Watkin Jones: A Hidden Fast-Growing Developer With 57% Upside Potential

Over the past 4 years, Watkin Jones’ (OTCPK:WJPLF) growth has accelerated noticeably with a revenue growth of 20.3% last year compared to a compounded annual growth rate of 14.1%. Moreover, the property group combined this impressive performance with improving margins as the operating profit before one-offs has grown by a compounded 15.2% since 2015. The group experiences significant tailwinds from the mature student accommodation market and emerging Build to Rent ("BTR") sector, which is estimated to be worth £75 billion in 2025. However, it looks like the market doesn't realize the huge market opportunity for Watkin Jones as the company has been very successful in student accommodation housing with its forward sale approach, while its BTR product relies upon the same in-house team and same supply chain, so there's definitely a powerful synergy from putting the two businesses together. Also, BTR reduces the seasonality as these houses are then delivered in the first quarter of the year, whereas student houses are due to be let at the beginning of the third quarter.

Today's valuation looks very attractive at this point as Watkin Jones is a safe, reputable, unknown but steadily growing cash-machine trading at FCF Yields of 8.3% without factoring in the opportunity in BTR.

When partially taking into account that opportunity, my base scenario foresees an annualized dividend growth of at least 6.6% over the next decade. Moreover, with a net cash position of £82.7 million shares are offering an appetizing FCF/EV yield of 8.3% which is expected to climb to 42.8% by 2028 as its net cash position builds up more and more. I believe shares are undervalued by 57% today based on a WACC of 7.83% and a perpetual growth rate of 0.00%. It's not unrealistic that the group will pay out special dividends, but share repurchases would be a more effective way of enhancing total shareholder returns. In my bear case scenario, shares remain undervalued by 8%, assuming no growth after the foreseeable period of 2019-2021.

In other words, based on thorough financial analysis, shares are severely mispriced and are set to outperform the broader market over the next years. Even over the past three years, Watkin Jones has to proven to be a shining investment for buy and hold investors and I definitely expect that to continue.

As a value and dividend growth investor, I tend to look for mispricing in order to maximize my future returns. However, ridiculously low multiples are no guarantee of success as we should avoid companies that are operating a way too cyclical business with fickle cash flow generation.

Just a few months ago, I came across Watkin Jones Plc (the British legal designation of a limited liability company), a British building contractor specializing in student housing accommodation, that was and still is trading at appetizing FCF yields. With a well-filled pipeline for the next three years, which has usually been the period Watkin Jones is looking at to secure new developments, I believe it’s high time to board this unknown hidden real estate gem. Furthermore, I consider it to be the best buy and hold investment case I’ve touched upon so far whereby it combines a fast-growing business with a fat net cash position and predictable margins.

IPOed in March 2016, Watkin Jones shares are trading on the London Stock Exchange with WJG as its ticker code and an average daily volume of 315,000 shares. Total outstanding shares are worth £578 million ($746 million). The company reports and generates its income in GBP, which is why I will be using this currency throughout my thesis unless stated otherwise.

A Long-Lasting Family Firm With Strong Insider Ownership

Founded in 1791, Watkin Jones was primarily focusing on carpentry before Mr. Huw Jones - proud of his Welsh roots - started to pivot his family-owned company into a construction firm.

(Source: Company history)

This move laid at the heart of what the group stands for today, namely a well-diversified multi-occupancy residential property group.

Initially, not everything ran as smoothly as anticipated. Due to decreasing debt availability in 2000, management seemed to be struggling to follow a predictable growth path. As such, the company has turned the corner since then and decided on moving forward with a well-thought-out and unprecedented forward sale model backed by partnerships with institutional investors. In 2003, it completed its first £35 million construction project meant for student accommodation at Wilmslow Park, Manchester. For the record, between 1999 and 2018, it finished 117 schemes totaling to approximately 38,000 student beds.

