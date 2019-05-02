Rose Portfolio Awesome April Income Up 19.7% Yoy And Still 4.7% Dividend Yield

April Transactions were relatively few with 5 add ons, 5 minor trims and 1 major income swap involving a sell and a buy to retain 94 investments.

The portfolio has a few real screaming under loved losers balanced happily against many winners to allow value up 1% from March along with the excellent income.

Income is fantastic with 37 dividend payments, 5 minor nice raises and with keeping just a bit more in cash and cash option put equivalents.

The Rose Portfolio

94 total investments reside in the Rose portfolio, which is a conglomerate of a taxable brokerage account, 8 separate long term taxable company holdings and 2 separate Roth accounts. Most all transactions occur in the Roths and rarely in the taxable, but it will be noted if it occurs.

My last article for March madness, revealed all holdings alphabetically and now it will be shown by sectors. The 59 common stocks reside in 9 of 11 sectors, with nothing owned in material and real estate sector stocks in a separate RIC (Regulated Investment Company) listing. These 35 holdings get evaluated just a bit differently than common stock. Analysts many times do not even rate them or know much about them. I have included the S&P credit rating, but those are few. When one is rated it is usually surprising and very much welcome, they are obtained from Fastgraphs a subscriber service I use.

Stock price shown is from April 30th, 2019 and all other information revealed is calculated on that price basis using Google sheets.

The largest % portfolio value "%PV" is listed first and those >1% are in bold. Portfolio income "%Pinc" also has the >1% income holdings shown in bold.

S&P Cr $pr %PV Sector Sector 59 Com 04/30/19 Value Est Est Inc Divi C Staple 16.5% %P Inc 13.3% Yield A KMB 128.38 3.1% 2.1% 3.2% A PM 86.56 2.1% 2.4% 5.4% A+ KO 49.06 2.0% 1.4% 3.3% BBB GIS 51.47 1.7% 1.5% 3.8% BBB MO 54.33 1.5% 1.9% 6.1% A TGT 77.42 1.3% 1.0% 3.4% A + PEP 128.05 1.1% 0.7% 3.0% BBB SJM 122.63 0.9% 0.6% 2.8% BBB CVS 54.38 0.9% 0.6% 3.7% BBB MDLZ 50.85 0.7% 0.3% 2.1% A HSY 124.85 0.7% 0.3% 2.3% A- DEO 168.64 0.6% 0.3% 2.1% BBB KHC 33.24 0.1% 0.1% 4.8% C-Discr 4.0% 2.3% A HD 203.7 1.6% 0.9% 2.7% BBB+ MCD 197.57 1.4% 0.7% 2.4% A+ GPC 102.54 1.1% 0.7% 2.9% ENERGY 6.2% 6.1% AA+ XOM 80.28 1.8% 1.7% 4.3% A A- RDS.B 64.89 1.2% 1.5% 5.8% BBB VLO 90.66 1.0% 0.8% 4.0% BBB+ ENB 36.94 0.8% 0.8% 6.0% A OXY 58.88 0.6% 0.7% 5.3% AA CVX 120.06 0.6% 0.5% 3.9% BBB CVE 9.91 0.1% 0.0% 1.5% FINANCE 4.0% 0.6% A+ MA 254.24 2.6% 0.3% 0.5% AA- V 164.43 1.3% 0.2% 0.6% A- MET 46.13 0.1% 0.1% 3.8% H-CARE 10.3% 7.8% AAA JNJ 141.2 3.3% 1.9% 2.7% A- ABBV 79.39 2.5% 2.9% 5.4% AA PFE 40.61 1.7% 1.3% 3.6% BBB+ CAH 48.71 1.4% 1.1% 4.0% A AMGN 179.32 0.8% 0.5% 3.2% BBB+ CELG 94.66 0.3% 0.0% 0.0% BBB BDX 240.74 0.2% 0.1% 1.3% BB TEVA 15.22 0.2% 0.0% 0.0% INDustrl 7.9% 5.1% A BA 377.69 2.3% 1.1% 2.2% BBB+ LMT 333.33 1.8% 1.0% 2.7% A+ CMI 166.29 1.4% 0.9% 2.8% AA- MMM 189.51 1.1% 0.7% 3.0% A- UNP 177.04 0.6% 0.3% 2.0% B FTAI 16.25 0.4% 0.7% 8.1% BB- CVA 18.07 0.3% 0.4% 5.5%

