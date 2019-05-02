25 Upcoming Dividend Increases Including Apple, Exxon And One Dividend King

This week sports two titans with both Apple and Exxon increasing next week alongside Dividend King Parker-Hannifin.

An average increase of 9.5% with six sporting at least a 10% increase. Median increase of 5.48%.

All stocks have at least five years of dividend growth history.

Introduction

I'm a huge fan of dividend growth stocks and hope you are too. If you do, you are in the right place! I've compiled a list of stocks that are increasing their dividends next week. This gives investors an opportunity to start or add to a position to capture an upcoming payment. This can be especially important for retirees who live on dividend checks.

This list is a trimmed-down version only covering dividend increases. A full upcoming dividend calendar is always available here. If you know how this was built and the caveats, feel free to jump down to the lists themselves.

How It's Assembled

The information presented below was created by combining the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet hosted here, with upcoming dividend information from Nasdaq. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing). These companies all have a minimum five-year dividend growth history.

What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?

The "ex-dividend" date is the day you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. If the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday, if Monday may be a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories as I'll be using them throughout the piece:

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Fun Facts

Category Count King 1 Champion 3 Contender 4 Challenger 17

The Main List

The data is sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Common Units representing Limited Partner Interests (DKL) 7 10.05 6-May-19 1.23% Challenger NextEra Energy Partners, LP Common Units representing Limited Partner Interests (NEP) 6 4.21 6-May-19 3.66% Challenger MetLife, Inc. (MET) 6 3.85 6-May-19 4.76% Challenger Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Limited Partnership (MMP) 19 6.43 7-May-19 0.70% Contender Winmark Corporation (WINA) 9 0.55 7-May-19 66.67% Challenger West Bancorporation (WTBA) 8 4.08 7-May-19 5.00% Challenger Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR) 8 3.47 7-May-19 7.14% Challenger Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NFBK) 6 2.94 7-May-19 10.00% Challenger Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) 8 2.99 8-May-19 8.70% Challenger MPLX LP Common Units representing Limited Partner Interests (MPLX) 7 8.11 8-May-19 1.70% Challenger WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) 5 1.12 8-May-19 9.09% Challenger Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) 62 1.95 9-May-19 15.79% King Sonoco Products Company (SON) 36 2.74 9-May-19 4.88% Champion Artesian Resources Corporation - Class A Non-Voting Common Stock (ARTNA) 26 2.68 9-May-19 1.49% Champion Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) 15 1.08 9-May-19 14.04% Contender Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) 9 1.08 9-May-19 3.45% Challenger Invesco Ltd (IVZ) 9 5.69 9-May-19 3.33% Challenger South State Corporation (SSB) 8 2.14 9-May-19 5.26% Challenger Two River Bancorp (TRCB) 6 1.83 9-May-19 27.27% Challenger Community West Bancshares (CWBC) 5 2.2 9-May-19 10.00% Challenger W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) 47 2.1 10-May-19 5.88% Champion Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) 36 4.43 10-May-19 6.10% Champion American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) 11 1.87 10-May-19 9.89% Contender Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) 7 0.76 10-May-19 5.26% Challenger Apple Inc. (AAPL) 7 1.39 10-May-19 5.48% Challenger

Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: This is the new payout rate divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date by which you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: This is the amount by which the dividend is being increased.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Show Me The Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the increase in percentage. This table is sorted the same way as the first table (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent DKL 0.79 0.82 1.23% NEP 0.45 0.482 3.66% MET 0.42 0.44 4.76% MMP 0.9775 1.005 0.70% WINA 0.15 0.25 66.67% WTBA 0.2 0.21 5.00% SASR 0.28 0.3 7.14% NFBK 0.11 10.00% LBAI 0.115 0.125 8.70% MPLX 0.6375 0.658 1.70% WSFS 0.11 0.12 9.09% PH 0.76 0.88 15.79% SON 0.41 0.43 4.88% ARTNA 0.2423 0.2459 1.49% COST 0.57 0.65 14.04% LAD 0.29 0.3 3.45% IVZ 0.3 0.31 3.33% SSB 0.36 0.4 5.26% TRCB 0.055 0.07 27.27% CWBC 0.05 0.055 10.00% GWW 1.36 1.44 5.88% XOM 0.82 0.87 6.10% AWK 0.455 0.5 9.89% FIX 0.09 0.1 5.26% AAPL 0.73 0.77 5.48%

