Add A Healthy Dose Of Medical Properties Trust To Your Portfolio

It is at the same time cheap and unlikely to have a dividend cut.

On average, one can say that large cap REITs are both expensive and unlikely to have a dividend cut. The opposite goes for small cap REITs.

There is a clear link between the size of a REIT and the valuation on the one hand and on the other hand the risk of a dividend cut. As a result, there is also a clear link between the dividend safety score and the valuation of REITs. REITs with a limited risk of a dividend cut are in general expensive at the same time.

There is a notable exception: Medical Properties Trust (MPW).

Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust’s main focus is investing in and owning net-leased healthcare facilities. MPW’s tenants are healthcare operating companies and other healthcare providers that use substantial real estate assets in their operations.

MPW offers financing for these operators’ real estate through 100% lease and mortgage financing and generally seeks lease and loan terms on a long-term basis ranging from 10 to 15 years.

MPW includes in its lease and loan agreements annual contractual minimum rate increases. The existing portfolio’s minimum escalators generally range from 0.5% to 3%. In addition, most of the leases and loans also include rate increases based on the general rate of inflation if greater than the minimum contractual increases. Only less than 2% of our properties do not have either a minimum escalator or an escalator based on inflation.

Medical Properties Trust focuses on acquiring and developing those net-leased facilities that are specifically designed to reflect the latest trends in healthcare delivery methods and that focus on the most critical components of healthcare. They typically invest in facilities that have the highest intensity of care including:

General acute care : Provides inpatient care for the treatment of acute conditions and manifestations of chronic conditions. This type of facility also provides ambulatory care through hospital outpatient departments and emergency rooms.

: Provides inpatient care for the treatment of acute conditions and manifestations of chronic conditions. This type of facility also provides ambulatory care through hospital outpatient departments and emergency rooms. Inpatient rehabilitation : Provides rehabilitation to patients with various neurological, musculoskeletal orthopedic and other medical conditions following stabilization of their acute medical issues.

: Provides rehabilitation to patients with various neurological, musculoskeletal orthopedic and other medical conditions following stabilization of their acute medical issues. Long-term acute care hospitals: A specialty-care hospital designed for patients with serious medical problems that require intense, special treatment for an extended period of time, sometimes requiring a hospital stay averaging in excess of three weeks.

The current portfolio consists of 276 properties: 255 facilities are leased to 29 tenants, three are under development and 10 are in the form of mortgage loans to four operators. Of the 276 properties, 80 facilities are owned by way of joint venture arrangements in which Medical Properties Trust holds a 50% ownership interest.

The facilities consist of:

160 general acute care hospitals,

102 inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, and

14 long-term acute care hospitals (“LTACHs”).

From a geographical perspective, MPW has investments across the U.S. and in Europe.

Exhibit 1: Geographical diversification

Medical Properties Trust’s high tenant concentration might be its biggest risk factor.

Exhibit 2: Tenant concentration

Healthcare REITs

The delivery of healthcare services, whether in the U.S. or elsewhere, requires real estate and, as a consequence, healthcare providers depend on real estate to maintain and grow their businesses. The healthcare real estate market provides investment opportunities due to the:

compelling demographics driving the demand for healthcare services,

specialized nature of healthcare real estate investing, and

the consolidation of the fragmented healthcare real estate sector.

Like all healthcare REITs Medical Properties Trust is benefiting from higher healthcare spending and the demographic boom that is being fueled by the aging baby boomers. In fact, nearly 10,000 baby boomers will turn 65 every day through 2030.

Exhibit 3: Favorable demographics

Besides the percentage increase of 65+ Americans, the demand for elderly care will also increase. The need for care in general is expected to increase. For example, in the United States alone, it is expected that the Alzheimer’s disease will triple by the year 2050. Moreover, obesity rates among older people have been increasing enormously. From the 65+ group, 40% now has obesity.

Additionally, healthcare REITs showed positive risk-adjusted returns in general and performed better than other asset classes in the crisis period from January 2007 to December 2011.

Strong balance sheet

When we compare Medical Properties Trust with comparable REITs or the average REIT sector, MPW is more or less in line with the others.