TECH 4.2% 2.1% AA- CSCO 55.95 1.7% 0.9% 2.5% BBB- AVGO 318.4 0.9% 0.7% 3.3% A+ INTC 51.04 0.7% 0.4% 2.5% AA ADP 164.39 0.6% 0.2% 1.9% A+ TCEHY 49.24 0.4% 0.0% 0.2% COMM 7.2% 8.1% BBB+ VZ 57.19 3.6% 3.3% 4.3% BBB T 30.96 2.4% 3.3% 6.6% BBB+ BCE 44.74 1.1% CAD 1.3% 5.4% BBB+ VOD 18.52 0.2% UK 0.2% 9.4% UTILITY 14.1% 11.8% BBB+ D 77.87 2.8% 2.9% 4.7% A- SO 53.22 2.6% 2.6% 4.6% A- XEL 56.5 2.5% 1.5% 2.8% A- MGEE 67.79 1.9% 0.8% 2.0% A- WEC 78.43 1.6% 1.1% 3.0% Ute-cef DNP 11.64 0.9% 1.3% 6.7% BBB+ BIP 41.38 0.7% 0.8% 4.9% A- LNT 47.23 0.7% 0.4% 3.0% Bond DCUD 50.1 0.4% 0.5% 6.7% 74.5% 57.3% 35 RIC +Fix 23.9% 42.1% 12 RE Real Est 8.8% 10.7% BBB WPC 79.32 1.9% 2.3% triple net 5.2% BBB+ VTR 61.11 1.7% 1.9% H-c 5.2% A SPG 173.7 0.8% 0.7% mall 4.8% BBB- IRM 32.48 0.8% 1.2% Data 7.5% BBB DLR 117.71 0.7% 0.6% Data 3.6% BBB STAG 28.78 0.7% 0.8% Industrl 5.0% BBB+ KIM 17.39 0.7% 0.9% Retail-sc 6.4% CORR 37.79 0.4% 0.7% Infrasctr 7.9% BB- GEO 20.02 0.4% 0.5% Prisons 9.8% MAC 40.14 0.3% 0.3% retail 7.5% BBB- KRG 15.79 0.3% 0.5% nnn 8.2% BBB- EPR 78.86 0.3% 0.4% triple net 5.7%

15 Misc Misc 9.6% 20.7% 2 Etf/mlp AMZA 5.78 0.6% 1.4% 2.1% 3.2% 16.6% AMLP 9.94 0.8% 1.0% 7.7% 5 mREIT CHMI 17.26 0.9% 3.3% 2.4% 7.5% 12.2% NRZ 16.81 0.9% 2.4% 11.9% AJX 14.32 0.7% 1.5% 9.3% BXMT 35.59 0.4% 0.7% 7.0% RC 15.11 0.3% 0.6% 10.9% 2 Fin-cef RA 22.14 0.7% 1.1% 1.6% 2.2% 10.8% ARDC 15.2 0.4% 0.6% 8.5% 6 BDC PFLT 13.19 0.8% 3.8% 1.4% 7.9% 8.6% TPVG 13.96 0.8% 1.8% 10.3% BBB- ARCC 18 0.8% 1.6% 9.3% BBB- TCPC 14.5 0.6% 1.3% 9.9% CGBD 14.96 0.5% 1.3% 11.2% BBB- FSK 6.33 0.2% 0.6% 12.0% 8 Fix 5.6% 10.7% Pref-fin CIM-b 25.54 0.9% 2.3% 1.6% 3.6% 7.8% NYMTN 24.18 1.0% 1.4% 8.3% PMT-b 25.66 0.4% 0.7% 7.8% Pref-RE WPG-h 21.5 0.8% 1.2% 1.3% 3.1% 8.7% CBL-d 7.79 0.4% 1.8% 23.6% Pref-MLP TGP-b 24.54 1.0% 2.1% 1.8% 3.9% 8.7% NGL-B 23.83 0.7% 1.4% 9.4% NS-b 20.64 0.4% 0.7% 9.3% 99.3% 94 98.4% CASH & opt Puts 1.6% 1.6% 100.00% 100.0% Total PV SOLD Inc 0.67% Tot 19 Inc 4.65% E19 yld

Portfolio Income

19.74% more income was received this April over 2018.

Here is a look at how I able to collect more income, as I have switched to more RIC investments which make it easier with just a little value invested.