Additional Metrics

Here are some additional metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. This table is sorted in exactly the same way as the table above. The value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week low. They may provide a larger margin of safety and inflated yield.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High DKL 32.63 26.5 35.5 12.3 22% Off Low 9% Off High NEP 45.81 39.35 50.66 37.55 16% Off Low 10% Off High MET 45.73 37.76 48.92 9.34 21% Off Low 7% Off High MMP 62.51 54.25 72.9 10.63 15% Off Low 14% Off High WINA 182.35 129.85 194.85 25.25 40% Off Low 6% Off High WTBA 20.61 18.06 26.55 12.25 14% Off Low 22% Off High SASR 34.61 29.83 43.87 11.38 16% Off Low 21% Off High NFBK 14.99 12.76 17.33 18.26 17% Off Low 14% Off High LBAI 16.75 13.77 21.15 12.55 22% Off Low 21% Off High MPLX 32.43 28.32 39.01 14.03 15% Off Low 17% Off High WSFS 43.01 33.75 57.7 12.89 27% Off Low 25% Off High PH 180.16 140.82 193.19 17.31 28% Off Low 7% Off High SON 62.73 50.3 63.45 20.33 25% Off Low 1% Off High ARTNA 36.59 32.27 40.97 23.75 13% Off Low 11% Off High COST 241.76 189.51 248.7 31.47 28% Off Low 3% Off High LAD 110.89 67.9 114.81 10.1 63% Off Low 3% Off High IVZ 21.79 15.38 29.02 11.26 42% Off Low 25% Off High SSB 74.71 56.55 93.25 15.53 32% Off Low 20% Off High TRCB 15.34 11.54 19.9 11.75 33% Off Low 23% Off High CWBC 10 9.44 12.95 11.75 6% Off Low 23% Off High GWW 274.75 265 372.06 19.95 4% Off Low 26% Off High XOM 78.64 64.65 87.36 18.49 22% Off Low 10% Off High AWK 107.11 77.73 108.23 34.36 38% Off Low 1% Off High FIX 52.59 41.14 59.83 17.48 28% Off Low 12% Off High AAPL 210.6 142 233.47 16.52 48% Off Low 10% Off High

Tickers By Yield (With Growth Rates)

Some investors are more interested in current yield, so this table is sorted descending by yield. This also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included, which is the current yield + five-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule DKL 10.05 8.8 12 16.6 26.8 MPLX 8.11 12.7 13.5 19.3 27.3 MMP 6.43 7.7 9.2 12.6 10.8 19.1 IVZ 5.69 3.5 3.9 7 8.6 12.6 XOM 4.43 5.6 3.9 5.6 7.6 9.9 NEP 4.21 14.9 23.7 WTBA 4.08 9.9 8 13.2 2 17.2 MET 3.85 3.7 4 13 9.7 16.8 SASR 3.47 5.8 6.9 11.4 1.4 14.8 LBAI 2.99 12.7 10.5 10.4 2.6 13.4 NFBK 2.94 17.6 12.6 10.8 30.2 13.7 SON 2.74 5.2 5.7 5.7 4.2 8.4 ARTNA 2.68 3 3 3 3 5.7 CWBC 2.2 29 22.1 5.2 SSB 2.14 4.5 12.1 13.3 7.3 15.3 GWW 2.1 5.9 5.3 8.3 13.2 10.3 PH 1.95 11.4 5.3 10.6 12.3 12.5 AWK 1.87 9.9 10.2 10.3 16.1 12.2 TRCB 1.83 17.6 17.3 28.5 30.4 AAPL 1.39 14.6 11.6 10.8 12.2 WSFS 1.12 40 26 21.3 11.6 22.4 COST 1.08 13.3 12.4 12.9 13.5 14 LAD 1.08 7.5 14.5 18.4 9.3 19.5 FIX 0.76 11.9 9.7 9.5 6.2 10.2 WINA 0.55 30.2 27.5 24.1 24.6

Bonus Charts

Though Apple and Exxon are more widely followed here on SA, the highlight this week is Parker-Hannifin (PH from here on out) with its illustrious Dividend King status!

PH is in the industrial machinery space, specializing in motion and control technologies. Check out more of its products on its website.

(Source)

The share price has been trending in the correct direction over the past decade though it experiences some pretty decent swings. That may be due to the fact that earnings swing fairly wildly from one year to the next. Earnings will go up big double digits one year, down double digits the next, and roar back with even larger double-digit gains - and this is using adjusted earnings! For GAAP earnings, the effect is even more profound. Given the earnings swing of this industrial company, take the forward estimates of 7% and 4% with the whole salt shaker.

In any event, the company has been raising its dividend yearly for over 62 years and sports an A credit rating from S&P.

Part of its success in becoming a Dividend King comes from having a low payout ratio that it can manage year after year.

From Simply Safe Dividends, the company sports a top-notch safety score of 96 with fast growth (88) though it comes at the expense of current yield (32).

(Source)

Focusing on the dividend growth numbers just for PH, you can see why the growth rate score is so high.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule PH 1.95 11.4 5.3 10.6 12.3 12.5

With this most recent increase of 15.8%, the trend continues; in fact it is one of the higher increases in years.

Running a stock return calculation against the S&P (SPY) since May of 2010, PH beat SPY (13% versus 12.6% annually). Obviously this is not a major difference to write home about, but a beat nonetheless.

You can visually see the ping ponging value of the PH investment over time as it meanders above and below the value of SPY.

(Courtesy: Custom Stock Alerts)

In fact, going back to the pricing for PH at the start date was a pretty bad time to buy. There do seem to be some trends following the P/E ratio of PH over time, and that was one of the higher starting points to select. The P/E in early May of 2010 was 20, while by the end of June 2010, it was down to 16. Rerunning the numbers from June 30th created alpha over the long term.

Conclusion

I hope you are able to find this information valuable. Let me know if you want to see additional data points or what may help make this more useful.

As always, do your due diligence on any stock before buying or selling. Happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.