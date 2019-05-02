FLIR Systems: A Forward-Looking Imaging Technologies Company

The company maintains a strong competitive position, but is also successfully expanding its business into new areas through its own innovations and strategic acquisitions.

FLIR Systems develops thermal imaging solutions and other technologies able to detect people, objects and substances that are impossible to perceive with human senses.

Investment Thesis

FLIR Systems (FLIR) is the world's leading manufacturer of infrared cameras and components, with a flexible business model that allows the company to sell to governments, businesses, and even individual consumers. Its continued focus on innovation and substantial investments in research and development combined with a number of recent strategic acquisitions are setting the company up for excellent potential future revenue growth. When considered alongside the very reasonable current valuation for the company, it's clear that shares in FLIR might provide excellent long-term returns.

A Broad Range Of Customers

FLIR Systems is a company which sells a wide variety of imaging products to an equally broad range of customers. It currently divides its operations into three business units: Industrial, Government and Defense, and Commercial.

The Industrial Unit is the largest source of revenue for the company, accounting for 40% of FLIR's revenue in 2018. Within this division, the company develops components (mainly thermal and visible spectrum camera cores) to be used in devices and systems developed by third parties. As well as this, it develops a number of its own imaging devices in-house under the FLIR and Extech brands. Finally, a number of FLIR's recent acquisitions (discussed below) are included in the Industrial Unit.

The company's Government and Defense Unit (representing 37% of FY2018 revenue) develops products aimed at various governments around the world. FLIR's products are particularly useful for military, law enforcement and public safety agencies as the company manufactures a wide variety of products aimed at identifying and tackling chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive threats.

The Commercial Unit is the smallest source of revenues for FLIR, accounting for just 22% of consolidated revenue in 2018. The cameras and sensor systems developed within the unit have a variety of applications. Some examples of products sold within this unit include thermal and visible-spectrum security cameras, digital and networked video recorders, multi-function helm displays, navigational instruments, autopilots, radars and sonar systems. Also contained within this business unit is the wholly-owned subsidiary Raymarine, developing electronic equipment for marine use.

Strong Competitive Position

FLIR has undeniably been able to establish a dominant position within the imaging solutions market since it began operations in 1978. It looks likely to continue defending this competitive position well into the future, and has two main strategies for doing so.

Perhaps most importantly, the company's size and quantity of customers it serves allows it to turn what might normally be considered specialty products (infrared cameras and components) into an enterprise from which it benefits from economies of scale in terms of lower per-unit manufacturing costs because of the large volume of products being produced.

FLIR's second competitive advantage is its focus on research and development and the company's resulting portfolio of intellectual property. Since the beginning of 2014, $770.2 million has been invested in "internally funded" research and development of new technologies and products. It also benefits from the external research and development funding it receives from its government and commercial customers requiring new types of imaging solutions. This research and development is one of the most important reasons that FLIR is able to stay far ahead of the competition. FLIR is also very aware of the need to protect the innovative products derived from its generous research and development expenditure; it has registered a considerable number of patents in order to do this.

Strategic Acquisitions

One interesting recent development for prospective investors in FLIR Systems is its series of acquisitions in the field of unmanned technologies. Over the last few years, it has made three significant acquisitions in this area: Endeavour Robotics, Aeryon Labs and Prox Dynamics.

This appears to be very good news for investors in FLIR as it represents the company using its expertise in imaging technologies and its manufacturing and distribution economies of scale to expand into the rapidly growing "unmanned solutions" market. According to the company's chief executive, all three of these recent acquisitions are part of a "long-term strategy to move beyond providing sensors to the development of complete solutions that save lives and livelihoods."

Endeavour Robotics is a developer of battle-tested, tactical unmanned ground vehicles while Aeryon Labs manufactures high-performance unmanned aerial systems and Prox Dynamics makes nano-drones. With luck, investors should therefore expect FLIR to reveal a number of interesting new products in the near future utilizing this newly acquired technology.

Solid Fundamentals

It's clearly important to consider the company's underlying financial data before making an investment decision. FLIR Systems has a P/E ratio of 24.7x. This is certainly not a cheap company, but is not as expensive as it might seem in the context of valuations in the wider market. The average P/E ratio for the S&P 500 is around 22.2x. For a company with such great potential for future growth, this does seem to be an attractive valuation.

In terms of assets, the company has a P/B ratio of 3.8x. This is also a reasonable figure relative to other technology companies. The average P/B for the sector in the United States is around 6.6x. FLIR Systems also has an extremely healthy balance sheet. Current assets ($1.27 billion) greatly exceed current liabilities ($324 million) and even total liabilities ($917 million).

FLIR also pays a dividend which currently represents an annual yield of around 1.29%. It has a track record of steadily increasing this dividend, as shown in the graph below.

Risks To Thesis

Investors should also be aware of the two main potential risks to the investment thesis I have outlined.

One of the principal risks facing FLIR is that it is dependent on the United States government for a very large portion of its annual revenues. In 2018, 29% of the company's revenues were derived from sales to U.S. Government agencies. Were FLIR to lose any of these important contracts for some reason, it would be very damaging for the company's future revenues. It seems unlikely that this will happen in the near future, though investors should be aware that the budgets of U.S. Government agencies are unpredictable and that there is a possibility that this will affect FLIR at some point.

The second major risk facing the company is the potential difficulty in successfully integrating recent acquisitions into business operations. FLIR has made ten acquisitions over the last five years. The large number of acquisitions made and the company's new objective to move away from its principal focus on imaging technologies has the potential to cause problems in the future. Again, the risk of this seems minimal when you consider how successful past acquisitions have been absorbed into the company's operations (e.g. Raymarine), though it's worth being aware of and paying attention to the success of the company's acquisitions over the next few years.

Conclusion

FLIR Systems occupies an excellent competitive position within the market for advanced imaging technologies. It is continuing to widen its competitive "moat" by focusing heavily on research and development and making strategic acquisitions in order to broaden the range of products it sells and adds to its portfolio of patented technologies. It seems likely that the company will continue to see success in selling these cameras, components and sensors to a variety of customers. For this reason, buying shares in FLIR systems appears to be an attractive proposition at the company's current market value.

