Air Products And Chemicals: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis

Introduction

Traditionally, most of my analysis on Seeking Alpha has focused on how to avoid losses and how to profit from the price cycles of highly cyclical stocks. When dealing with highly cyclical stocks, it's usually a good idea to evaluate potential returns over a relatively short 5-year time frame because the stock prices can move dramatically over short periods of time. Investing in these types of stocks requires techniques that are different than the standard analysis most investors use to evaluate stocks. There is another group of stocks, however, whose stock prices and earnings fluctuate far less than the classic cyclical stocks I have traditionally written about. While these stocks aren't as cyclical as a "classic cyclical," they are still usually subject to the short-term debt cycle (or business cycle) and to changes in sentiment (which can sometimes also have a cyclical quality about it). More recently, I have been adapting some of the techniques I've used with "classic cyclicals" so that I can apply them to less-cyclical stocks. And today's stock is one of those.

One of the major assumptions that I make for both approaches is that history is the most reliable guide to the future. My experience has been that 80% of the time, even if we looked at nothing else, a stock will behave in a similar manner as it did the previous cycle or two unless there is a disruption to its core business. For this reason, I don't rely much on predictions of future earnings or sentiment that aren't supported by their existence during past cycles. That doesn't mean that "this time is different" isn't true sometimes. It just means that my analysis isn't counting on this time being much different. That said, if I think a stock is currently a "buy" based on my 10-year, full cycle analysis, before I invest, I will examine the forward-looking trends and narratives more carefully to make sure there aren't major changes in the works that could affect the business.

The main difference you'll find between my analysis and others' is that: 1) I focus on a clear 10-year time frame and the compound annual rate of growth (CARG) one might expect over that period of time; 2) I assume we will experience a recession during that time period, and I build that into the expected returns; 3) I try to calculate the expected returns based on a full business cycle; 4) I weight shareholder yields from dividends (and potentially from buybacks) more heavily because that is money actually being returned to shareholders; 5) I provide an "opportunity risk/reward analysis" if a stock is not currently a "buy" so that we can get an idea of how likely it is the stock will trade low enough to become a "buy" over the next 4-5 years if we have a recession.

As part of the analysis, I calculate what I consider to be the three main drivers of future total returns: 1) Market Sentiment Returns, 2) Full-Cycle Organic Earnings Growth Returns, and 3) Shareholder Weighted Business Returns. Then, I combine all three of those CARG estimates together to get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CARG estimate. Currently, I consider an expected CARG > 15% a "buy," 12-15% an "outperform," 8-12% a "market perform," 4-8% an "underperform" and < 4% a "sell."

With that, let's get into the analysis.

How Cyclical Are Earnings?

Since I use different approaches for analyzing a stock based on how cyclical its earnings are, historical earnings cyclicality is the first thing I like to examine. Let's take a look at Air Products and Chemicals (APD) historical earnings using a F.A.S.T. Graph, which is a great tool for this sort of analysis:

I break down earnings cyclicality into five basic categories. The first category I call 'secular growth.' This category describes earnings that continue to rise every year even during economic recessions. The next three categories are 'low', 'moderate', and 'high.' 'Low' is usually for businesses which have earnings that have a history of declining in the single digits percentage-wise during downturns but not much farther than that. 'Deep' I consider earnings that fall more than -50%, and 'moderate' somewhere in between low and deep. And last, but not least, are businesses whose earnings go negative during cyclical downturns, but recover soon after that, which I call 'highly cyclical.'

For businesses that have earnings in the deep or highly cyclical categories, I use an entirely different type of analysis, so it's important to determine at the outset which category a stock falls into. APD's earnings declines during the past two recessions were in the teens percentage-wise, so I would categorize their historical earnings as moderately cyclical. Stocks of moderately cyclical companies lend themselves well to 10-year time-frame estimates, so that's what I'll use for APD.

Market Sentiment Returns

In order to estimate what sorts of returns we might expect over the next 10 years, let's begin by examining what sort of return I could expect 10 years from now if the P/E multiple were to revert to its mean from the previous economic cycle. In order to estimate that, I'm going to shorten the time frame of the F.A.S.T. Graph so it starts in 2006.

APD's current P/E ratio of 25.8 is higher than its normal P/E ratio this cycle of 17.7. If, over the course of the next 10 years it were to revert to a P/E of 17.7, and everything else was held equal, it would produce a 10-year CARG of about -3.70%.

Full-Cycle Organic Earnings Growth Returns

If we begin our measurement around the same point we were last cycle, which I estimate to be about 2006, and we adjust the annually compounded EPS growth for the amount of stock that was repurchased over this time period, we can estimate how much CARG from organic earnings growth we can expect over the next 10 years if the next cycle is similar to the previous one.

Data by YCharts

The scale of the chart makes it appear as APD's buybacks swing more than they actually do. They haven't moved a whole lot over the course of a full cycle. Interestingly, though, shares outstanding have been rising the past five years. I'll examine that more in the next section. For now, I'll assume there will be no buyback effect on earnings next cycle.

