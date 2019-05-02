25 Upcoming Dividend Increases Including Apple, Exxon And One Dividend King

Introduction
I'm a huge fan of dividend growth stocks and hope you are too. If you do, you are in the right place! I've compiled a list of stocks that are increasing their dividends next week. This gives investors an opportunity to start or add to a position to capture an upcoming payment. This can be especially important for retirees who live on dividend checks.
This list is a trimmed-down version only covering dividend increases. A full upcoming dividend calendar is always available here. If you know how this was built and the caveats, feel free to jump down to the lists themselves.
How It's Assembled
The information presented below was created by combining the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet hosted here, with upcoming dividend information from Nasdaq. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing). These companies all have a minimum five-year dividend growth history.
What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?
The "ex-dividend" date is the day you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. If the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday, if Monday may be a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.
Dividend Streak Categories
Here are the definitions of the streak categories as I'll be using them throughout the piece:
- King: 50+ years
- Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years
- Contender: 10-24 years
- Challenger: 5+ years
Fun Facts
|Category
|Count
|King
|1
|Champion
|3
|Contender
|4
|Challenger
|17
The Main List
The data is sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then the streak (descending):
|Name
|Ticker
|Streak
|Forward Yield
|Ex-Div Date
|Increase Percent
|Streak Category
|Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Common Units representing Limited Partner Interests
|(DKL)
|7
|10.05
|6-May-19
|1.23%
|Challenger
|NextEra Energy Partners, LP Common Units representing Limited Partner Interests
|(NEP)
|6
|4.21
|6-May-19
|3.66%
|Challenger
|MetLife, Inc.
|(MET)
|6
|3.85
|6-May-19
|4.76%
|Challenger
|Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Limited Partnership
|(MMP)
|19
|6.43
|7-May-19
|0.70%
|Contender
|Winmark Corporation
|(WINA)
|9
|0.55
|7-May-19
|66.67%
|Challenger
|West Bancorporation
|(WTBA)
|8
|4.08
|7-May-19
|5.00%
|Challenger
|Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.
|(SASR)
|8
|3.47
|7-May-19
|7.14%
|Challenger
|Northfield Bancorp, Inc.
|(NFBK)
|6
|2.94
|7-May-19
|10.00%
|Challenger
|Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
|(LBAI)
|8
|2.99
|8-May-19
|8.70%
|Challenger
|MPLX LP Common Units representing Limited Partner Interests
|(MPLX)
|7
|8.11
|8-May-19
|1.70%
|Challenger
|WSFS Financial Corporation
|(WSFS)
|5
|1.12
|8-May-19
|9.09%
|Challenger
|Parker-Hannifin Corporation
|(PH)
|62
|1.95
|9-May-19
|15.79%
|King
|Sonoco Products Company
|(SON)
|36
|2.74
|9-May-19
|4.88%
|Champion
|Artesian Resources Corporation - Class A Non-Voting Common Stock
|(ARTNA)
|26
|2.68
|9-May-19
|1.49%
|Champion
|Costco Wholesale Corporation
|(COST)
|15
|1.08
|9-May-19
|14.04%
|Contender
|Lithia Motors, Inc.
|(LAD)
|9
|1.08
|9-May-19
|3.45%
|Challenger
|Invesco Ltd
|(IVZ)
|9
|5.69
|9-May-19
|3.33%
|Challenger
|South State Corporation
|(SSB)
|8
|2.14
|9-May-19
|5.26%
|Challenger
|Two River Bancorp
|(TRCB)
|6
|1.83
|9-May-19
|27.27%
|Challenger
|Community West Bancshares
|(CWBC)
|5
|2.2
|9-May-19
|10.00%
|Challenger
|W.W. Grainger, Inc.
|(GWW)
|47
|2.1
|10-May-19
|5.88%
|Champion
|Exxon Mobil Corporation
|(XOM)
|36
|4.43
|10-May-19
|6.10%
|Champion
|American Water Works Company, Inc.
|(AWK)
|11
|1.87
|10-May-19
|9.89%
|Contender
|Comfort Systems USA, Inc.
|(FIX)
|7
|0.76
|10-May-19
|5.26%
|Challenger
|Apple Inc.
|(AAPL)
|7
|1.39
|10-May-19
|5.48%
|Challenger
Field Definitions
Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.
Forward Yield: This is the new payout rate divided by the current share price.
Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date by which you need to own the stock.
Increase Percent: This is the amount by which the dividend is being increased.
Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.
Show Me The Money
Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the increase in percentage. This table is sorted the same way as the first table (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).
|Ticker
|Old Rate
|New Rate
|Increase Percent
|DKL
|0.79
|0.82
|1.23%
|NEP
|0.45
|0.482
|3.66%
|MET
|0.42
|0.44
|4.76%
|MMP
|0.9775
|1.005
|0.70%
|WINA
|0.15
|0.25
|66.67%
|WTBA
|0.2
|0.21
|5.00%
|SASR
|0.28
|0.3
|7.14%
|NFBK
|0.11
|10.00%
|LBAI
|0.115
|0.125
|8.70%
|MPLX
|0.6375
|0.658
|1.70%
|WSFS
|0.11
|0.12
|9.09%
|PH
|0.76
|0.88
|15.79%
|SON
|0.41
|0.43
|4.88%
|ARTNA
|0.2423
|0.2459
|1.49%
|COST
|0.57
|0.65
|14.04%
|LAD
|0.29
|0.3
|3.45%
|IVZ
|0.3
|0.31
|3.33%
|SSB
|0.36
|0.4
|5.26%
|TRCB
|0.055
|0.07
|27.27%
|CWBC
|0.05
|0.055
|10.00%
|GWW
|1.36
|1.44
|5.88%
|XOM
|0.82
|0.87
|6.10%
|AWK
|0.455
|0.5
|9.89%
|FIX
|0.09
|0.1
|5.26%
|AAPL
|0.73
|0.77
|5.48%
Additional Metrics
Here are some additional metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. This table is sorted in exactly the same way as the table above. The value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week low. They may provide a larger margin of safety and inflated yield.
|Ticker
|Current Price
|52 Week Low
|52 Week High
|PE Ratio
|% Off Low
|% Off High
|DKL
|32.63
|26.5
|35.5
|12.3
|22% Off Low
|9% Off High
|NEP
|45.81
|39.35
|50.66
|37.55
|16% Off Low
|10% Off High
|MET
|45.73
|37.76
|48.92
|9.34
|21% Off Low
|7% Off High
|MMP
|62.51
|54.25
|72.9
|10.63
|15% Off Low
|14% Off High
|WINA
|182.35
|129.85
|194.85
|25.25
|40% Off Low
|6% Off High
|WTBA
|20.61
|18.06
|26.55
|12.25
|14% Off Low
|22% Off High
|SASR
|34.61
|29.83
|43.87
|11.38
|16% Off Low
|21% Off High
|NFBK
|14.99
|12.76
|17.33
|18.26
|17% Off Low
|14% Off High
|LBAI
|16.75
|13.77
|21.15
|12.55
|22% Off Low
|21% Off High
|MPLX
|32.43
|28.32
|39.01
|14.03
|15% Off Low
|17% Off High
|WSFS
|43.01
|33.75
|57.7
|12.89
|27% Off Low
|25% Off High
|PH
|180.16
|140.82
|193.19
|17.31
|28% Off Low
|7% Off High
|SON
|62.73
|50.3
|63.45
|20.33
|25% Off Low
|1% Off High
|ARTNA
|36.59
|32.27
|40.97
|23.75
|13% Off Low
|11% Off High
|COST
|241.76
|189.51
|248.7
|31.47
|28% Off Low
|3% Off High
|LAD
|110.89
|67.9
|114.81
|10.1
|63% Off Low
|3% Off High
|IVZ
|21.79
|15.38
|29.02
|11.26
|42% Off Low
|25% Off High
|SSB
|74.71
|56.55
|93.25
|15.53
|32% Off Low
|20% Off High
|TRCB
|15.34
|11.54
|19.9
|11.75
|33% Off Low
|23% Off High
|CWBC
|10
|9.44
|12.95
|11.75
|6% Off Low
|23% Off High
|GWW
|274.75
|265
|372.06
|19.95
|4% Off Low
|26% Off High
|XOM
|78.64
|64.65
|87.36
|18.49
|22% Off Low
|10% Off High
|AWK
|107.11
|77.73
|108.23
|34.36
|38% Off Low
|1% Off High
|FIX
|52.59
|41.14
|59.83
|17.48
|28% Off Low
|12% Off High
|AAPL
|210.6
|142
|233.47
|16.52
|48% Off Low
|10% Off High
Tickers By Yield (With Growth Rates)
Some investors are more interested in current yield, so this table is sorted descending by yield. This also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included, which is the current yield + five-year dividend growth rate.