(Source: Annual report of 2018)

Thanks to its undisputed reputation, Watkin Jones has received lots of awards over the past decade.

(Source: Annual report of 2018)

Mapping out Watkin Jones’ shareholder structure, we’ll spot the great stakes Watkin Jones Trust holds and that picture will persist into the future, though, even famous fund managers such as JP Morgan and Blackrock have added the property company to their portfolios.

(Source: Marketscreener)

Watkin Jones’ Business Model Ensures Future Cash Flow Visibility

In essence, one could summarize Watkin Jones’ business model as a capital-light forward sale model that reduces its risk courtesy of getting paid upfront before it starts construction. Last year, 59.6% of its pipeline filled with student house projects was forward sold.

(Source: Author’s work based on the company’s financial data)

More importantly, due to the huge amount of beds it currently takes up, its business brings forward resilient free cash flows. Unlike most developers, Watkin Jones isn’t forced to pay down its debt as it currently sits on a net cash mountain of £82.7 million.

Thanks to being skilled at developing projects for the Purpose-Built Student Accommodation ("PBSA") market for about 20 years, Watkin Jones has a deep understanding of what its clients (key investors) are looking for. Along with strong relationships with universities and consultants, it’s worth mentioning that the company possesses the status of being a Tier 1 developer, allowing it to generate the highest margins in a fragmented market. Tier 1 companies are the largest or the most technically capable companies and are at the cutting edge of their industry. In case of Watkin Jones, the group has an in-house team for planning consents and asset management for institutional investors to help them crystallize the investment value. In other words, Watkin Jones has several income streams as it offers its clients an end-to-end solution rather than just finishing developments and waiting for new projects.

(Source: Gatehousebank.com)

Part of that success is being derived from its undisputed reputation of delivering all projects well on time before they are due to be let. This, in turn, creates a substantial competitive advantage as most of the institutional investors prefer to deal with a reputable developer rather than with the company putting in the lowest bid. That leads me to another reason why this company is a well-oiled machine: planning and management. Once the pipeline gets filled, its in-house team works together with the planning authority resulting in lower administrative expenses while obtaining planning permission swiftly and not relying upon too many third-party contractors.

Apart from immediately forward selling its developments, Watkin Jones has the luxury of benefitting from value appreciation without losing sight of recurring cash flows to fuel future growth. Quoting its annual report:

Our forward sale model reduces our risk, as we generally aim to sell each PBSA or built to rent scheme to an investor before we start construction. We may decide not to immediately forward sell some developments, when we can earn a higher sale price by waiting, but ultimately we do sell all of our developments. Forward sales give us excellent visibility of our earnings and cash flow, as we bill the purchaser for the land and each month during construction, rather than only receiving a lump sum on completion. (Source: Annual report of 2018)

Most of Watkin Jones' recurring income streams in the form of additional fees beyond completion come from Fresh Property Group (FPG), its asset management business which generates gross margins of over 60%. It presents institutional clients with a single accommodation management offering. Subsequently, where FPG is appointed as property manager, Watkin Jones earns ongoing revenue and margin after a development is completed. FPG can take on all aspects of accommodation management for clients, including mobilising, marketing and letting, managing the building and tenants, collecting rent and providing the operational financial reporting for the asset. The business has invested significant amounts in best-in-class systems and processes, which makes it highly scalable.

Besides primarily focusing on building out the student accommodation portfolio, management is chasing lucrative opportunities in the Build to Rent market in which the same supply chain can be implemented. The student accommodation build programs are geared towards delivery just prior to the start of an academic year. With the BTR developments, the completion dates are almost the same, so ideally, it can target completing those houses in the first quarter of a calendar year which will enable it to smooth the workload as well. So these houses are then delivered in the first quarter of the year, whereas student accommodation are due to be let at the beginning of the third quarter thereby smoothing the workload and reducing the impact of seasonality. This, in turn, will put its subcontractors (as Watkin Jones doesn't have a meaningful scope in BTR right now) in a comfortable position to work uniformly throughout the year, which will be a good thing to secure pricing.

