Risk-Reward Analysis Of Construction-Ready Mining Projects: Orezone Gold As An Example

The quantitative impact of subsurface uncertainty, operational delays, political risk, gold price, and market volatility is considered to refine the above valuation.

Using Orezone Gold Corp. as an example, I demonstrate how we at The Natural Resources Hub rely on quantitative valuation to successfully invest in a volatile space such as mining.

Introduction

As I explained in a previous article, generally speaking, there are two ideal entry points in the life cycle of a mining project, the first being in the early stage of exploration, the second being around mine construction (Fig. 1).

Fig. 1. The life cycle of a natural resources project, modified after source.

Previously, I talked about how to evaluate a junior mining company at the early stage of exploration, from sizing up its management (see here), via getting to know the upside and hidden risk of the exploration project (see here and here), to build an actionable investment thesis through an integrative risk-reward analysis (see here).

In this article, I intend to illustrate how we at The Natural Resources Hub (TNRH) go about determining whether a construction-ready mining project is investible from a valuation point of view. To that end, I prefer a one-mine company over an operator of a portfolio of mining projects, such as Ivanhoe Mines (OTCQX:IVPAF) (see here).

Canadian mining company Orezone Gold Corporation (ORE.TSX-V)(OTCPK:ORZCF) appears to be an excellent example to use here, thanks to its operating one post-feasibility-study project which consists of one gold deposit, i.e., Bomboré, of relatively simple structure. Additionally, I have been watching Orezone for some times, fascinated by the geology of the Bomboré deposit and amazed by the gyrations of its stock price as the project progressed from exploration to production, especially the continuous decline of the share price since the preliminary economic assessment (aka, PEA) of August 2011 (Fig. 2).

Fig. 2. The share price of Orezone in relation to the major milestones of the Bomboré project. Source and source.

Bomboré

Location. The Bomboré gold deposit, located in central Burkina-Faso, is hosted in the NNE-trending, arcuate-shape Bomboré Shear Zone in the Tiébélé-Dori-Markoye Fault Zone, a major structural discontinuity in the Birimian greenstone belt (Fig. 3). The Bomboré gold mineralization trend measures 14 km in length and several hundreds of meters in width.

Fig. 3. A map showing the location of the Bomboré gold deposit in Burkina-Faso. Source.

Analogous mines. Similar to gold deposits found elsewhere in the Birimian terrains of West Africa, such as Kiaka in Burkina Faso, Damang, Yamfo-Selwi and Obuasi in Ghana, and Sadiola in Mali, the Bomboré deposit is controlled by hydrothermal activity in major shear zones and characterized by low grades and a large tonnage of ore.

Mining. The wet paleoclimate prior to the current semi-aridity in Burkina Faso has resulted in extensive oxidation of the bedrock to as deep as 100m. Gold deposits occur both in the surface oxide zone and in a deeper sulfide zone. In the oxide zone, gold typically occurs in a free milling form, while in the sulfide zone, it is grind-sensitive (see here).

Resources and reserves. According to the NI-43-101 compliant technical report of 2017 prepared by Roscoe Postle Associates, which is also used by the feasibility study of August 23, 2018, Bomboré holds 0.806 Moz of measured, 3.964 Moz of indicated, and 0.994 Moz of inferred gold resource, or 0.472 Moz of proven and 0.678 Moz of probable contained gold reserves (Table 1).

Table 1. Mineral resource and reserve estimate of the Bomboré gold deposit as of January 5, 2017. Source.

The 2018 feasibility study suggests the Bomboré project - to be initially mined in free-dig open pit for a 13-year life of mine - has an after-tax NPV-5 value of US$224.5 million, with an initial capital cost of US$143.7 million, sustaining capital of 58.9 million, and closure cost of US$14.5 million as well as a total cash cost of US$677/oz (Table 2).

It is worth noting that the mineral reserves used in the feasibility study are only limited to the measured and indicated near-surface saprolite and upper transitional resources down to 45m deep on average.

Table 2. A financial summary of the Bomboré project as of August 23, 2018, assuming US$1,275/oz gold price. Source.

Valuation

Reproduction cost. As of 3Q2018, Orezone had a book value of US$39.483 million, which represents the historical cost for the company to have shepherded the Bomboré project to its present-day state of 1.149 Moz of proven and probable contained gold reserves (see here). That historical cost averages US$34.36/oz of gold reserves, which can be considered the finding cost.

The future development costs of the Bomboré project add up to US$217.10 million (Table 2) or at an average of US$188.95/oz.

Between the finding cost and future development cost, the finding and development (or F&D) cost comes to US$223.31/oz. For an operator with an adjusted operating cost of US$677/oz (Table 2), Bomboré seems to be a competitive project; at the gold price of US$1,290.40/oz as of April 5, 2019, the operator can pull down a full-cycle netback of US$390.09/oz (Fig. 4).

Fig. 4. The full-cycle all-in cost of the Bomboré project in relative to historical gold price, modified from here.