|Ticker
|Yield
|1 Yr DG
|3 Yr DG
|5 Yr DG
|10 Yr DG
|Chowder Rule
|DKL
|10.05
|8.8
|12
|16.6
|26.8
|MPLX
|8.11
|12.7
|13.5
|19.3
|27.3
|MMP
|6.43
|7.7
|9.2
|12.6
|10.8
|19.1
|IVZ
|5.69
|3.5
|3.9
|7
|8.6
|12.6
|XOM
|4.43
|5.6
|3.9
|5.6
|7.6
|9.9
|NEP
|4.21
|14.9
|23.7
|WTBA
|4.08
|9.9
|8
|13.2
|2
|17.2
|MET
|3.85
|3.7
|4
|13
|9.7
|16.8
|SASR
|3.47
|5.8
|6.9
|11.4
|1.4
|14.8
|LBAI
|2.99
|12.7
|10.5
|10.4
|2.6
|13.4
|NFBK
|2.94
|17.6
|12.6
|10.8
|30.2
|13.7
|SON
|2.74
|5.2
|5.7
|5.7
|4.2
|8.4
|ARTNA
|2.68
|3
|3
|3
|3
|5.7
|CWBC
|2.2
|29
|22.1
|5.2
|SSB
|2.14
|4.5
|12.1
|13.3
|7.3
|15.3
|GWW
|2.1
|5.9
|5.3
|8.3
|13.2
|10.3
|PH
|1.95
|11.4
|5.3
|10.6
|12.3
|12.5
|AWK
|1.87
|9.9
|10.2
|10.3
|16.1
|12.2
|TRCB
|1.83
|17.6
|17.3
|28.5
|30.4
|AAPL
|1.39
|14.6
|11.6
|10.8
|12.2
|WSFS
|1.12
|40
|26
|21.3
|11.6
|22.4
|COST
|1.08
|13.3
|12.4
|12.9
|13.5
|14
|LAD
|1.08
|7.5
|14.5
|18.4
|9.3
|19.5
|FIX
|0.76
|11.9
|9.7
|9.5
|6.2
|10.2
|WINA
|0.55
|30.2
|27.5
|24.1
|24.6
Bonus Charts
Though Apple and Exxon are more widely followed here on SA, the highlight this week is Parker-Hannifin (PH from here on out) with its illustrious Dividend King status!
PH is in the industrial machinery space, specializing in motion and control technologies. Check out more of its products on its website.
(Source)
The share price has been trending in the correct direction over the past decade though it experiences some pretty decent swings. That may be due to the fact that earnings swing fairly wildly from one year to the next. Earnings will go up big double digits one year, down double digits the next, and roar back with even larger double-digit gains - and this is using adjusted earnings! For GAAP earnings, the effect is even more profound. Given the earnings swing of this industrial company, take the forward estimates of 7% and 4% with the whole salt shaker.
In any event, the company has been raising its dividend yearly for over 62 years and sports an A credit rating from S&P.
Part of its success in becoming a Dividend King comes from having a low payout ratio that it can manage year after year.
From Simply Safe Dividends, the company sports a top-notch safety score of 96 with fast growth (88) though it comes at the expense of current yield (32).
(Source)
Focusing on the dividend growth numbers just for PH, you can see why the growth rate score is so high.
|Ticker
|Yield
|1 Yr DG
|3 Yr DG
|5 Yr DG
|10 Yr DG
|Chowder Rule
|PH
|1.95
|11.4
|5.3
|10.6
|12.3
|12.5
With this most recent increase of 15.8%, the trend continues; in fact it is one of the higher increases in years.
Running a stock return calculation against the S&P (SPY) since May of 2010, PH beat SPY (13% versus 12.6% annually). Obviously this is not a major difference to write home about, but a beat nonetheless.
You can visually see the ping ponging value of the PH investment over time as it meanders above and below the value of SPY.
(Courtesy: Custom Stock Alerts)
In fact, going back to the pricing for PH at the start date was a pretty bad time to buy. There do seem to be some trends following the P/E ratio of PH over time, and that was one of the higher starting points to select. The P/E in early May of 2010 was 20, while by the end of June 2010, it was down to 16. Rerunning the numbers from June 30th created alpha over the long term.
Conclusion
I hope you are able to find this information valuable. Let me know if you want to see additional data points or what may help make this more useful.
As always, do your due diligence on any stock before buying or selling. Happy investing!
Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.