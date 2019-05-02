Now RSX Has A Chance For Growth

Markit's study of the business activity of Russian industry in March has shown the maximum growth since January 2017.

There are two months left before the OPEC+ agreement expires. This means that the "plaster" will be removed from the Russian oil industry.

One can state the reduction of the country risk of Russia, which, of course, is positive for its stock market.

Let alone the complicated predictability of Putin's foreign policy, probable introduction of new US sanctions (DASKA) against Russia are among the key risks associated with the Russian stock market. Among the key items of the sanctions, there is a ban on deals with Russia's new government bonds and restrictions on participation in projects of Russian energy companies.

Of course, I don't have access to insider information in the White House and I don't know whether Trump ultimately intends to impose these sanctions. But judging by indirect evidence, one can say that this risk has now decreased.

Firstly, this is testified by the increased interest of foreign investors in the Russian debt market:

Source: Russian Central Bank

Secondly, on April 26, the Central Bank of the Russian Federation decided not to change the key rate, yet it planned to lower it in the next two quarters. At the same time, judging by the rhetoric, the Russian regulator does not believe in the risk of new sanctions either:

...If the situation develops in line with the baseline forecast, the Bank of Russia admits the possibility of turning to cutting the key rate in Q2-Q3 2019... Information Notice of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation

So, we can state the reduction of the country risk of Russia, which, of course, is positive for its stock market and, therefore, for the VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX) (a fund offers exposure to equities from Russian).

Going on with the article, I want to remind you that Russian energy companies form 41% of the RSX's portfolio, and they are, in turn, mainly represented by oil companies. Thus, we will talk about them at greater length.

Source: etfdb.com

In 2019, the growth rates of the mining industry in Russia tend to slow down, which is a direct consequence of participation in the OPEC+ oil production limitation agreement, according to which the Russian Federation undertook to reduce oil production in the first half of the current year:

But, there are two months left before this agreement expires, and taking into consideration the current price of oil is relatively high, I believe that neither OPEC nor Russia will insist on its prolongation, which means that the "plaster" will be removed from the Russian oil industry, which will improve the financial performance of Russian oil companies.

It is also interesting to mention that an independent study of the business activity of Russian industry in March has shown the maximum growth since January 2017. At the same time, there was a sharp increase in the volume of new orders and the level of employment:

Russia Manufacturing PMI

Source: tradingeconomics.com

At the same time, I should mention that the Russian consumer sector is in stagnation because of zero wage growth and a persistent decline in real disposable incomes of the population:

This leads to a slowdown in retail turnover and a low investment potential of the companies in the Russian retail sector:

But, taking into consideration that such companies make up only a small part of the RSX's portfolio, this does not play a significant role as far as this analysis is concerned.

Bottom Line

I think the balance of risks connected with buying the RSX is gradually shifting in favor of the "bulls". Probably, prudent investments in this fund can potentially bring a positive result in the offing of the current year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.