Analysis Of Carnival Cruise Line Financials

Introduction:

Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) is the largest cruise line in the world with a fleet of over 100 vessels across 10 cruise line brands. It is dual listed on the New York Stock Exchange and on the London Stock Exchange.

Investment Thesis:

Carnival Cruise Line is a strong stock buy, and it will give a solid long-term return to investors due to its fundamentals and its strong operating position.

New Additions to Carnival Cruise Line Offerings:

Carnival Cruise Line recently launched the Mardi Gras ship. This latest innovation in its lineup has offerings that make passengers feel like they are on a retreat and a customized cruise. It also provides the popular Family Feud TV game show replica set on the cruise and lots of cool new restaurants, roller coasters and other fun family activities. In addition, it runs off of LNG to reduce fuel costs, which will continue to drive revenue and profitability and support the investment thesis.

Financial Analysis:

CCL PROFITABILITY INDICATOR RATIOS 2018 2017 2016 Gross Profit Margin 41.32% 44.50% 42.77% Operating Profit Margin 17.44% 18.99% 17.68% Pretax Profit Margin 16.71% 18.32% 16.27% Profit Margin Analysis (Net Profit Margin) 16.40% 18.00% 15.90% Effective Tax Rate 1.77% 1.68% 2.25% Return On Assets 7.45% 7.91% 6.67% Return On Equity 12.73% 13.47% 11.24%

The gross profit margin decreased from 2016 to 2018 because of increases in commissions, onboard operating costs, payroll, fuel costs and food costs. Although the gross profit margin decreased, the operating profit margin remained flat from 2016 to 2018 because increases in top-line revenue offset increases in selling, general and administrative expenses and increases in depreciation and amortization. The pretax profit margin remained flat from 2016 to 2018 because of a reduced expense in the net capitalized interest. Carnival Cruise Line's net profit margin increased from 2016 to 2018 primarily because of increases in revenue and decreases in interest expenses for the net capitalized interest. Carnival Cruise Line's tax strategy is a very interesting and tax-efficient strategy. It paid about a 2% effective tax rate from 2016 to 2018 because it is technically based in the United States in Doral, Florida, but its ships and cruise lines are domiciled all over the world, including in Europe, Panama, Asia and elsewhere. Carnival Cruise Line's return on assets increased from 2016 to 2018 because of increased profitability and a strong business position. Carnival Cruise Line's return on equity increased from 2016 to 2018 because of increased profitability and operated in the same direction as the return on assets. The profitability indicators, for the most part, increased from 2016 to 2018, which supports the investment thesis for Carnival Cruise Line.

CCL DEBT RATIOS 2018 2017 2016 Debt Ratio 42.35% 40.62% 41.96% Debt-Equity Ratio 73.47% 68.39% 72.31% Capitalization Ratio 24.42% 22.41% 27.00% Interest Coverage Ratio 17.02 17.53 14.46 Cash Flow To Debt Ratio 0.54 0.58 0.54 Financial Leverage Ratio 1.71 1.70 1.69

Carnival Cruise Line's debt ratio increased from 2016 to 2018 because of increases in short-term debt and in total current liabilities. However, the debt ratio remained below 50%, so it is sustainable debt and agrees with the investment thesis. Carnival Cruise Line's debt-to-equity ratio increased from 2016 to 2018 because of increases in current liabilities. However, it was below 100%, so the debt-to-equity number supports the investment thesis. Carnival Cruise Line's capitalization ratio decreased from 2016 to 2018 because of a reduction in long-term debt. This decrease in long-term debt supports the investment thesis. Carnival Cruise Line's interest coverage ratio increased from 2016 to 2018 because of increases in profitability, as discussed in the profitability indicators section, and because the interest coverage ratio is greater than 5 in this metric. The interest coverage also supports the investment thesis.

CCL INVESTMENT RETURN 2018 2017 2016 Price/Book Value Ratio 1.55 1.85 1.65 Price/Cash Flow Ratio 6.82 8.42 7.26 Price/Earnings Ratio 12.23 14.22 14.30 Price/Sales Ratio 2.01 2.56 2.27 Dividend Yield 3.58% 2.43% 2.62%

Carnival Cruise Line's price to book value dropped from 2016 to 2018 because of increases in its shareholder equity and a flat stock price. This supports the investment thesis because the stock is cheaper in 2018 than it was in 2016. The shareholder equity increased primarily because of increased retained earnings due to increased profitability. The stock price was flat because investors are sour on the cruise industry because investors believe an overcapacity of ships is going to depress earnings. Carnival Cruise Line's price to cash flow also dropped from 2016 to 2018 because of increases in operating cash flow, which is also tied to increased profitability in this metric-the price to cash flow is moving in the same direction as the price to book value. Carnival Cruise Line's price to earnings dropped from 2016 to 2018 because of increased earning power and profitability, much like the price to book value. This metric, the price to earnings trend, also supports the investment thesis. Carnival Cruise Line's price to sales also decreased from 2016 to 2018 because of increased sales. Carnival Cruise Line's dividend yield increased from 2016 to 2018 due to an increase in its dividend and a flat stock price during this period.

Future Outlook:

Carnival Cruise Line is poised to remain profitable because of new additions like the fuel-efficient Mardi Gras ship and a different spin on cruising via the Mardi Gras ship's exclusive retreat-like cruise. Because of this new offering and the repurposing and retrofitting of its ships, Carnival Cruise Line continues to remain profitable. Investors will notice the stock price's weakness and begin to drive up the stock price. Other cruise operators, like Royal Caribbean (RCL), are also working to get market share from Carnival Cruise Line. The resulting overbuilding of ships and excess cruise capacity will begin to rationalize their fleet in Q4 2019. As a result, investor sentiment will improve for the overall cruise industry and Carnival Cruise Line's stock will increase to stratospheric levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.