In FY2016, Watkin Jones announced the acquisition of Fresh Student Living for a consideration of £15 million. This step allowed the company to offer an end-to-end custom-built solution after completion by engaging with students and tenants in order to stay up to date with the trends. Consequently, it has more income streams beyond project completion.

Firing On Four Cylinders: An Operational Overview

Clear Focus On Student Accommodation And Build To Rent

There’s little doubt that the growing student population has been the key driver over the past several years, but the company has way more aces up its sleeve to create other income streams derived from property management.

(Source: Author’s work based on the company’s financial data)

As can be seen from the table above (figures in million pounds), not every segment has the same size with the student accommodation business continuing to be the core engine of Watkin’s growth story. In addition to that, its segments differ in gross margin.

The smallest division specializing in the Private Rent Sector ("PRS") -called Build to Rent- made a marginal contribution of just £1 million to the total gross profit of £70.6 million, though, that figure is expected to skyrocket over the next couple of years as the market further matures. Residential and accommodation management are expected to increase their contributions to the group’s profits, but the overall picture indicates that management is going after investment opportunities in student housing and build to rent. Consequently, I’m going to predominantly focus on these two pillars throughout this thesis.

Stabilizing And Healthy Margins

Since going public, Watkin Jones managed to maintain very solid and stabilizing gross margins for student accommodation and accommodation management, two segments that actually go hand in hand as the group offers an end-to-end solution for its clients after project completions.

(Source: Author’s work based on the company’s financial data)

What’s interesting though is that looking at the evolution of accommodation management and build to rent, Watkin Jones is shifting toward more pillars. That’s especially true since they will experience huge windfalls courtesy of interest from institutional investors, an imbalanced supply and demand ratio, and the small size of the fragmented market they are operating in.

Watkin Jones Is Minting It These Days…

Just to give you a quick overview of Watkin Jones’ key metrics, I’ve included the table below.

(Source: Author’s work based on the company’s annual reports)

As you’ll notice, the company’s EBITDA fell significantly in FY 2016, which was completely due to an exceptional cost of £26.6 million related to its IPO. Furthermore, this setback also affected its non-adjusted FCF and thus dividend payout ratio.

Except from that one-off item, the REBITDA margins remained in good shape as the group managed to keep SG&A expenses well under control, translating into an operating margin of 13.7% last year. Since the IPO, the Board of Members agreed to distribute approximately 50% of its net profits in the form of dividends. Due to favorable market conditions and the demand-supply gap in the student housing market, Watkin Jones’ revenue growth accelerated last year. Gross margins are expected to be sustained as the impact of build inflation costs is being managed effectively thanks to the large scale of the operations, national supply agreements, locking in healthy margins by placing major orders early in the development cycle. Its competitive advantage lies in its experienced management team and business model, which enables it to offer an end-to-end solution for investors, delivered entirely in-house with minimal reliance on third parties, across the entire life cycle of an asset.

Hence, the company ends up with fixed cost contracts to a large extent. Although there is some compression of yields, sales values are also increasing.

(Source: Author’s work based on the company’s annual reports)

Exploring a company’s income statement is just one part of thorough financial analysis. Profoundly analyzing the cash flow statement will provide more insights into whether the dividends are sufficiently backed by the free cash flow and perhaps whether the company can pay down some of its debt (if any).

Whereas Watkin Jones generated a free cash flow of £24.6 million in 2014, that figure has risen to £43.1 million in FY 2018 representing a compounded annual growth rate of 20.6%. That caused its FCF margin to improve as well since it went from 10.1% in 2014 to 11.8% today.