How much would it cost for a competitor to duplicate an exact copy of the Bomboré project?

Suppose the competitor operates as efficiently as Orezone management, which is known to be frugal, it will have to incur at a minimum US$39.483 million. Adding US$37.504 million of cash in hand (see here), the minimum reproduction cost comes to US$76.99 million or US$0.335 per fully-diluted share.

It is worth noting that the depreciable assets and particularly the mineral property rights most likely cannot be duplicated at the paltry carrying amount as on Orezone's book. The depreciable assets (the building, capital improvements, field equipment, vehicles, and office equipment) have been depreciated from US$6.62 million to US$1.04 million but would probably cost more to duplicate at today's currency. The mineral property rights, currently carried at US$0.99 million and mostly acquired while the gold price was below US$400/oz, would likely cost a lot more to duplicate today when the gold price has more than tripled (Table 3). It is thus safe to say that the reproduction cost at US$0.335 per share was conservatively estimated.

Table 3. Assets of Orezone as of September 30, 2018. Source.

Transaction value. The median benchmark transactional value of one ounce of in-the-ground gold was US$30-40, based on 253 gold deposits acquired in 1990-2013 (see here). Eight transactions between 2010 and 2012 in South Africa had a mean price of US$53/oz (see here). The range-bound gold price since 2013 leads me to believe that the value metric has probably not changed very much. As a more recent (2019) analysis of some 226 publicly-disclosed transactions of gold deposits concludes, large (>4.75 Moz of gold equivalent) gold deposits of low grades (<3 g/t gold equivalent) in a high country risk environment, i.e., just like Bomboré, were traded at US$19/oz on average, after having controlled for the factors of grade, resource size, and country risk (see here).

If we adjust the measured, indicated, and inferred gold resource by a factor of 90%, 50%, and 10%, respectively, Bomboré contains 2.81 Moz of adjusted gold resource. Assuming a transaction price of US$19/oz, Bomboré can be had for US$90.83-128.13 million or US$0.40-0.56 per fully-diluted share.

Net asset value. Adding cash in hand (and zero debt) to the estimated after-tax NPV-5 of US$223 million, we arrive at a net asset value of US$260.504 million or US$1.13 per fully-diluted share.

Risk

Various risk factors need to be quantified to further refine the valuation.

Subsurface risk: As pointed out above, the 2018 feasibility study only uses the gold resource in the shallow, oxidized, saprolitic zone, which averages only 45m in depth. All drilling so far only reached an average depth of 120m; in other words, the mine is still open at depth (see here).

As of November 19, 2018, Orezone had started a new feasibility study on a staged higher-grade sulfide expansion (or Phase II sulfide expansion), to complement the oxide mine plan as in the 2018 feasibility study, with the new feasibility study to be completed by the end of 2Q2019. The Phase II sulfide expansion looks to boost the throughput from 4.5 Mtpa as in the 2018 feasibility study to 5.2 Mtpa, with the sulfide plant to be constructed in Year 2 of oxide operations and sulfide feed to commence in Year 3 at a planned rate of 1.2 Mtpa (see here and here) (Fig. 5).

For this new feasibility study, the company has identified four additional areas of thick and continuous higher-grade M&I sulfide resources located directly beneath the oxide reserves (Table 4; Fig. 5). The company is working with a consulting firm to update the 2017 mineral resource estimate (Table 1) to incorporate the previously excluded "restricted zones" and to expand the resource estimate at the high-grade P17S sulfide target. I believe this work may help add between 8% and 25% to the Phase-I gold reserves and lead to improved NPV-5 and project economics.

Fig. 5. The sulfide areas to be targeted (left) in the 2019 feasibility study of Phase II sulfide expansion (right). Source.

Table 4. The sulfide resource under the Phase II sulfide expansion feasibility study. Source.

Mine development syndrome: Financing and project execution risk. For 2019, Orezone budgeted US$25.2 million for project development and advancement of permitting for the Phase-II sulfide expansion and P17S satellite deposit. The company anticipates additional spending of US$5.0 million for corporate G&A, the 2019 feasibility study, and project financing efforts. With a year-end 2018 cash balance of over US$31 million, the company is fully funded for 2019 (see here).

That is to say, the company needs to secure financing for 2020 and 1Q2021 when the majority of mine construction is to be carried out, with the goal of 2Q2021 project commissioning and plant start-up (see here) (Fig. 6). The company had previously aimed at first gold in 4Q2020 (see here). As of early April 2019, all we are told is that "project financing discussions are advanced and ongoing" (see here). At this point, it is unclear whether financing will delay the mine construction or if the mine construction, once getting started, will progress as scheduled.

Fig. 6. Bomboré project construction schedule. Source.

Construction delays hurt the project economics due to the time value of sunken costs. For every year of delay of the first gold, the shareholders are estimated to suffer from losing somewhere between US$1.2 million and US$1.8 million or US$0.005-0.008 per share of time value (Table 5).

