Bluegreen Is Likely A Broken Arb

The market price of BBX shares is implying a price for BXG substantially below the current price, resulting in substantial downside to BXG shares and minimal upside in the unlikely chance the merger goes through unchanged.

This is despite a major new lawsuit against BXG and BBX announcing it is reconsidering the merger entirely in light of the suit.

We've written substantially about BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) and Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BXG) in the past and it has certainly been interesting watching events unfold for the past 16 months since we last wrote about the company. Since there are many things that we could cover and many moving pieces in light of the Bass Pro-Bluegreen lawsuit and BBX-BXG merger, we'd like to just focus on market pricing of the merger that has gone out of whack.

To recap, BBX originally announced that it intended to take the 10% of Bluegreen Vacations that it IPOed barely one year ago private via a short-form merger at $16 per share.

Then, the company announced that the long running dispute between Bluegreen Vacations and Bass Pro hit a new low, resulting in a lawsuit being filed by Bass Pro. As a reminder, Bluegreen derives approximately 15% of revenues from Bass Pro and has a very profitable JV with the company surrounding Bass Pro's Missouri Wilderness Club. BBX then announced that it was re-evaluating the merger with Bluegreen and may not proceed with it at all.

So, to us, there are three options going forward to which we can attempt to pin some probabilities:

Option 1: Bluegreen resolves the outstanding dispute with Bass Pro for minor additional payments (under 3 million per year) and opens the way to setting up kiosks in additional Cabela's stores.

- In this case, BXG shares would trade up to $16 merger consideration and the price would be full and fair at around 8x EBITDA. There would be no additional consideration as the market multiple would be at the upper end of where BXG has historically traded vs. Wyndham and the other timeshare companies.

= Probability: 10% - Unlikely, but possible. Bass Pro is already suing for greater than $10 million + additional unspecified damages and more significantly the lawsuit revolves around two much more complicated questions: how to value commissions when a customer from the Bass Pro marketing channel subsequently defaults on their loans to BXG and how to account for commissions when customers originate in one channel but subsequently travel and purchase through another channel. There is a reason this dispute has been going on for more than a year and has not been resolved. In addition, the amounts here are so negligible for both Bluegreen and Bass Pro that if both parties viewed this as reasonable, they would have already settled.

Option 2: Bluegreen resolves the outstanding dispute with Bass Pro mostly, but not entirely, on terms favorable to Bass Pro, costing in excess of 3 million per year. This also opens the way to setting up kiosks in additional Cabela's stores.

- In this case, BBX would do one of two things: 1) come back to BXG with a lower offer in light of the lower immediate earnings. They would do this for several reasons: because BBX is run by Alan Levan, an individual with notoriety and a history for this type of behavior (specifically takeunders); because sticking with the original ~8x EBITDA multiple on the new lower earnings base would result in a share price of around $14.5 per BXG share; and because timeshare multiples as a whole have drifted slightly lower than when the deal was announced or 2) would strike the deal entirely causing BXG shares to drift to the $13 range (roughly where BXG was trading before the announcement, with slightly lower earnings offset by better growth prospects).

= Probability: 70% - We view this as likeliest option, given the economic incentives for both Bass Pro and BXG to settle in some form, and with Bass Pro holding the better hand given that Bass Pro is financially more important to Bluegreen than vice-versa and that Bass Pro is also withholding a potentially large growth market through its Cabela's stores.

Option 3: Bluegreen and Bass Pro are unable to come to terms, causing the deal to break as Bluegreen's immediate EBITDA would be impacted substantially as the dispute causes either a cessation or reduction of business in Bass Pro stores, which account for 15% of Bluegreen's revenue as well as elevated legal expenses as Bluegreen sues for $300m in damages.

- In this case, BBX terminates the merger and Bluegreen shares decline to between $11 and $12, representing 7x EBITDA on its lower immediate EBITDA base. BBX does this as there would be too much damage to Bluegreen for the merger to make any financial sense as BBX would consequently be paying more than 10x EBITDA for Bluegreen. As a comparison, Wyndham Destinations, the closest comp to Bluegreen, trades at 7.5x EBITDA.

= Probability: 20% - We view this as possible due to the personalities involved and the length of time the dispute has already occurred over but unlikely, given the economic incentives of the two parties are likely to overcome any animosity between the parties over the past year.

Consequently, it's easy to see that retail merger arbitrages investors are missing the forest from the trees in pinning all their hopes on the original $16 offer. We believe that BXG shares represent a negative risk-adjusted return in light of the very insignificant gain in the very unlikely chance the merger goes through and the large loss in the likely case the merger is repriced or cancelled.

Interestingly, there is an arbitrage that is interesting, which involves shorting BXG and going long BBX. Since BBX owns 90% of BXG, a variety of other assets, and a large corporate overhead burden, it is rather simple to calculate an implied value for one asset through the other (previous articles have covered this). We believe that in Option 1, while BXG would trade up to $16, BBX would also trade up significantly since the shares have sold off substantially in light of the lawsuit threatening its largest asset, to a 12.5% discount to a NAV (capitalizing BBX corporate overhead at the same EBITDA multiple as BXG's 7x EBITDA multiple). We calculate NAV, in this case, to be ~$7.25 per BBX share, with a 12.5% discount resulting in a ~$6.35 BBX share price or a 14% increase from current prices compared to the ~6% return merger arbitrage investors are currently accepting.

In Option 2, we believe that the deal breaking would be a positive for BBX (as having BXG public is a net benefit to BBX shareholders excl. the Levans) while a repricing would be marginally positive for BBX to the current offer. In a lower repricing, we would value BBX at a 12.5% discount to NAV on an implied BXG multiple of 7x given a slightly lower EBITDA base but good growth prospects, resulting in a $6.15 BBX share price or a 10% increase. A $14 repricing would also result in a profitable short gain of 9%. Were the deal to break entirely, we would value BBX based on the market value of the stake in BXG with the same adjustments for other investments and corporate overhead as before and a 10% discount to NAV, resulting in a $6.30 BBX share price or a 13% increase and a 15% gain on the short to $13 per BXG.

Finally, in Option 3, BXG shares would deliver a 25% short gain to $11.5 which is already implied in BBX shares' current valuation. At $11 per BXG share, BBX shares have a NAV of around $6.20, discounted 10% to $5.58.

Because the market in BBX is already pricing in a worst-case scenario and BXG pricing in a best-case scenario, there exists a profitable opportunity for investors for when reality inevitably occurs and the two prices are forced to reconcile. We are long BBX and short BXG.

Disclosure: I am/we are short BXG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long BBX, Short bXG