(Source: Author’s work based on the company’s annual reports)

How come a ‘boring’ contractor like Watkin Jones is able to convert high amounts of paper profits into real cash flow apart from its forward sale model? Basically, when most people think about building companies they link them to high working capital requirements, delays and low Returns On Capital Employed ("ROCE") which ultimately put a damper on cash flow generation. In case of Watkin Jones, net working capital excluding cash and cash equivalents compared to its total revenues dropped below 15%. If that figure were to drop to 10%, that would free up another £18 million which can be utilized for new project developments. That would also pull ROCE and ROE up to even higher levels, which are now standing at 29.9% and 28.9% respectively. As mentioned previously, exceptional costs related to the IPO in 2016 caused these metrics to fall off a cliff in FY 2016 before quickly reverting to the mean.

(Source: Author’s work based on the company’s annual reports)

… And Will Continue To Do So

Having looked in the rearview mirror, all is expected to go well over the next couple of years based on the evolution of Watkin Jones’ development pipeline. Just to review whether management has done a good job in forecasting future bed deliveries. Let’s fact check a little bit.

Back in 2016, management guided to total beds under management of Fresh Student Living of 12,337 in FY 2017 and 16,431 in FY 2018, which would translate into a year-on-year growth of 48.5% and 33.2% respectively.

Looking at the guidance of 2018, it seems Watkin Jones performed slightly ahead of its own expectations, and a combination of building out its Build to Rent portfolio and maintaining success in the PBSA market will fuel double-digit growth going forward. As you'll notice in the screenshot below, management didn't provide a specific number of expected beds under management for 2020.

(Source: Annual report of 2018)

Subsequently, I have also included those 2019 and 2021 figures in the chart below.

(Source: Author’s work based on the company’s annual reports)

It should be stated that the graph above incorporated the portfolio sale of 4,597 student beds by Curlew Student Trust last year.

Despite the fact that the pace at which new beds are delivered has slowed down over the past years, we’re still seeing pretty strong momentum and today’s figures are well above management’s target of delivering at least 2,500 beds per year. In terms of revenue and earnings growth, less schemes will be completed in FY 2019 compared to last year, though, rents are increasing and smaller and less capitalised landlords are exiting the markets Watkin Jones is operating in. In FY 2020, the number of scheduled bed schemes are expected to pick up again.

(Source: Author’s work based on the company’s annual reports)

The most important statistic to look at is the number of full-time students in the UK. Last year, that figure reached 1.8 million in 2018 and has grown moderately since 2004 by about 2% per year on average. The imbalance between supply and demand has been a major tailwind for the PBSA market and 2017/2018 was no exception to that rule. Demand for university places remains substantially greater than supply. In 2017/18, there were 695,565 applications to UK universities, of which 533,360 were accepted, resulting in unfulfilled demand for 162,205 places. Without being affected by increased tuition fees in 2010/2011, UCAS applicants are now 6.4% higher than they were 6 years ago. In addition to that, the demographic outlook is positive, with an upturn in this age group coming through from 2021. Hence, the development pipeline remains well filled, though, growth in the student housing market won’t be as impressive as it was in the preceding years as it becomes a more mature market, unless Watkin Jones leverages its net cash position to acquire key developers. New money is coming into the market, whilst existing partners are still very active in this space.

At the end of FY 2018 (ending on September 30), its total development pipeline consisted of 7,534 beds with an appraised value of approximately £650 million. Despite the fact that the amount of new secured beds has trickled down, today’s revenue growth is sustainable even though it’s on a smaller pipeline. That’s because Watkin Jones primarily focuses on southeast regions where prices are traditionally elevated.

(Source: Author’s work based on the company’s annual reports)

Purpose-Built Student Accommodation Market Remains In Excellent Shape

The higher education development pipeline is set to grow by 25.8% by 2021, while the PBSA sector is expected to reach a total value of £53 billion by the end of this year. Although the student market has matured over the last years, there’s still plenty of mileage in the student market and some investors are preparing to pay a premium for larger portfolios, which will be catalyst to drive Watkin Jones’ cash flows. The dilemma of exploiting higher premiums or keeping existing partners happy is a balancing act which is one that has been managed quite effectively over the past years as the group has volume to support.