Table 5. Time value at 5% caused by years of delay of the Bomboré project. The author's calculation.

Political risk. Burkina-Faso is, unfortunately, a member country of the Sahel nations, which are threatened by terrorists and violence. As of February 2019, the U.S. State Department issued travel alerts to the Sahel Region, East Region, and the provinces of Koulpelogo, Loroum, Yatenga, Sourou, Kossi, Banwa, Kenedougou, or within 50km of the Mali border in Houet Province due to crime and terrorism (see here) (Fig. 7).

Fig. 7. A map showing the provinces in Burkina-Faso with the U.S. State Department travel alert as of February 2019 due to crime and terrorism. Source.

Recent violence against the westerners sent shockwaves through the community of investors interested in Burkina-Faso:

Canadian Kirk Woodman, vice-president of exploration at private company Progress Minerals, was kidnapped and murdered in January 2019 in Burkina-Faso (see here).

Canadian Edith Blais and her Italian boyfriend Luca Tacchetto went missing in the same month in the same country (see here).

These tragic incidents seriously hurt Burkina-Faso's reputation as a mining district and caused haunting a shadow concerning the political risk in the country.

Orezone hastened to point out Bomboré was situated in an area of relatively low risk. It is true that the gold deposit is located approximately 45km east of the capital of the country, Ouagadougou, which is 1 1/2 hours away from the capital on a patrolled major highway. It also helps that Bomboré sits next door to a state military training facility. However, the pace of the spread of violence and terrorism in the region is hard to predict and, as investors, we have to prepare for the worst.

In the worst scenario, if security concern causes Orezone to halt all operations at Bomboré for, say, ten years, the sunken cost so far incurred in the deposit will be dead money for a decade, which in monetary terms is equivalent to a loss of US$15.244 million or US$0.066 per share (Table 5).

The government of Burkina-Faso has a 10% carried interest in Bomboré, with Orezone holding the remaining 90% interest. The government stake in the project is supposed to make permitting and environmental licensing a dead cinch.

Gold price: The gold price has been fluctuating between $1,050/oz and $1,380/oz since 2014, supposedly in a bottom-building process (Fig. 4). As long as the gold price does not drop below US$900/oz, the development of Bomboré is likely to proceed. Actually, if the 2018 feasibility study holds water, Bomboré can achieve a cash cost of US$445/oz during the first three years of mining (with the life-of-mine cash cost at US$677/oz)(Table 2).

Market volatility: Orezone has a beta considerably lower than 1.0 (see here, here, here, and here), reflecting the asynchronicity of the gold mining sector relative to the general market. However, on the 20-DMA chart, the Orezone stock fluctuates anywhere between -25% and 25%, just like numerous other junior mining stocks (Fig. 8).

Fig. 8. The stock ORE.TSX-V in relation to its 20-DMA and 25% envelope. Source.

Such a wide fluctuation gives value investors who have an idea of how much the stock is worth an intrinsic advantage to buy cheap and sell dear. A margin of safety of 25% translates into a 4.56% excess annualized rate of return over a holding period of five years; a margin of safety of 50% can deliver an 8.45% excess annualized rate of return over a holding period of five years. From such a vantage point, market volatility may be a boost to the upside for long-term shareholders, rather than an untoward risk as many have feared.

Management risk. As for the technical expertise and operational capability of the management, suffice it to say that it has successfully shepherded the Bomboré project from the exploration phase to the feasibility study in 16 years, during which the small West Africa country has witnessed three episodes of coup d'état (see here, here, and here), one nationwide riot (see here), and countless terrorist attacks (see here).

Of the 226.8 million fully-diluted shares, Resource Capital Fund VII L.P. as the largest shareholder has 19.99% (see here), followed by Sun Valley Gold at 12.10% and Mason Hill at 11.62% (see here)(Fig. 9).

Fig. 9. Equity structure of Orezone. Source.

The insiders hold around 5%, not exactly a substantial skin in the game. However, it is encouraging that certain executives, including Patrick Downey (President and CEO) and Louis Archambeault (VP-Corporate Development and Strategy), actively purchased shares in the open market in recent months (Fig. 10).

Fig. 10. Public market trades made by insiders. Source.

Investor takeaways

In the worst scenario, Orezone, valued at the reproduction cost with the Bomboré project halted for ten years due to political risk and two additional years as a result of operational delays, only has a downside of -2%.

In the base case, if Orezone is to be transacted, an entry at the current share price of US$0.3211 as of May 1, 2019, would imply an upside of 46-102%.

In the best case, in which Bomboré progresses to full production as planned, an entry at the current share price of US$0.3211 may deliver an upside of 310% (Table 6).

Table 6. The upside-downside profile. The author's calculation.

The expectant rate of return ultimately depends on the specific probability corresponding to each of the scenario (the worst, base, and best case) and on the margin of safety secured at the entry. However, I hope the readers get an idea of how we at The Natural Resources Hub (TNRH) use valuation to invest in a volatile space such as mining.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.