Noble Corp.: Cash Picture Looks Grim

The company has enough liquidity under the credit facility, but longer-term solvency risk may materialize if the industry does not recover to acceptable levels.

Noble Corp. (NE) has just released its first-quarter results. They contain interesting developments, so let's go straight to the results.

The company reported net loss of $71 million, or $0.29 per share. This loss includes positive gain of $25 million from an early extinguishment of debt. Without this item, results would have been even worse - a loss of $92 million, or $0.37 per share. More importantly, the company's cash position shrank from $375 million at the end of 2018 to $187 million at the end of the first quarter.

There were several reasons for this use of cash. The company repaid $400 million of debt, but borrowed just $350 million from the credit facility. Also, it used cash to pay the first installment for the jack-up Noble Joe Knight, reactivations and major projects. Also, Noble Corp. had a negative operating cash flow of roughly $40 million. Together, these items led to a $188 million decrease in cash position. Scary.

Triple hit to cash position. Source: Noble Corp. Q1 press release

On the positive side, Noble Corp. announced several contract extensions:

Jack-up Noble Sam Hartley will work until April 2020. Current contract with Total (TOT) in the UK was scheduled to end in mid-July 2019. Thus, the rig got a meaningful contract extension, which is not surprising for a modern jack-up working in the North Sea. Jack-up Noble Joe Beall got a contract extension from Saudi Aramco. The rig will work until the end of 2019. Noble Joe Beall is an older jack-up which will surely go to scrap the moment it fails to receive follow-up work. Thus, the rig will stay alive for some more months and bring some positive cash flow.

Currently, Noble Corp. has 25 rigs. Given the company's financial position, I believe that cold stacked rigs, including drillship Noble Bully I and semi-subs Noble Jim Day and Noble Danny Adkins do not have any material chance to return back to the active fleet. Also, jack-up Noble Joe Beall's long-term future is under big question - the moment the rig fails to get follow-up work from Saudi Aramco, it will head to scrapyard. So, in the longer run, Noble Corp. is a company with 21 rigs, but these are modern rigs with sufficient contract coverage. In this light, the only problem (but a big one) is Noble Corp.'s debt. The company is in a challenging financial situation:

Source: Noble Corp. Q1 press release

The company's plan is to rely on the $1.5 billion credit facility that matures in January 2023. Put simply, either Noble Corp. manages to line up its fleet for good rates in 2022 so that lenders believe in the company's ability to service debt and allow refinancing or the company will have to change its capital structure, wiping out shareholders.

This earnings season, the market looks shocked with drillers' financials, although there's nothing that is really surprising (although Noble Corp.'s cash burn was really substantial). The whole industry, including Noble Corp., remains highly speculative. Noble Corp.'s financial position is the weakest one among leading drillers, so this stock is more interesting for trading than for buy-and-hold investing (note that the whole industry is hardly suitable for major multi-year bets at this point).

Given the stock's low levels, near-term price dynamics will depend more on market sentiment than on anything else. Current sentiment is very grim while the actual industry situation is slowly improving, with more contracts likely to appear in the second half of 2019 as oil producers prepare their plans for the next decade amidst comfortable oil prices. This creates a setup when a material rebound in leading offshore drilling stocks is surely possible, but the timing of such rebound is hard to predict. In case you are interested in a trade, watch the momentum closely and do not forget that the fundamentals are very challenging, so do not bet the farm.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.