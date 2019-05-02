Hormel: A Fantastic Option In A Crowded Field

Although the stock is just modestly overvalued, we remain somewhat cautious given the market is at all-time highs. A slight pullback would be advantageous for long-term investors.

Years of consolidation in the food staples business has created a sector where large, slower-growing conglomerates are the major players in the industry. In order to find some higher total return upside, we like Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL). The company offers a variety of niche products that have helped insulate it from larger competitors. Hormel is a dividend champion, with more than a half century of consecutive dividend increases. The business continues to grow, and the balance sheet carries little debt. This makes Hormel a positive outlier in the sector and is poised to generate wealth for investors in the years to come.

Source: Hormel Foods Corporation

Note: Cytosport brand (Muscle Milk) has since been sold.

Hormel produces and sells a variety of specialty meat products, as well as other food products including peanut butters, guacamole, and craft meats. The company's portfolio touches various areas of the grocery store, and management has done a nice job implementing healthy products that are in line with consumer trends such as natural and organic offerings.

Strong Operational Strength

With a market cap of just over $21 billion, Hormel is among the smaller competitors of its peer group. Aside from a slip in 2017, Hormel has been able to grow its revenues at a higher rate than many of its peers.

Source: YCharts

The key to this has been repeated acquisitions of smaller, more specialized assets. Hormel has managed various acquisitions over the years, with each transaction costing less than $1 billion. One of the underlying benefits of this strategy is that it has kept Hormel's balance sheet in wonderful shape. The company carries a very low amount of debt, just 0.5X EBITDA.

Source: YCharts

This is a stark outlier to many of Hormel's competitors that have taken on debt for a variety of reasons ranging from buybacks to large acquisitions. Hormel's leverage ratio is by far the lowest of the peer group. The next lowest is Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) at 1.97X EBITDA. In fact, all but Hormel and Nestle are even below our cautionary leverage threshold of 2.5X. This illustrates how much of a problem borrowing has become for larger companies that are desperate for growth.

Source: YCharts

This financial stability allows Hormel to continue to invest for growth organically and leaves management with the flexibility to return cash to shareholders in the form of stock buybacks and dividends.

Dividend Excellence

Hormel is a long-time dividend champion with a staggering streak of 53 years of consecutive increases to the annual payout. The current payout of $0.84 per share is broken up into four quarterly payments and yields 2.13% on the current share price.

The dividend's yield falls short of what investors can get from more conservative instruments such as 10-year US Treasuries (currently yielding 2.48%). However, the dividend makes up for this with robust growth. Over the past 10 years, the dividend payout has grown at a CAGR of 15.0%. The company's most recent bump of 12.0% signals continued optimism moving forward.

Source: YCharts

We do suspect that dividend growth will slow some in the years ahead. The payout ratio from a cash flow basis has steadily risen over the past 10 years. While the current payout ratio of 53% is nowhere near a worrying level, it wouldn't be a surprise to see these increases tail off to somewhere in the high single digits. It is still incredibly impressive that a company with 53 consecutive increases can still provide growth at this level. It speaks to the long-term growth story of the business.

Levers To Drive Growth

Hormel remains in a position to deliver modest growth moving forward. The company's acquisition strategy can be maintained because its deals are small enough that they don't take financial flexibility away from Hormel. Of the $5.3 billion in cash that the business has generated from operations over the past five years, $3.6 billion of that has gone towards funding acquisitions.

Source: Hormel Foods Corporation

These acquisitions have and will continue to take place. They not only add strategic assets to the portfolio, but are also diversifying the business away from its concentration on meat products which can be severely impacted by commodity prices (Jennie-O Turkey has been slammed in recent years from unfavorable commodity prices). Hormel admitted a rare misstep by selling Cytosport. We will be looking for Hormel to allocate these resources to a better strategic fit in its next acquisition.

An underrated growth engine for Hormel is its International segment. The company generates the vast majority of its revenues in the US - International sales accounted for $166 million out of $2.52 billion (6.5%). The company has seen success in China via its SPAM and Skippy brands, an enormous but tricky market to penetrate. The growth hasn't been enough to move the needle yet, but it has been positive - more than making up for headwinds from tariffs impacting fresh pork exports. We like Hormel's runway in China because the company has traction there that can be expanded on. If the company is able to acquire perhaps another foreign brand (similar to what it has done with Ceratti), it could further help international expansion move in the right direction.

The company's largest risk remains its exposure to commodity pricing, specifically turkey and pork. The company's efforts to diversify its portfolio will further insulate its financials from this volatility over time.

Source: Hormel Foods Corporation

Valuation

Trading at approximately $40 per share, Hormel's stock currently hovers towards the lower end of its 52-week range. The stock has been sliding after going on a run since last summer that saw shares trade as high as $46.

Source: YCharts

Analysts are currently estimating the company to earn approximately $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year 2019. This places shares at an earnings multiple of 22.22X, a modest 8% premium to the stock's 10-year median PE ratio. While some may point to Hormel's 2.10% dividend yield as an indicator of value (this yield well surpasses the stock's 10-year median yield of 1.78%), the dividend's growth has drastically outpaced the growth of business itself in recent years. Since 2016 alone, the payout ratio has jumped from 30% to 53%.

Still, we don't want to discount this completely as the dividend's yield can be useful for reinvesting back into the stock over long periods of time. Consensus analyst estimates have Hormel growing EPS at a mid-single-digit rate in the years ahead. We would like to see shares fall to the 19X-20X range to consider accumulation. This would place shares at between $34 and $36 per share. This may be difficult to find in a market that is currently soaring to all-time highs, but quality companies purchased at advantageous valuations will generate wealth consistently over the long term.

Wrapping Up

We find that Hormel is set up nicely for the future. Its proven growth strategy and clean balance sheet help it to stand out from a crowded field that includes larger competitors. In addition, the company is successfully diversifying so that its exposure to meat commodity prices and the resulting margin volatility will reduce further in the coming years. Hormel is one of our favorite names in the food products sector; we just would like to see the price come down some in a perfect world.