The 1% level

The value list that follows is showing the largest to smallest for both common and RIC investments.

They have >=1% in PV for the common stock. List #1

List #2 to follow this one reveals the RICs providing >=1% PInc

Common %PV %P Inc VZ 3.57% T 3.34% JNJ 3.30% VZ 3.27% KMB 3.11% ABBV 2.90% D 2.83% D 2.86% MA 2.64% SO 2.56% SO 2.58% PM 2.43% ABBV 2.50% KMB 2.13% XEL 2.50% MO 1.92% T 2.36% JNJ 1.88% BA 2.29% XOM 1.66% PM 2.08% RDS.B 1.54% KO 2.04% XEL 1.52% MGEE 1.90% GIS 1.49% XOM 1.81% KO 1.43% LMT 1.79% PFE 1.29% GIS 1.69% BCE 1.28% PFE 1.69% CAH 1.13% CSCO 1.65% BA 1.07% WEC 1.63% WEC 1.05% HD 1.59% LMT 1.03% MO 1.46% TGT 0.99% CMI 1.44% HD 0.91% MCD 1.37% CMI 0.90% CAH 1.35% CSCO 0.87% TGT 1.34% MGEE 0.81% V 1.28% VLO 0.80% RDS.B 1.24% GPC 0.73% BCE 1.10% MCD 0.69% GPC 1.07% MMM 0.69% PEP 1.06% PEP 0.68% MMM 1.05% MA 0.29% VLO 1.02% V 0.17% 60.33% 46.31%

32 Common stock - list #1

I get asked what my largest positions are and you can see in this list I have 12 with >=2% PV. The remainder ,or 20, range down to that 1% level.

These individual 32 common stocks, provide ~60.3% of the total %PV.

The next column shows from high to low the same 32 stocks and the % PInc they provide, which equals ~46.3%. Note ATT which sit's at the top for income with 3.3% Pinc is in 9th place at 2.36% PV. Currently T is extremely under loved / valued right now and should regain its place near the top for value slowly and hopefully this year. If not, it is pleasing to collect that income.

Note also I have ~1.3% value into Visa and only collect 0.17% from it as income. For sure it's a growth stock, but someday I will need to sell those shares to collect the reward, and another great reason to be diversified.

20 RIC investments and most with High Yield "HY"

The 20 RICs that provide >= 1% each of PV represent 17.4% of total PV and provide 32.9% of total PInc as shown in the list below. The message here is, as I usually like to say: "A little can go a long way for RICs".

RIC %PV %P Inc WPC 1.92% NRZ 2.38% VTR 1.69% CHMI 2.36% TGP-b 1.00% WPC 2.31% NYMTN 0.96% AMZA 2.11% NRZ 0.93% VTR 1.89% CIM-b 0.93% TPVG 1.82% CHMI 0.90% CBL-d 1.82% WPG-h 0.82% TGP-b 1.76% TPVG 0.82% ARCC 1.63% PFLT 0.82% RA 1.58% ARCC 0.81% CIM-b 1.56% AMLP 0.77% AJX 1.49% IRM 0.75% NGL-B 1.43% NGL-B 0.74% NYMTN 1.36% AJX 0.74% PFLT 1.35% RA 0.69% WPG-h 1.31% TCPC 0.60% TCPC 1.29% AMZA 0.59% CGBD 1.25% CGBD 0.52% IRM 1.16% CBL-d 0.36% AMLP 1.04% 17.36% 32.90%

April Dividends

37 companies paid with 5 increases:

Cisco 33c to 35c = 6.1%

Genuine Parts 72c to 76.25c = 5.9%

WP Carey 1.03 to 1.032 =0.19%. This was actually a disappointment as 0.005c was expected.

Coca Cola 39 to 40c = 2.6%, to me disappointing but welcome.

XEL 38c to 40.5c = 6.6% this one is wonderful!

BCE is from Canada 0.568 to 0.5923 and has exchange rates involved, so I cannot tell if it was a raise or not, but I did get more US cash for the same number of shares this quarter.

