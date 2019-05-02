Enterprise Products Partners: The Growth Story Plays Out

On Wednesday, May 1, 2019, midstream energy giant Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) announced its first-quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results were quite mixed as the company managed to beat its earnings expectations, but failed to meet the expectations of its analysts on the top line. However, a closer look at the company's results reveals that there was actually a lot to like here as the company continues to take advantage of the surging upstream production levels in the United States. Overall, Enterprise Products Partners has proven to be a favorite holding among income investors, and this quarter's results certainly show us why.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Enterprise Products Partners' first-quarter 2018 earnings results:

Enterprise Products Partners brought in total revenues of $8.5435 billion in the first quarter of 2019. This represents an 8.12% decline over the $9.2985 billion that the company brought in during the prior-year quarter.

Operating income was $1.6262 billion in the most recent quarter. This compares quite favorably to the $1.1385 billion that the company had in the same quarter of last year.

Average liquids volumes were 6.5 million barrels per day, an improvement over the 6.1 million barrels per day that EPD averaged last year. The company's natural gas volumes also rose year-over-year, going from 13.0 trillion BTU per day to 14.2 trillion BTU per day during the period.

The company reported a distributable cash flow of $1.6284 billion in the first quarter of 2019. This represents a 17.53% increase over the $1.3855 billion that it had in the year-ago quarter.

Net income was $1.2804 billion in the first quarter of 2019. This represents a 40.5% increase over the $911.5 million that the company reported in the first quarter of 2018.

The usual metric that midstream companies use to measure the performance of their business units is operating margin. This is defined as the difference between the revenues that the unit brought in minus any cost of products sold or direct operating costs. Enterprise Products Partners performed quite well here as its gross operating margin increased by 35% year-over-year to $2.1 billion. This represents a $500 million increase over the prior-year quarter, although it is important to keep in mind that there were some non-cash items that contributed to this improvement. These include a $96 million mark-to-market gain in the first quarter of 2019 compared to a $137 million mark-to-market loss in the year-ago quarter that were caused by hedges that the company uses to limit its exposure to commodity price fluctuations. As these two items only accounted for $233 million of the increase though, we can clearly see that the company still delivered real operational improvements year-over-year.

Another item that had a noticeable impact on Enterprise Products Partners' operating margin during the quarter was the closing of the Houston Ship Channel. This was something that took place in late March following a massive chemical fire at Deer Park. The closure made it impossible for imports or exports to come into Houston for three days, which naturally prevented the company's terminals in Houston from operating for the duration. This reduced the company's operating margin by about $40 million. Thus, we can conclude that the company would have performed even better than it did had this event not occurred.

One nice thing that we see in these results is that Enterprise Products Partners saw the volumes of both liquids and natural gas flowing through its pipelines increase year-over-year. This is something that was mentioned in the highlights. As I have discussed in previous articles on midstream companies, there is a direct correlation between a company's transported volumes and its revenues and cash flow. This is because the company's primary business model is to receive a fee for each unit of resources that it handles. Thus, the fact that volumes increased year-over-year was likely a major factor that contributed to the improved operating margins that we see here.

One of the company's pipeline systems that saw particularly strong performance improvements compared to the year-ago quarter was the Midland-to-ECHO system. The system saw its operating margin increase by a fairly impressive $221 million over the year-ago levels. There were two reasons for this. The first is that the unit saw a $181 million mark-to-market gain on a derivative that is meant to hedge the spread between Midland and Houston crude oil price levels. It is important to note that this was a non-cash gain so the company did not actually see the amount of money brought in by this unit increase by as much as it appears. The unit also saw an improvement in operating margin due to higher volumes on the Midland-to-ECHO 1 pipeline system. This pipeline saw its transported volumes increase by 15% year-over-year to 456,000 barrels per day on average. This was the cause of the increase in operating margin that was not explained by the non-cash gain on the hedging derivative.

In response to the growing volumes through the Midland-to-ECHO system, Enterprise Products Partners has begun working on expanding it. The company is doing this by converting an existing natural gas liquids pipeline, one of the Seminole ones, to carry crude oil. As part of the conversion, Enterprise Products Partners renamed it to Midland-to-ECHO 2 to symbolize that it will now be considered part of that system. The fact that the company just converted an existing pipeline to carry crude oil rather than constructing a new one also means that it was able to get it into service much more rapidly and at a lower cost. The pipeline started limited operations back in February and begun full commercial operation on April 1. Thus, we should see this new pipeline have a positive impact on the company's performance beginning in the second quarter.

As noted in the highlights, Enterprise Products Partners saw the amount of natural gas flowing through its various pipelines surge dramatically over last year's levels, going from 13.0 trillion BTU/day on average to 14.2 trillion BTU/day. As might be expected given the company's business model, this caused its operating margin to jump. The company reports that its natural gas pipelines and service unit achieved an operating margin of $264 million in the quarter, which was its highest level ever and a $66 million increase over last year's levels. This clearly shows us how much Enterprise Products Partners is benefiting from growing upstream natural gas production.

In the case of midstream partnerships, we do not usually use net income to judge the company's performance. This is because these companies typically have very high levels of depreciation and amortization and other non-cash items that artificially reduce net income but have no impact on the amount of money that the company actually made. Instead, we use distributable cash flow, which is a non-GAAP figure that tells us the amount of money that was generated by the company's ordinary operations that is theoretically available to be paid out to the unitholders. In this regard, we can certainly see that the company performed quite well in the quarter as it managed to grow this figure by a very impressive 17.53% year-over-year. This was certainly nice to see and reinforces our convictions here that the company's growth story is playing out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.