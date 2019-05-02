Energy Metals Expert Chris Berry Gives An Update

Chris Berry - House Mountain partners - @cberry1

Chris, can you please tell our readers about your background and your current roles in the EV metals industry?

I’ve been based in New York for the past 20 years and during that time gained capital markets experience with both buy side and sell side participants. I'm someone who thrives on intellectual challenges and so about nine years ago founded an independent research and advisory firm with a focus on understanding the investment opportunities along the energy metals supply chain. Much of the focus has been on the upstream portion of the supply chain as I’ve always thought that security of supply would be the most important issue for end users, though I’m working more closely these days on understanding battery recycling issues as well as cathode evolution. I’ve conducted economic analysis of various operations (both producing and development-stage) on six continents and have worked with money managers, banks, private equity, chemical corporations, and academia. I’m also a non-executive director of Desert Lion Energy [TSXV:DLI] (OTCQB:DSLEF) and work closely with the press on behalf of Lithium Americas [TSX:LAC] (OTC:LAC) and several other companies involved in aspects of the Energy Metals supply chain.

Chris can you give your thoughts on the EV metals sector right now. Do you see a possible recovery in 2019?

Yes. Though no two energy metals can be viewed through the same lens, and the price action in 2018 took many by surprise, the overall demand dynamic is still largely intact. However, a major question has arisen in the sector concerning the trajectory of demand and the trajectory of price. If demand for lithium, for example is increasing at roughly 20% per year (it is), why is pricing falling? This has everything to do with a wringing out of the overly bullish sentiment in 2017 and a move toward marginal cost. That said, I do think we’re likely to see a higher long-term marginal cost for certain metals such as lithium and we are getting close to this level. Despite some overall macroeconomic uncertainty with global economic growth and auto sales slowing (having fallen for eight straight months in China), EV demand appears buoyant led by China, so a longer-term focus on the trend is appropriate. The investment timeframe for the energy metals is no longer 12 to 18 months, but perhaps three to five years. Given that most investors don’t hold stocks for more than 12 months, this requires a rather dramatic change in outlook and patience.

What are your current views on the lithium sector, including your views on lithium demand and supply, and where lithium prices are headed in the next year or two?

I have recently taken to calling this Winston Churchill’s lithium market in the sense that we are at the “end of the beginning.” Given that lithium demand is set to grow at a 20% CAGR for several years and the industry will require roughly $10 billion USD to add the capacity necessary for a forecast 1,000,000 tonnes of production, I still see long-term upside in the sector and can see it outperforming other energy metals over a five- to seven-year time frame. Getting to a million tonnes of supply in the next six years essentially will be an enormous challenge and I’m not sure the market can adjust that quickly.

Given lithium’s relatively small market size and opaque pricing dynamics, forecasting pricing has proven to be a somewhat dangerous folly. That said, I do see a general downward push in spodumene and lithium chemicals pricing moving forward as spodumene production out of Western Australia ramps while the concomitant chemical conversion capacity lags somewhat. While I think you could see a $550/tonne 6% spodumene price in 2019, the long-term price I use in my internal models is $700/tonne. The way for new producers in Western Australia to hedge against this price risk is to vertically integrate, but doing so all at once has proven to be a strategy that has failed multiple times. Pilbara Minerals appears to be on the right track and should likely emerge as a valid case study on building lithium capacity in a phased approach. The thinking that a company needs to rush and build a mine, concentrator, and conversion facility all at once is an enormous red flag for any investor. I can’t think of any examples where this strategy has been executed successfully.

Additional capacity from existing brine production has proven to be challenging with Livent (LTHM), Albemarle (ALB), Orocobre [ASX:ORE] (OTCPK:OROCF), and SQM (SQM) all underperforming to varying degrees due to weather-related issues and technical challenges. This has to be the biggest surprise to the lithium bears who were forecasting rampant lithium oversupply led by brine producers who could seemingly “turn on the tap” and flood the market, pushing lithium prices down. This thoroughly discredited view speaks to the relative inexperience in the lithium markets and gives me confidence when I use a long-term lithium chemicals price floor of $11,500/tonne with a slight premium for lithium hydroxide over lithium carbonate.

Interestingly, when you look at the lithium cost curve, an $11,500/tonne price means much of global production (hard rock, brine, and clay) is still economic. I see Argentina gaining perhaps the largest market share and also would expect extraction technologies to become a bigger, but still marginal, factor in adding lithium units to the global market in the future. Western Australia appears set to flatten the overall cost curve as lithium hydroxide sourced from hard rock will grow much faster than carbonate though carbonate will still be a slightly larger part of the lithium market in the coming years.

I see no issues with lithium demand, though I do wonder about the capacity of Asian strategic capital providers to continue to do deals. Beyond these primary funding sources, the well from which to draw capital for product expansion or build out does not run particularly deep.

So the current market theme is all about execution. I’m watching the production ramp in Western Australia and also Albemarle and SQM in Chile along with near-term producers like Lithium Americas who continue to quietly execute their production plan. Nemaska’s (OTCQX:NMKEF) shocking capital shortfall is another issue which should serve as a cautionary tale for investors and companies alike. I'm interested to see how the funds are raised and deployed going forward.

What are your current views on the cobalt sector?

