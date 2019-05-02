Warren Buffett Thinks Newspapers Are Toast But Thinks One Is Good Enough To Be His Partner

The involvement of Berkshire Hathaway, already Lee's partner and past Lee investor, could lower debt cost, draw attention to its best-in-class margins and print-to-digital transformation.

We expect the refinancing announcement in coming weeks to boost the stock over $6 per share, making Lee a hot M&A target as U.S. newspaper chains jostle to consolidate.

Lee Enterprises' imminent debt refinancing is a game-changer for shareholders, rejuvenating its capital structure and potentially delivering shareholder value in the near-term.

Warren Buffett recently made bearish comments on the newspaper industry overall, but praised and partnered with newspaper chain Lee Enterprises. He could say more at the Berkshire annual meeting Saturday.

Buffett's Newspaper Call

The Oracle of Omaha reaffirmed his death sentence for the newspaper industry in a recent interview with Yahoo News. Warren Buffett said that after decades of being great businesses, they have gradually declined in the internet-era and that most newspapers are "toast." He predicted assured survival for just three: The New York Times, The Washington Post, and The Wall Street Journal.

“The world was changed hugely, and it did it gradually,” Buffett said in the Yahoo News interview.

This sent shares in most newspapers down over the past few days. He's likely to be asked about the topic further at the Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) annual meeting this Saturday in Omaha.

Follow Buffett's Money, Not Words

Still, Buffett hasn't given up completely on the industry. He owns a bunch of local newspapers in the Midwest and Southern U.S. that he acquired in deals over the past few years at discount prices. Still, he found that he wasn't able to run those businesses efficiently, and turned to the best-run U.S. newspaper chain for help. Buffett recently tapped Iowa-based newspaper chain Lee Enterprises (LEE) to run most of Berkshire Hathaway's 30 newspapers for the next five years.

(Source: Lee investor presentation p. 19)

A Nice Entry To Buy Buffett's Favorite News Operator

Now investors can put money on Buffett's favorite - he's bought Lee Enterprises debt, owned its stock, and entrusted it with Berkshire's own assets - a vote of confidence in its survival that few other companies can boast.

The catalyst to buy the stock now is an imminent refinancing of Lee Enterprises debt. This could boost its shares and shake-up the newspaper M&A landscape by cleaning up LEE's capital structure and give the company more cash to allocate to share buy backs and other value-enhancing steps for shareholders. We think the refinancing announcement could boost the stock to over $6 based on calculations below.

The Davenport, Iowa-based company quietly published an investor presentation on its website on April 2 aimed at enticing debt investors to buy into the new refinancing package. While it doesn't state the terms for the refinancing, it lays out the key data and metrics that debt investors need to evaluate the potential offering.

(Source: Lee investor presentation p. 28)

Such presentations are the core narrative bankers and executives use to convince lenders to buy into a deal. For this deal, Berkshire Hathaway executives are surely on their list.

Attractive P/E Multiple Versus Newspaper Peers

The multiple on Lee's shares look attractive versus industry peers. This means a buyer gets the best quality business in the sector at a discount. Lee trades at 7.28x trailing earnings today versus Gannett's (GCI) 14x forward earnings, New Media Investment's (NEWM) 21x forward earnings, Tribune Publishing's (NASDAQ:TPCO) 43x forward earnings, and loss-making McClatchy (MNI).

That discounted multiple will look even better for Lee Enterprises once it completes the debt restructuring and cuts the over 9% interest rate it pays on its current debt. Lee also plans to extend the term of its borrowing longer so investors will have visibility to the day Lee will be debt-free.

We estimate Lee could save $15 million savings on debt service costs from the deal, meaning more money for shareholders. The debt savings, $10 million share buyback, and $10 million of additional EBITDA expected annually from the five-year Berkshire management deal are hugely accretive for Lee's shareholders.

Based on our proprietary models, we estimate that the combined benefits of these actions should push LEE's shares above $6 each in the near-term, and potentially higher, given its roughly $160 million market cap ($2.83 per share) today.

Best Operator Could Be M&A Target

If the refinancing is successful, as expected, a financially sure-footed Lee Enterprises will emerge ready take on rivals such as Gannett, New Media Investment and Tribune Publishing in a more fair fight. In recent months, these newspaper chains have been jostling to super-size through M&A so they can achieve greater national scale, cut costs, and survive the transformation from print-to-digital.

Lee Enterprises could be a natural target for one of these companies to get scale quickly after the refinancing cleans up its capital structure, or become a buyer if it gets support from Buffett or another financial backer. Such moves would surely drive interest in the stock and lead them to recognize the significant value in its shares.

Buffett's Blessing

Lee Enterprises' management has received Buffett's blessing as the best operator in a tough environment for newspaper operators. His recent comments on the newspaper industry's overall change little about the prospects for this savvy operator. We suggest investors follow Buffett's business bets instead and partner with Lee Enterprises as these near term catalysts drive its value higher in the coming months.

