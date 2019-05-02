Curaleaf: A Great Acquisition

There are great synergies here, as Curaleaf will be able to grow Select's revenue by going national and gross margins by lowering input costs.

Select sells cannabis oils and edibles on the West Coast, with a leading position in California, Oregon, Nevada, and Arizona.

On May 1, Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) announced an all-stock acquisition of privately-held Cura Partners ("Select") for $950 million (C$1.3 billion).

Select is based in Portland, Oregon, and sells cannabis oils and edibles in five states, with the No. 1 market share in three states: Oregon, California, and Nevada. The acquisition of Select could more-than-double Curaleaf's revenue, as Select generated $117 million of revenue in 2018 compared to $88 million of pro forma revenue for Curaleaf ($77 million reported revenue).

Curaleaf expects to achieve substantial synergies in the deal, including generating additional revenue for both Curaleaf and Select as well as improving Select's gross margins.

I like this deal for Curaleaf, and the market clearly did as well. Curaleaf shares gained 12% when the deal was announced.

The Deal

On May 1, Curaleaf announced they were purchasing Cura Partners, which sells cannabis products under the Select brand. To avoid confusion, I will refer to Cura Partners as Select throughout - the two companies are not named after one another.

Curaleaf will issue 95.6 million shares to the owners of privately-held Select in a transaction valued at $950 million (C$1.3 billion). After this transaction, Select holders will own 16% of Curaleaf's outstanding shares, with approximately 511 million fully-diluted shares prior to this deal.

This deal is classified as a related party transaction because Boris Jordan, chairman of Curaleaf, is the main investment manager at Measure 8 Venture Partners. That firm has U$120 million in assets under management and owns 11.5% of Select, according to BNN Bloomberg.

Select is privately owned and is based in Portland, Oregon. Select markets products including cannabis oils, vape cartridges, and edibles in five states. Select does not grow its own cannabis, but instead buys cannabis from growers and processes that cannabis into its oils and other products.

Select has top market share in the cannabis oils category in three of those states (CA, OR, and NV) and is second in market share in Arizona.

In 2018, Select generated $117 million in revenue, with 42% of their revenue coming from California and 35% of their revenue from their home state of Oregon. For comparison, Curaleaf generated $77 million in revenue in 2018, or $88 million on a pro forma basis, suggesting that this deal will more-than-double Curaleaf's revenue run-rate.

Select also has a cannabis purchase agreement with Cronos (CRON), agreeing to purchase 20,000 kg/year of cannabis from Cronos for five years back in August 2018. Neither that agreement nor any possible ambitions in Canada were mentioned in either Curaleaf's investor presentation nor their analyst call on the Select acquisition. Similarly, Curaleaf's presentation also downplayed Select's operations in Europe, such as their CBD distribution deal with Plata Wellness.

Synergies

Curaleaf's management was quick to point out that this deal is more than simply acquiring a valuable brand to add to a "house of brands" approach, often touted in the cannabis industry. While Curaleaf will acquire such a brand, this deal also adds substantial synergies through improving both revenues and gross margins.

Curaleaf will be able to grow Select's revenue by expanding the brand and its products to a national footprint using Curaleaf's existing production facilities in Florida, Maryland, New York, Massachusetts, and other east coast states where Select does not yet have any operations. Curaleaf also may potentially grow their own revenue by cross-selling Curaleaf-branded products to the 900 dispensaries which already carry Select products in the southwest and west coast.

Curaleaf also will look to grow Select's gross margins through increased vertical integration.

Today, Select purchases biological materials on the open market and converts those cannabis products into finished goods. Select purchased 200,000 lbs of cannabis trim in California this year to create its Select products. During their call, Curaleaf noted trim can cost up to $800/lbs in Nevada. (Presumably trim is cheaper in California, since otherwise Select would be using $160 million worth of trim.)

In contrast to Select, Curaleaf is vertically integrated and grows its own cannabis. This will allow Select to source its cannabis internally, rather than having to pay wholesale costs on the open market, reducing input costs by 50% or more.

In purchasing Select, Curaleaf is paying $949 million for a business with $117 million in trailing year sales or paying about 8x sales. This is much cheaper than Curaleaf itself, which trades at an enterprise value of about $5.5 billion with $88 million in pro forma sales in the trailing year, based on a fully-diluted share count of about 511 million.

However, Select also is a much lower-margin business than Curaleaf. According to Curaleaf management, Select generates gross margins in the single digits or low double digits. In contrast, Curaleaf generated gross margins on cannabis sales of 46% during 2018 and 50% during the fourth quarter of 2018. Thus, Select would have increased Curaleaf's reported 2018 revenue by 152% but would have increased Curaleaf's reported 2018 gross profit by only 32%, all else equal.

Curaleaf expects to increase Select's gross margins through lowering input costs, lowering processing costs, and selling Select products through Curaleaf's vertically-integrated retail footprint. The most important of these three efforts is likely to be the switch from purchasing cannabis biological products wholesale to using Curaleaf's trim and cannabis oils. It's likely that the Select brand will be able to achieve gross margins more comparable to that of Curaleaf's other cannabis sales.

Thoughts

Curaleaf's purchase of Select looks like a great acquisition.

In buying Select, Curaleaf gains a brand name and product catalog that has achieved a high degree of success on the West Coast. Curaleaf also gains the management team at Select who have guided their company to its strong market positioning in California, including adding Select's CEO and CMO to the Curaleaf team.

Curaleaf will be able to expand the Select brand nationally, dramatically improving Select's sales reach. Curaleaf also can use its cultivation capacity and processing facilities to reduce costs, helping Select to generate much better gross margins than their current single-digits/low-double-digit gross margins.

If Curaleaf can successfully increase both Select's revenue and their gross margins, Curaleaf's 8x sales price may look like a bargain.

Prior to the acquisition of Select, Curaleaf forecast full-year guidance for managed revenue of $400 million (up from $88 million) and free cash flow of $100 million (up from a $79 million deficit). The addition of Select should increase those targets even further, especially on the revenue side.

After this deal, Curaleaf is far from cheap. On a pro forma basis, the combined Curaleaf trades for about $6.5 billion in enterprise value. Based on fourth quarter combined results, this values Curaleaf at about 22x sales - a lofty multiple in any industry, although lower than Curaleaf's largest peers - Harvest Health (OTCQX:HRVSF) and Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF). As with each of these peers, it will take skillful management for each of these companies to grow into their current valuations, and value investors are unlikely to find these prices attractive.

That said, this looks like a great move from Curaleaf.

