Marriott's Continued International Expansion And Lesson From Airbnb

There are specific reasons why Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) shares have appreciated 3.9% over the past year amidst an overall accommodation industry decline of 2.6%. Indeed, 2019 has been quite lucrative for Marriott International. Marriott boasts a plethora of key success factors, including a "capital-light" business model, a growing stream of cash, and a worldwide development pipeline equal to over 450,000 rooms. Marriott's thirst for expansion accelerated significantly after its strategic merger with Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide in 2016. Since then, the company continues to position themselves as leaders in innovation in a fiercely competitive industry, fighting back and forth to win market share. With intentions to expand operations in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, it's no surprise investors have rushed in to capitalize on the future prospects of Marriott. Most investors are wondering the same question, after a 34% increase in share prices since the beginning in 2019, is it too late to buy Marriott shares? The answer is no, investors haven't fully priced in the potential of Marriott's expansion into home-sharing. This entry, complemented with the company's established abundance of key success factors, will only propel share prices further. By the end of 2019, Marriott shares will be trading for over $160 as the company reinforces their moat in the lodging industry.

The Airbnb Effect

Marriott's new home-sharing division comes amidst direct competitive pressure from the Airbnb (AIRB) Effect which eats away at revenue for hotels as travelers opt for cheaper rooms. The Airbnb Effect is a term coined by Farronato, a Harvard Business School assistant professor, and postdoctoral fellow Andrey Fradkin of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in their paper titled, "The Welfare Effects of Peer Entry in the Accommodation Market: The Case of Airbnb." The paper was iconic in the sense that it was an attempt at quantifying the effect of enabling peer supply in the accommodation industry through home-sharing companies such as Airbnb. Farronato and Fradkin constructed a model of competition between peer hosts and hotels in major US cities and found that competition does indeed impact hotel prices negatively due to the responsive nature of the accommodation industry. Ultimately, the authors found that the entry of Airbnb translated to 1.3% fewer nights booked at hotels and a 1.5% loss in hotel revenue. There is no doubt that major hotels have examined the findings of this paper who are struggling to fight back against Airbnb in recouping a portion of these lost revenues.

Why Home-Sharing Will Work for Marriott

Marriott's proactive approach in entering the home-sharing market places the company in a unique position. The launch of Homes & Villas by Marriott International features an offering of over 2,000 homes in 100 markets in Europe, the US, and Latin America. Marriott's move to serve changing guests' expectation is particularly important as it addresses a key problem currently hampering companies such as Airbnb. A key challenge in the current home-sharing industry is quality filters and brand assurances, a void Marriott will nicely be able to fill with their reputable worldwide brand.

Airbnb has been heavily scrutinized in most of the markets the home-sharing platform operates within. Politicians are at odds with how to regulate Airbnb, particularly taxation policy and safety policy. Additionally, it's important to note the role of loyalty programs, which were a key driver for revenue growth and differentiation in the hospitality industry over the past 10 years between Marriott, Hilton Hotels Corporation (HLT), and InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG). Marriott's dominant global brand will serve the company prosperously in the home-sharing industry, allowing it to operate with minimal friction from policymakers while winning over an increasing amount of customers with strong loyalty rewards programs.

Developing International Presence

Indeed, global travel trends towards China, India, and Indonesia are at all-time highs among the global population. However, capitalizing on a growing global economy, particularly the middle class in emerging economies, is also a key growth driver Marriott has identified. The company most recently announced plans to expand into the Middle East and Africa region with over 3,000 rooms and 19 properties in 2019 alone. By 2023, the company intends to expand the Middle East and Africa portfolio by 45% to a staggering 26,000 rooms. This only bolsters an already ongoing international expansion effort, which has seen distribution more than double in Asia, the Middle East & Africa since the company's merger with Starwood. Marriott is, therefore, not only serving global demand for travel towards these regions by international tourists, but domestic tourists have seen their incomes blossom in the last 10 years who now have disposable income that will feed directly into the company's profits.

Hotel Istanbul Marriott Asia, Turkey

The Bread & Butter

So, why isn't it too late for investors to buy into this opportunity? Marriott boasts an advanced business model featuring a variety of perks without the excess baggage. The company owns 30 iconic hotel and timeshare brands all the way from the luxurious Ritz-Carlton to full-service and cost-efficient options such as The Sheraton in over 126 countries. At the core of its success lies the company's approach of licensing its brands and hotel management over actual ownership of the property. Over 60% of revenue is, therefore, derived from managing fees and licensing fees, which protects the company against ongoing worries of a recession while continuing to feed its growing cash flow from operating activities, which stood at over 2.3 billion at year-end 2018.

With the desire to continually increase its offering of rooms under the Marriott line of brands, revenue available per room (RevPAR) has been a core competency that the company continues to improve. Despite Marriott's ambitious expansion, the prized RevPAR metric of the accommodation industry has been healthily addressed by the company who delivered about 3% growth in RevPAR to a value over $117 over the past year. Adding to this, Marriott's development pipeline of 450,000+ rooms, or about 20% of its current base, represents a key advantage over competitors by essentially acting as insurance against recessionary warnings.

Marriott's growing and ongoing stream of cash flow, strength in hotel industry-specific metrics, globally-reputable brands, and healthy room development pipeline, essentially complement its ambitious goals of capitalizing on the growing middle class in developing markets and entrance in the home-sharing industry. At a P/E ratio of 25.36, well below Hilton's P/E of 34.8 and InterContinental's Hotels P/E of 34.36, Marriott presents a significant opportunity for investors looking for a solid growth stock that continues to outperform its competitors and has significant upside potential in terms of share price value. Prices below $140 represent a buying opportunity for investors, 2019 will continue to reap rewards for the company as the stock shoots to the $160-170 range as investors and hedge funds continue to flock towards the high-achieving and innovative hotel giant.