Exhibit 4: Key ratios

Medical Properties Trust has also little or no debt maturities before 2029.

Exhibit 5: Debt Maturity Schedule

Dividend safety

The team of Simply Safe Dividends calculates their so-called Dividend Safety Score. Their system takes into account more than a dozen fundamental metrics that influence a company's ability to continue paying dividends.

They divide companies into 5 categories, from very safe, safe, borderline safe, and unsafe to very unsafe.

Exhibit 6: Dividend Safety Score

When we apply this methodology to REITs, we can draw two conclusions.

The average REIT Dividend Safety Score is (only) borderline safe. There is a clear link between the size of a REIT’s market capitalization and its Dividend Safety Score.

The smaller the market cap of a REIT, the bigger the risk of a dividend cut is.

Exhibit 7: Market cap vs Dividend safety

When there is a clear link between the size of a REIT and on the one hand the valuation and on the other hand the risk of a dividend cut, one would expect also a clear link between the dividend safety score and the valuation of REITs. And this is clearly the case.

Exhibit 8: Dividend safety & Valuation

Medical Properties Trust’s dividend safety score is “Very safe” which implies that a dividend cut is extremely unlikely.

There are 15 REITs in the “Very Safe” bucket. 10 of them are large cap. Despite the low risk, only one of those 10, Digital Realty Trust (DLR), has some upside potential to fair value. The remaining 5 of the “Very Safe” bucket are not large cap and can hence be expected to be cheaper. While this is the case, there are only two of them that have upside potential to our fair value estimation. The first one is Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA) and the second one is Medical Properties Trust.

Valuation

Medical Properties Trust’s valuation is slightly cheaper than the average REIT in the Healthcare sector.

The average Healthcare REIT dividend safety score is “Borderline Safe.” As a consequence, Medical Properties Trust deserves to trade at a considerable premium to the Healthcare sector given its very safe status.

Exhibit 9: Valuation

When we compare Medical Properties Trust's valuation with the average very safe REIT, MPW is much cheaper than its very safe colleagues. There is no reason why MPW shouldn’t trade more in line with other very safe REITs.

Exhibit 10: Valuation

Medical Properties Trust’s valuation is cheaper than the mid cap REIT.

The average mid cap REIT dividend safety score is “Borderline Safe.” As a consequence, Medical Properties Trust deserves to trade at a considerable premium to the mid cap REITs given its very safe status.

Exhibit 11: Valuation

When we regress all the REITs' dividend yield on their dividend safety score, we can compute a “model dividend yield.” This gives us an indication at what dividend yield a REIT should trade given its dividend safety score. We can then compare the actual dividend yield with the model dividend yield to see which REITs are trading too cheap.

Exhibit 12 gives a visual representation for all the REITs with a “very Safe” dividend safety score. The REITs trading too cheap are the ones on the right.

Exhibit 12: Model dividend yield

The yellow dot represents Medical Properties Trust.

There are two ways MPW can move to the left:

A lower dividend or a higher share price

Given MPW’s dividend history, growth prospects low payout ratio and its Very Safe dividend safety score, we can conclude that a dividend cut is unlikely.

This leaves only the second possibility...

The higher share price will cause MPW to move to the left to a lower dividend yield and a higher share price.

Exhibit 13: The move to the left

Three drivers of expected return

Returns can be decomposed into a set of building blocks:

1. Income Return

2. Earnings Growth

3. Multiple Expansion

When we look at Medical Properties Trust the income return (or dividend yield) is high, earnings growth will be average and the expectations for multiple expansion (or change in valuation) are rather high. There are not much REITs available with such an enticing outlook!

Momentum

We like undervalued REITs that exhibit at the same time strong momentum that enables them to raise equity to spur growth. Ideally, you can buy such pearls after a short-term dip and this is now the case for Medical Properties Trust!

Exhibit 14: Price chart

Conclusion

Medical Properties Trust currently trades simply too cheap given its many qualities, both compared to the average healthcare REIT and to other high quality REITs.

We think that Medical Properties Trust deserves to trade at dividend yield of around 4%. This implies a price target of $25 and gives a share price potential of more than 40% compared to the current price.