Here is a list of the tickers and the amount per share received:

APRIL STOCK $ amount per share Monthly pd AMZA 0.08 old amt/sh ARDC 0.1075 EPR 0.375 PFLT 0.095 RA 0.199 STAG 0.1192 ADP 0.79 BCE 0.5923 BXMT 0.62 CAH 0.476 CBL-d 0.46 CGBD 0.37 CHMI 0.49 0.33 CSCO 0.35 CVA 0.25 FSK 0.19 0.72 GPC 0.7625 IRM 0.611 KIM 0.28 KMB 1.03 NGLpB 0.5625 NRZ 0.5 NYMTN 0.5 OXY 0.78 RC 0.4 TGPpB 0.5313 VTR 0.7925 1.03 WPC 1.032 WPG-h 0.47 Adr fee DEO 1.3641 GEO 0.48 0.39 KO 0.4 0.38 XEL 0.405 DNP 0.065 MDLZ 0.26 MO 0.8 PM 1.14

any ticker in bold is a fixed preferred coupon distribution

April Transactions

APRIL 2019 T = taxable account Add on Buy Stock Ticker Price/sh Energy/MLP Alerian ETF AMLP 10 average Vodafone VOD 18.37 NGL Energy NGL.pb 23.91 Ares Fund ARDC 15.04 Simon P Grp SPG 169.36T Sold Tanger SKT 20.16 New BUY Macerich MAC 43.53 c/sh net/sh TRIM JM Smucker SJM 119.32 114.2 5.1T Cummins CMI 167.31 125 42 Gen Parts GPC 112.58 72.58 50 Covanta CVA 18.04 14.3 3.7 Gen Mills GIS 51.48 53.22 -1.74T

The trims were mostly small in nature and I was rounding share numbers to options amounts. I do have options now on GIS, GPC, and SJM. See my last article link if you are interested in those

Not much to report other than doing a bit of an income swap with selling Tanger (SKT) and putting the proceeds into AMLP , VOD and Macerich which is another retail mall eREIT. I did not really want more retail and adding to energy and telecom seemed like it would work out.

I lost about $8 per share on SKT, so therefore needed some other under loved or undervalued "HY" investments to take its place and change my view of seeing it in the red for the last 3 years or more. This will be a take time for some capital appreciation, and it should happen.

MACERICH (MAC)

Retail eREIT with 79% Funds from operations "FFO" pay out that seems to be growing each year but not real bad. No credit rating, but is known for good quality tenants. 4.7% 5yr DGR with p/ffo on a down trend. Looks to have a more positive trend into 2020. The 7.5% yield is attractive and should be covered well with FFO per my own due diligence.

I want to give credit for this idea to Trapping Value at The Wheel of Fortune, but I think it might have been mentioned by others on SA as well. He, however, agreed and that was enough for me to try it.

SKT also has about the same yield but probably has more suffering to go into 2020. I had had enough of it, so, what is done is done.

SPG

I already owned Simon Property Group in the roths, so when I saw it fall below $170 I jumped on some with ~ 5% yield and "A" credit rating, it went into a taxable account. I recently learned they work well there now with the new tax laws in the USA. All of the changes really did not change the total portfolio defense.

Retaining DEFENSE

The chart below also shows that defensive nature and continues to be maintained near or at least 50% in the defensive sectors shown in bold.

Sector Sector Value Est Inc C Staples 16.5% 13.3% Cons-Discr 4.0% 2.3% Energy 6.2% 6.1% Finance 4.0% 0.6% H-Care 10.3% 7.8% INDustrl 7.9% 5.1% Tech 4.2% 2.1% Comm 7.2% 8.1% Utility 14.1% 11.8% Total Defense 48.1 % 41 % Above Total 74.5% 57.3% Rics 23.9% 42.1% Real Est 8.8% 10.71% Misc 9.6% 20.71% Fixed 5.6% 10.66% Cash/Opt C&opt Puts 1.6% 1.6%

Including the fixed and cash the total defensive stance is 55.3% value and 53.3% income. I will sometimes also add in tech, but will leave it out this month. Some believe it to be the next new consumer staple, I haven't totally decided.

Portfolio Value

It is up now 13.7% from December lows and I am pleased with that result. These changes, I am sure, also contributed to only having ~ a measly 1% gain in PV this month and selling SKT at a big loss. I am also seeing one of my preferred holdings of CBL-d having continued deterioration, but believe it will be worth it in the end.

Conclusion

I am happy investing, collecting ever growing excellent income and having a wonderful experience learning every day at The Wheel of Fortune, a subscriber service with The Fortune Teller and Trapping Value.

The terrific many SA authors and the many great comments that follow also continue for me to be a great learning platform for investing. I thank you all and wish you the best and excellent happy investing.