Non-Cyclical Nature Of Student Housing

In contrast to several other asset classes, student housing has shown consistent resilience for quite a long time and was able to keep up during previous recessions as people look to up-skill or stay in higher education for longer in a fragile labor market. For instance, in the US, enrollment in post-secondary education grew by 4.7% in 2008 and 6.3% in 2009, the highest growth years since at least 1981. At the same time, the outlook for student housing was rosy.

Ambitiously Developing The Build To Rent Portfolio

When I dug into the company’s annual reports, I read a quite ambitious statement on Watkin Jones’ intention to create a major second income stream derived from PRS. According to Mark Watkin Jones (who stepped down recently as the last successive CEO representing the ninth generation at the helm of the group), he expects the build to rent portfolio to grow to a similar size in terms of earnings and revenues as what the group enjoys in student today. Quoting the Q&A from the interview (which can be read in the latest annual report):

Q: You have taken a measured approach to growth in build to rent. Do you expect the pace to pick up? A: Yes, it will get bigger as the market matures. Our ambition continues to be for the build to rent division to be the same size as the student accommodation in five to seven years. There is huge unsatisfied demand for this product, from institutions and tenants alike, and we are confident we will get there.

(Source: Annual report 2018)

In the early days of 2015, Watkin Jones came active in the build to rent space, a sector which management -as mentioned in the interview- has expectations of. Stating it will become as large as the student accommodation portfolio is now might seem to be overambitious at first, but after taking the following numbers at face value and referring to a research report of Frank Night, management’s guidance isn’t that unrealistic. By 2025, the UK private rented sector is expected to breach the barrier of £75 billion. Substantial government subsidy has shifted from buy to let to Build to Rent, which receives financial support through government and other statutory agency loans, and through negotiations to increase affordable housing supply in large developments. The government is targeting 300,000 new dwellings each year, but only 195,000 were delivered in 2017/18, continuing a trend established over many years of delivery falling short of requirements. The shortage of new builds contributes to high house prices in parts of the country with the strongest local economies, pricing many people out of the market. As a result, many people are renting rather than owning their accommodation. Young people are increasingly seeing property renting as a better lifestyle choice, providing quality of living, whilst maintaining flexibility, in the expectation of changing jobs more frequently than in the past. Renters are also getting older and, across the private rented sector, people in their late 20s and early 30s make up 46% of renters, up from 27% in 2006.

As at Q4 2018, there were 43,374 Build to Rent units under construction, a 39% increase on Q4 2017. As such the total number of completed BTR units was 29,416 as at Q4 2018, an increase of 29% year on year.

Build to Rent: Hidden In Watkin Jones Cash Flows

With the Build to Rent market still being in its infancy and a marginal contribution to Watkin Jones’ free cash flow, government is striking a balance between building more homes while offering homes at affordable prices. It’s going to take time on a new concept to determine what that balance is. In addition to that, this new emerging market is predominantly centered around the southeast of the UK and will depend on where institutional investors are most comfortable. Once they’ve established their targeted exposure to the market, Watkin Jones can then push out into other regions (generally high populations areas).

