Grains Fail To Meet Export Sales Expectations; Markets Mixed Thursday

Investment Thesis

Weather will continue to provide some support for corn, soybeans, and spring wheat. Outside of that and some short-covering, selling pressure should continue for the grain markets.

Short-covering continues for wheat; corn and soybeans trade lower on Thursday after disappointing export data

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) released its weekly net export sales report Thursday morning. None of the grains meet expectations.

Corn export sales for the week ending April 25, 2019, fell short of expectations, with 0.587 million tonnes exported. This fell short from the week prior of 0.780 million tones and with analysts' forecast range of 0.6 to 1 million tonnes. Main buyers of corn last week were Japan, South Korea, and Mexico.

Wheat export sales for the week ending April 25, 2019, came in at 0.122 million tonnes, falling short of analysts' expectation range of 0.2 to 0.5 million tonnes, as well as the prior week's report of 0.425 million tonnes. Main buyer of wheat last week was Mexico.

Soybeans export sales for the week ending April 25, 2019, came in at 0.313 million tonnes, which fell short of traders' forecast range of 0.4 to 0.8 million tonnes, as well as last week's reported export of 0.596 million tonnes. China was the main buyer with a purchase of 136,400 metric tonnes.

The U.S. July corn futures was seen flat Thursday morning down 0.03% to $3.6788. U.S. July soybean futures was down 0.84% to $8.4362, while U.S. wheat was seen higher 1.86% to 4.4412. For the less volatile, unleveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) was seen lower 0.35% ($0.05) to $15.25, the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) down 0.73% ($0.11) to $14.91, and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) was up 1.20% ($0.06) to $5.07. Figure 1 below is a price trend chart of the front-month May futures contract for wheat over the past seven days.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 2 below is a price trend chart of the front-month July futures contract for soybeans over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

July Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures was seen up 8.6 cent to $4.446, with July Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures up 3.2 cents to $4.032, resulting in a bearish 41-cent premium of CBOT wheat to KCBT wheat. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) May contract was up $0.50 to $5.120.

The national weather pattern will continue to be influenced by a high latitude -PNA, -EPO, -AO, -NAO block. This will result in cooler air to the north, warmer air to the south, and an active storm track/baroclinic zone across the central U.S. and, for that matter, the heart of the major crop belts. With a wet weather pattern since last summer, farmers over the central U.S. have been hit hard with unfavorable weather that's created poor field conditions, and as a result, have seen major planting and logistical delays/disruptions. This will almost certainly result in a reduction of the new crops. Over the next seven days, heavy rainfall with showers and thunderstorms will continue to impact the corn/soybean belts. The heaviest amount of precipitation over the next seven days will fall from Texas to Arkansas (Southern Plains/Lower Mississippi Valley). Figure 3 is a map showing the seven-day accumulated precipitation forecast across the Lower 48.

Source: NOAA

Figure 4 is a map from the 06z GFS ensemble depicting wetter-than-normal (in green) precipitation over much of the corn, wheat, and soybean production centers over the next seven days. The highest amounts falling across Texas and Arkansas.

Source: Tropical Tidbits