As with lithium, there's another perceived paradox here concerning the utter collapse in price while the long-term demand picture looks so robust. The reality is that the opacity in the cobalt market has worked to the advantage of the existing producers and I don’t foresee any substantial cobalt deficit before sometime early in the next decade – perhaps 2023. The mean reversion in cobalt pricing has also meant that much of the unfinanced non-DRC based projects are going to find capital availability challenging to say the least. Near-term cobalt pricing may mortally wound the economic potential of many projects. While the move to NMC 811 is somewhat further off than originally planned due to battery safety concerns, it appears the market will settle on NMC 532 or 622 as “good enough.” Cobalt demand should remain firm going forward, but it’s an awfully tough theme to play. That said, there are some interesting jurisdictions with cobalt potential including Chile which has flown under the radar. Given the highly strategic nature of the resource and the Chilean government’s public position to build a domestic lithium ion supply chain, this warrants closer investor attention.

What are your current views on the graphite sector?

I still really like the graphite theme, but it appears that lithium and cobalt have sucked all of the oxygen out of the room here. I’m surprised it hasn’t received more of a tailwind as lithium and cobalt have. This is likely due to the perception of substitutability of natural graphite with synthetic despite the cost disadvantage of synthetic graphite. Another issue may be the lingering fear that Syrah Resources [ASX: SYR] (OTCPK:SYAAF) will eventually succeed in its gigantic production plans, mitigating the need for more ex-China graphite supply (although the production ramp has been challenging). These are near-sighted concerns in my opinion but still weigh on investor sentiment. I also suspect that there's a concern around lithium ion solid state batteries mitigating the need for graphite anodes in lieu of lithium metal. While this may happen eventually, I don’t see widespread adoption of lithium solid state batteries commercially for another seven years. Additionally, while China will continue to control much of the graphite supply chain well into the future, tighter environmental controls and declining grades will eventually start to bite and I would expect to see higher graphite pricing by 2020. The key is finding those scalable graphite deposits with the optimal “footprint” that can qualify their product and serve multiple markets. That fundamental truth hasn’t changed since the last graphite boom in 2012.

What are your current views on the nickel sector?

The nickel price is up this year, but I really don’t think it has anything to do with the battery thematic. Given the much larger size of both the nickel and copper markets relative to other battery metals, you’d need to see a much larger demand shock for nickel to materially move higher and incentivize new project development, where some off the cap ex numbers I’ve seen are truly astronomical.

Clearly, we will need more nickel whether we move toward more nickel-heavy cathodes or not. However, even if we see a scenario where 10% of nickel demand goes into the battery business in the next 10 years, this pales in comparison to lithium or cobalt where batteries will be upwards of 70% of total demand. In short, I just don’t expect battery demand for nickel to “move the needle.” It will be the traditional demand drivers which will propel nickel higher from its current $13,000/tonne price such as stainless steel. So I’m watching activity in Indonesia, The Philippines, and Russia in particular to get a better sense for when and how we may see a move higher. And before the nickel bulls among us start shouting about Class I versus Class II nickel, I'm fully aware of the difference/shortage narrative, but still think the large-cap ex numbers for project development outweigh the perceived potential shortage. I’ll be happy to change my mind in six months or when I see data start to shift.

What are your current views on the vanadium sector?

Given the extreme pricing volatility, the vanadium market ought to be approached with caution. Both ferrovanadium and vanadium pentoxide in China, Europe, and the US are in freefall as the prices mean revert. Vanadium is, and will remain for the foreseeable future, a raw material driven by demand for high strength steel. The vanadium redox battery (VRB) is arguably a better battery for grid scale energy storage relative to lithium ion, but given lithium ion’s ubiquity, relative safety record, and possibility with second life applications, the VRB’s day in the sun may yet be delayed. The VRB model is continuing to evolve and this evolution, coupled with more scale in the future, is crucial for wider VRB adoption.

There's a general sense in the market that vanadium pricing is nearing a bottom, and given general market tightness, I don’t think we’ll see the days of $5/pound vanadium pentoxide for a long, long time. It’s encouraging to see producers such as Largo and Bushveld [LON: BMN] benefiting from strong vanadium pricing along with AMG (AMG) doubling their vanadium production capacity in the US and I would expect these companies, along with Chinese producers and Glencore [LON:GLEN] (OTCPK:GLCNF) to maintain their stranglehold on the overall market.

What's your current favorite investment metal, and investment theme? Are there any large events or catalysts you see coming up that investors should know about?

I’m not sure if there’s a specific metal I’d point out here other than to say I’m particularly focused on lithium, copper, and graphite going forward. As we’re now five years into this current Energy Metals investment cycle, it’s foolish to approach investing in these markets in the same way we did in 2014. We are at a completely different point in the capital cycle. I'm looking at opportunities along the entirety of the supply chain including battery recycling and autonomy. They are obviously different businesses, but a singular focus on the upstream portion of the supply chain really limits your opportunities and also subjects you to the violent price swings and booms and busts associated with the metals.

Regarding big events, I would expect to see a large OEM finally capitulate and invest somehow in securing adequate raw materials for aggressive EV growth plans. This may put a charge into miner share prices in the interim, but we really need to see how the major miners succeed in adding supply to the markets. The recent results from companies such as Albemarle or SQM is not encouraging and the paradox is that failure in bringing adequate supply on stream will likely attract much needed capital as pricing should remain firm. No two energy metals are exactly alike, but we are in somewhat of a waiting game through 2019 and perhaps 2020. As this cycle re-sets, you can expect to see this incredible dynamic between geopolitics, technology, and raw material demand collide and evolve to create numerous opportunities along the lithium ion supply chain going forward.

Conclusion

I would sincerely like to thank Mr Chris Berry for giving freely of his time and his extensive wisdom in the area of the EV and energy metals. Chris is one of the top three leading global experts in this area.