Ironically, Build to Rent in theory is a much larger addressable market than the student accommodation business, and in many respects, Build to Rent is the parent of student which has evolved as a prime asset class (initial net yields of 3.8%). The driving forces behind incremental growth in the BTR market are first and foremost, the UK population growth which is expected to grow by more 7 million over the next 16 years. The second driver goes back to the decreasing average household size. New supply of housing is woefully inadequate now, indicating the supply-demand crunch is already here. These two components are the preconditions for capital value growth or rental growth. However, there’s another major overlooked factor and that is the age of consumerism everywhere in the UK society. People really don’t want to necessarily own their accommodation.As a recently published report of the British Ministry of Housing pointed out, that phenomenon is gaining traction. By 2025, the percentage of the UK population who will be renting will have gone up from 20 percent to 25 percent. Furthermore, 37% of all renters say that they’re renting by choice not because of affordability issues. The market is beginning to move firmly into the time for Build to Rent. Last year, £3 billion worth of institutional investment was invested in the BTR sector, up significantly from the previous record of £2.2 billion. It gets even better when taking the additional funds of institutional investors worth £33 billion looking to be invested over the next five years into consideration, according to CBRE. Appetite to get exposure to BTR is largely driven by strengthening secondary yields. Right now, Watkin Jones’ management is targeting a gross margin of 15% for BTR, which is considerably lower than what it enjoys in student accommodation, though, management sees room to nudge up that hurdle through a combination of appreciation in values (premium rents) and operational efficiency as it relates to Fresh Property Group that’s directly transferable to BTR and expertise will come into play as well. The relative density of occupation of BTR schemes is now slightly less than in student.

Setting Up An Investment Vehicle For Build to Rent

Thanks to switching towards a business model solely based on cash flow generation and keeping working capital under control, Watkin Jones managed to maintain robust gross margins. In order to leverage the Build To Rent opportunity, the Board of Members considers setting up a fund (very likely a spin-off) to benefit from capital appreciation, making sure the PLC construction is protected. Though, reading through its latest annual report and quarterly statements, management hasn't taken a particular route and remains pretty vague.

(Source: Annual report of 2018)

From Watkin Jones' stance, the most important thing is it forward sells the BTR development assets in just the same way that it does student accommodation. The attraction of potentially setting up an investment vehicle is that will be independent from Watkin Jones to smooth the delivery process from a forward sale perspective. Such an investment vehicle would almost be a dedicated client to Watkin Jones, which would mean that each development being forward sold into it will be on a repeat basis to potentially accelerate the delivery process for BTR. Furthermore, according to CFO Byrom, the spin-off could bring in some additional revenue streams as FPG would be the nominated asset manager. Now, it should be stated that the Board is continuing to evaluate the opportunity and is still in talks with potential (institutional) investors.

Risks To Consider

Competitors

Increased competition could increase land prices or make it harder to secure attractive sites. More developments would be brought to market, with a potential reduction in demand for Watkin Jones’ schemes. To me, this risk is being countered by first and foremost forward selling the projects (around 60% of the development pipeline in student housing is forward sold, billed on monthly basis). Secondly, Watkin Jones is a Tier 1, well capitalised developer which means it’s one of the most credible constructors in the UK. Moreover, there’s still ample market potential for student accommodation as 75% of university PBSA was built pre-1999 and needs replacing.

Brexit Risk

International students from the EU are a relatively small proportion of the market at 6.7% and researchers do not believe that any changes in EU student numbers post-Brexit would have a noticeable impact on demand for PBSA. Moreover, Watkin Jones deepened its pipeline following the 2016 referendum which has really opened up opportunities. Despite political uncertainty, the UK’s world class higher education system is well placed to continue to grow, backed by strong international demand, increasing UK participation and the domestic demographic uptick due to commence in 2020/21.

Current Valuation

Today, based on the financial figures of FY 2018, Watkin Jones shares are trading at EV/EBIT and EV/REBITDA multiples of 8.8 and 9.6 respectively. That’s slightly down compared to 2017.

(Source: Author’s work based on the company’s annual reports)

In terms of FCF Yields and dividend yields, shares are producing a FCF/EV yield of 8.3% courtesy of its net cash position. Again, this is solely based on FY 2018 figures. The dividend yield is coming in at 3.50% and doesn’t take into account any hikes going forward.

(Source: Author’s work based on the company’s annual reports)

Fair Value Calculations

Base Case Scenario

Assumptions

In my base case scenario, I bank on 2019E revenues of £390.0 m evolving to £735.30m in 2028E. I see 13.40% EBIT-margin in 2019E and 12.20% in 2020E. The reason I’ve applied a more conservative operating margin goes back to yield compression that will occur across the board and a changing revenue mix between student accommodation and the slightly less profitable BTR activities.

