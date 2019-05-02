Watsco: Attractive Business In Consolidating Industry

Watsco (WSO) is the largest HVACR distributor in the US. With its economies of scale, market expansion opportunities (the industry is still highly fragmented), and reasonable valuation we think the stock is worth at least a second look by investors.

Watsco’s Competitive Position and Business Environment

The most attractive aspect of Watsco is the fact that it is about three times larger than its next largest competitor.

(Graphic source: Watsco Investor Presentation)

This gives the company a distinct scale advantage. They have a denser distribution network with more locations and more inventory than competitors. Their scale also gives them the opportunity for cost advantages when purchasing inventory.

Here’s what Watsco says in their 10-K about their competitive advantages due to scale.

We believe these concepts provide a competitive advantage over smaller, less-capitalized competitors that are unable to commit resources to open and maintain additional locations, implement technological business solutions, provide the same range of products, maintain the same inventory levels, or attract the wide range of expertise that is required to support a diverse product offering. In some geographic areas, we believe we have a competitive advantage over factory-operated distribution networks, which typically do not maintain inventories of parts and supplies that are as diversified as ours and which have fewer warehouse locations than we do, making it more difficult for these competitors to meet the time-sensitive demands of the replacement market.

One of the biggest threats, perceived or real, to Watsco and other HVACR distributors is Amazon. However, there are some similarities to the replacement auto parts business that give HVACR distributors some protection from Amazon.

Parts availability and delivery is crucial especially for repair business. Just like cars, people (or businesses) want their HVACR systems fixed as soon as possible. Thus, a robust distribution and delivery network is important. For example, Watsco offers customers the choice to have parts shipped, picked up at a facility, or a “hotshot” delivery to the job site (in some cases within hours). On the other hand, new installation work does not appear as time sensitive. In these cases, standard shipping times are adequate and Amazon could be a real competitive threat. However, the specialized nature of HVACR systems does give traditional distributors some advantages.

Watsco’s business is also very capital intensive requiring high levels of inventory. For their latest fiscal year the company had $837M in inventory which accounted for over 50% of the company’s tangible assets. Because of the high inventory needs ROIC and ROA are only slightly above the average for the market. However, the company does appear to have good pricing power which points to a some competitive advantage. During the company’s latest conference call management explained they were able to expand gross margins partly by simply increasing prices. (Bold highlights ours)

Ryan Merkel: First question for me, I wanted to ask about gross margin expansion in the quarter, what were the drivers and then can it continue?…Barry Logan: We have a simple thing we track called selling margin, which is our markup on the products that we buy and resell and that was up, the full 20 basis points that you see in the financials, so that's simply being a good merchant in light of some price increases. There are more price increases that came in in March that will play out for the remainder of the year. But I would say just good blocking and tackling on buying and reselling products as a merchant.

One of the biggest issues for investors in Watsco is that much like the replacement auto parts business, replacement HVACR parts are also very dependent on weather. Extreme weather means more wear and tear on HVAC systems. While this isn’t a big deal for the business itself since weather will even out over time it can be a big deal for the stock since investors may be overly focused on quarterly results. A slow down due to weather could easily feed a narrative of Amazon eating away at the business (even if it’s not true). Watsco investors should probably be prepared for heightened volatility just due to the nature of the company’s business.

Valuation

Watsco’s valuation isn’t too high for a company growing at above market rates. The company trades at 21 times forward earnings but in the context of previous performance, consensus estimates, and market opportunity this may be reasonable.

Over the past five years Watsco has grown EPS at a compound annual rate of almost 8.5% and net income at a rate of 8.1%. Analyst consensus estimates are for 15% annual growth over the next five years.

Using a DCF model with a 10% discount rate and 3% terminal growth rate Watsco’s stock price implies free cash flow growth of a bit over 8% over the next decade or a bit under 13% per year for just a five year growth period.

A longer (10 years or more) high growth period may also be appropriate given the fragmented nature of the industry and the potential for continued consolidation. The HVACR distribution market is estimated to be about $35B in size and Watsco had $4.55B in sales over the past 12 months. There are over 2100 other competitors in the space and Watsco only has a presence in 37 states. Similar to how the four major replacement auto parts retail chains have continued to expand by buying up or muscling out local competition the same multi-decade trend of steady consolidation looks likely.

Summary

Provided Amazon does not become a serious threat, Watsco looks to have a long growth runway ahead of it as the industry consolidates. Returns on capital and margins could also improve as consolidation can reduce competition. In summary Watsco looks like a good company trading at roughly a fair price with reasonably upside potential.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We have no position in WSO but may initiate a Long position in WSO over the next 72 hours.