I will, however, assume that we will have a recession at some point over the next 10 years, and I'll take that into account for my organic earnings growth estimates. When I run the numbers on that, if the next cycle is similar to the previous one, we would expect an organic earnings CARG of about +4.19% over the next ten years from earnings growth.

Shareholder-Weighted Business Returns

These return estimates are more complicated than the first two, but the idea behind this is to figure out how much the company is making in cash and/or earnings per share while taking into account debt and cash levels, how much of a dividend yield it is paying to shareholders, what percentage of shares it is buying back annually, and how much cash the company is keeping for itself, all on a per share basis. Once that is complete, I assume any money the business keeps for itself will accrue over a 10-year time period, but I don't assume that it will compound (since I estimated the earnings growth in the last section). For buybacks, if the company is buying back shares when sentiment is below average, I will assume the value of the buybacks will compound over time. If they are buying back when sentiment is higher than average, I will assume the buybacks accrue but do not compound value over the 10-year time period. (This is just a way to weight the value of buybacks over time for the estimate, it isn't intended to be mathematically precise - which is fine for me, because we never know exactly what price the buybacks will be made over time anyway, so there's no sense in pretending we do.) I will assume that dividends paid to shareholders compound their value over time because shareholders can immediately reinvest the dividends in the best investment available.

As I noted, this process is intended to estimate how much money the business is likely to make and how much of that money will likely be returned to shareholders via dividends and buybacks. I limit the expectation of shareholder returns by how much cash is currently being generated and the company's apparent intention of investing that cash itself or returning it to shareholders. If buybacks and dividends are consistently greater than cash flows and earnings, I will assume they are unsustainable through a full cycle that includes a recession, and I limit the shareholder return expectations to actual cash flows and/or earnings estimates I think are reasonable.

First, let's revisit those buybacks and see what sort of returns we might expect from them in the future. I'll look at both 1-year and 3-year time frames.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

This addition of shares outstanding is a trend that has been going on for the past five years. I assume that it is some form of employee compensation. This actually works against shareholder returns. I will assume that over the next ten years this will continue about the same rate of half-a-percent per year and the expected effect on the 10-year CARG will be -0.50% as current shareholders' value is diluted.

Now let's take a look at the dividend yield.

Data by YCharts

The current dividend yield is 2.18%.

Data by YCharts

The earnings yield looks like more than enough to support the dividends.

In order to see if buybacks and dividends are sustainable over the next cycle, I like to take a look at both earnings yield and free cash flow to equity/enterprise value yield to make sure the company has the income to sustain the buybacks and dividends, and also to see how much is left for the company to invest in its business.

Data by YCharts

Currently, I only see about a 1.3% FCFE/EV yield. Given that APD's dividend yield is only 2.18% and they are diluting shareholder value by ~0.50% each year with new shares, I think it's probably wise to limit our long-term shareholder/business return expectation to a +1.3% CARG. (If one wanted to be more generous and assume a dividend cut would be their last course of action that's probably a reasonable assumption to make, and they could limit the shareholder yield to the dividend yield of 2.18%, but it's only about a 1% difference in the annual CARG.)

Future Return Expectations

Putting all three - market sentiment returns (-3.70%), earnings growth returns (+4.19%), and business/shareholder returns (+1.3%) - together, I estimate a full-cycle 10-year CARG return of +1.79%. That level of expected return puts Air Products and Chemicals in the 'sell' category for me.

Opportunity Risk/Reward

In order to estimate the opportunity risk/reward, I use F.A.S.T. Graph's forecasting tool to estimate future price appreciation, including dividends, for the next 2-3 years using analysts' estimates. Then I assume we will have a recession after that point. What I want to know is if a recession begins in 2-3 years, whether I will have a reasonable chance to buy APD at a significantly lower price than it trades today or if I would likely never get a chance at a lower price.

Holding APD's P/E steady for the next 2-3 years, including dividends, analysts' expect APD's price to rise to $279.09. During the past two recessions, APD's stock price fell -50-60%. So, if we have a recession after 2-3 years of growth, we could expect APD's stock price to fall to the $111.64-$139.55 range, just looking at it generically. However, if we take into account that during the peaks before both of the past two recessions, APD traded at a P/E of about 20 in both instances, and today it trades closer to a P/E of 25, that could imply an even deeper decline during the next recession than the previous two (though it should be noted that interest rates are lower this time around and that tends to inflate P/E multiples, so it's possible a 25 multiple today is similar to a 20 multiple in 2007 or 2000.). At any rate, I don't think there is much of an opportunity cost of selling APD at today's prices.

Conclusion

I know APD has a long track record of dividend growth, but right now at today's prices, I don't see much of a dividend yield, and certainly not much of a shareholder yield. Other than a long history of paying dividends and having a stable business there's nothing that makes this stock really stand out to me unless the price was to get really cheap in the future. Unfortunately, from a trading and from an investing standpoint, the stock price tends to be pretty stable except during cyclical downturns when everything else is cheap too, so I'm not sure what it would take to get the stock price down to attractive levels outside of a recession. This past cycle the stock has outperformed the S&P 500 (after underperforming the previous cycle), so I think the key here is simply to wait for an attractive price before buying, and if it doesn't happen, to find some other investment where the prospects are a little better.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.