By incorporating the numbers above, revenue is expected to grow by an annualized 6.6%, which is noticeably lower than the 14.3% the group recorded over the last 4 years. In my point of view, a base case scenario needs to be conservative to some extent, leaving room to surprise positively.

Due to margin contraction, I believe FCFs are poised for an annualized growth of 5.1%. Courtesy of its dividend policy which targets a payout ratio of 50%, dividends are expected to appreciate by an annualized 6.6%, while the group still keeps enough cash inside.

Please note I utilized the dividend payments being recorded in the cash flow statements to compute the net cash position at the end of Watkin Jones’ financial year. These numbers vary from what the exact dividend amount was over a particular financial year.

(Source: Author's assumptions)

(data in million pounds, except dividends per share and percentages)

Let me explain the items that will also recur in both my bear and bull case scenario. First of all, you’ll notice the marginal YoY growth in FCF for 2019. That’s courtesy of an exceptional income item totaling to £4.283 million related to the portfolio sale of 4,597 student beds by Curlew Student Trust last year. As a result, it would be inappropriate to extrapolate the FCF figure of FY 2018 to this year. Also, I’d like to point out that my FCF estimations may vary depending on the exact amounts of share of profits in the joint ventures. Going forward, I’ve forecast that these will total to £1.023 million, just like in FY 2018. In addition to that, it should be stated that there’s a gap between depreciation and CapEx, which I expect to narrow over the next couple of years.

Furthermore, at the end of FY 2018, Watkin Jones' gross interest-bearing debt totaled to £26.48 million, creating some financial costs as well.

(Source: Annual report of 2018)

The company had undrawn borrowing facilities of £32.6 million (2017: £36.7 million) with HSBC Bank, comprising a £40 million five-year revolving credit facility (“RCF”), which matures on 15 March 2021, and a £10 million on-demand and undrawn overdraft facility. The applicable interest rate is 2.25% over LIBOR. The loan with Svenska Handelsbanken AB is a five-year term loan secured by a legal charge over certain operating property stock assets. The maturity date is 15 March 2022 and the applicable interest rate is 2.65% over three-month LIBOR. I’ve taken this information into account, assuming Watkin Jones will have paid down all of its debt by 2022. This, in turn, will reduce its finance costs that amounted to £1.2 million last year of which £0.925 million was associated with the revolving credit facilities. And last but not least, Watkin Jones effective tax rate stands at 19%, whereas last year the taxes paid amounted to 18.65% of the profit before tax.

Discounted Cash Flow Model ("DCF")

My DCF valuation is based on an explicit 10-year forecast period from 2019-2028 and terminal free cash flow growth of 0.0% thereafter. Instead of utilizing the theoretical WACC of 3.97% because of Watkin Jones’ low beta, I have simply summed up the risk-free return of UK 10-year bonds (1.18%) and the equity risk premium (6.65%). A sensitivity analysis of the WACC has been added, which indicates how the fair value changes with different assumptions and changes in input for WACC (base scenario = 7.83%) and the terminal growth (base scenario = 0.0%).

(Source: Author's assumptions)

(data in million pounds, except values per share and percentages)

The first 5 years makes up 24.04% of my enterprise value ("EV") estimate, the last five years 22.09% and my terminal value 53.87%. I adjust the enterprise value for net debt (in this case adding the net cash position to the equation), minorities and provisions to obtain a fair value per share of £3.55, reflecting upside potential of 57%.

Bull Case Scenario

Assumptions

My bull case scenario is built on a much stronger rise in revenues to over £877 million. Also, I have factored in elevated operating margins compared to my base case scenario (a positive difference of 40 basis points by 2028) if management can bring enhancements in the gross margin for BTR to the party. Correspondingly, revenues are expected to grow by an annualized 8.35%. If you recall that our base case scenario banks on an annualized dividend growth of 6.6%, the dividends should increase by 8.25% annually supported by strong free cash flow generation in my bull case scenario, thereby keeping all other parameters equal.

