotiate PPAs.

This could lead to more trouble for PG&E, as they currently hold contracts for nine energy storage contracts, totaling 540 MW of capacity. Without these batteries, PG&E would be unable to meet state targets for storage and greenhouse gas emissions and potentially face more consequences among regulators.

Another batter project developer, esVolta, has a 75-MW battery storage deal with PG&E. They also expressed worries, and asked the bankruptcy judge for authority to terminate their storage deal. esVolta said the deal "is becoming untenable, as the threat of bankruptcy contract rejection has prevented esVolta and Hummingbird from obtaining the third-party financing that is necessary to continue with the facility's development."

Not only that, but local politicians are not on the side of PG&E. San Francisco is currently suing PG&E for delaying projects and increasing costs for developers. As PG&E's bankruptcy continues to drag on with no end in sight, expect to see more contracts fall through, which makes the business risk greater and the equity value of PG&E significantly less.

Common Equity Valuation Estimates

Even based on PG&E's generous estimates, there is still no upside for common shareholders. PG&E's latest estimate is that wildfire liabilities range from $14B to more than $30B. Additionally, PG&E has about $25B in nonwildfire liabilities. Taking the midpoint of the wildfire liability range (which is generous), PG&E would have $47B worth of liabilities and roughly $61B in assets, leading to an equity value of $14B. However, PG&E cannot sell its assets under the current regulatory regime, and its liabilities are still unclear, and likely on the higher end of estimates (note the wide range of more than $30B). Nonetheless, PG&E is trading at about that level now. This does not take into account the equity value decay which will continue the longer this bankruptcy takes place. Thus, the risk reward is drastically skewed to the downside. PG&E continues to look like a viable short candidate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.