(Source: Author's assumptions)

Discounted Cash Flow Model ("DCF")

My DCF valuation is based on an explicit 10-year forecast period from 2019-2028 and terminal free cash flow growth of 0.0% thereafter. Just like in my base case scenario, the results have been computed by using a WACC of 7.83%.

(Source: Author's assumptions)

(data in million pounds, except values per share and percentages)

The first 5 years makes up 20.99% of my enterprise value ("EV") estimate, the last five years 21.91% and my terminal value 57.10%. I adjust the enterprise value for net debt (in this case adding the net cash position to the equation), minorities and provisions to obtain a fair value per share of £4.07, reflecting upside potential of 80.1%.

Bear Case Scenario

Assumptions

The last major outcome I’d like to address is my bear case scenario which is much more prudent than my base case as the 2028E revenue projection would then end at just £440 million. Furthermore, operating margins would deteriorate even further to 11.20%. The evolution in Watkin Jones’ top line would affect free cash flow and dividend growth which are then stagnating in 2021. As a result, revenues are expected to rise by an annualized 1.76%, whilst annualized dividend growth would dwindle to just 1.16% with an annualized FCF growth of -0.42%.

(Source: Author's assumptions)

Discounted Cash Flow Model ("DCF")

My DCF valuation is based on an explicit 10-year forecast period from 2019-2028 and terminal free cash flow growth of 0.0% thereafter. Just like in my base case scenario, the results have been computed by using a WACC of 7.83%.

(Source: Author's assumptions)

(data in million pounds, except values per share and percentages)

The first 5 years makes up 33.26% of my enterprise value ("EV") estimate, the last five years 21.50% and my terminal value 45.24%. I adjust the enterprise value for net debt (in this case adding the net cash position to the equation), minorities and provisions to obtain a fair value per share of £2.44, reflecting upside potential of barely 8%. So when losing sight of the opportunity in BTR and assuming lingering growth in student accommodation, shares are now fairly valued based on a required return of 7.83% with no growth after 2021, which is very unlikely. In other words, downside risk is minimized given the features and predictability of Watkin Jones' business.

Comparing The Three Scenarios

Below, I have included several comparisons as it relates to revenue expectations, FCF Yields, operating margins, dividend growth and YoY FCF growth.

(Source: Author's assumptions)

Takeaways

In my base scenario, investors who now load up on the shares will enjoy FCF yields of 13.3% by 2028, whereas on a cash-adjusted basis that figure skyrockets to 42.8% as the company keeps at least half of its free cash flow inside. In other words, Watkin Jones' shareholders will benefit from the incremental compounding effect of growing cash flows and a mounting cash pile.

(Source: Author's assumptions)

I believe an annualized dividend growth in excess of 6.63% (equal to revenue growth) is quite reasonable for the next 10 years, considering the undisputed reputation of delivering schemes right on time while capturing additional management fees after completion.

In essence, my investment thesis boils down to the fact that Watkin Jones has cash flow visibility, will enlarge its exposure to BTR, might forward sell assets to an investment vehicle and this move would accelerate Watkin Jones' growth and thus create a much larger and stable scope for its activities. As a result, Watkin Jones' reputation will continue to strengthen, allowing for potential multiple expansion (a lower risk premium courtesy of the company's defensive and predictable business profile since it also forward sells developments). Most importantly, the company is operating a non-cyclical business with consistent growth in student applications and a significant crunch in supply and demand. It's not unrealistic that the group will pay out special dividends, but share repurchases would be a more effective way of enhancing total shareholder returns. I rate the shares a strong buy with upside potential of at least 57% based on a WACC of 7.83% with a perpetual growth rate of 0.00%.

