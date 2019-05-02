3M: Lack Of Near-Term Catalysts, Stock Fairly Valued

Investment Thesis

3M (MMM) delivered poor Q1 2019 earnings with declining top and bottom lines. The company’s decline in sales was primarily due to weak sales in China and Japan. The company has a restructuring plan to improve its earnings outlook but the positive impacts of this plan may not be seen until 2020. Meanwhile, it is difficult to know if China’s economic recovery can be sustained due to the country’s elevated debt level. The share price of 3M is still fairly valued despite a 15% decline since it reported its Q1 2019 earnings. Given the lack of near-term catalysts, we think investors may want to patiently wait on the side.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q1 2019 Highlights

3M posted its Q1 2019 earnings with negative top and bottom lines growth. As can be seen from the illustration below, the company’s net sales declined by 5% year over year to $7.9 billion. Its adjusted EPS also declined by 10.8% to $2.23 per share.

Source: Q1 2019 Infographic

The decline was primarily due to a revenue growth decline of 3.6% in the Asia-Pacific region led by a 4% and 7% growth decline in China/Hong Kong and Japan respectively. The Automotive and Electronic segments were particularly weak. This weakness in growth sales has resulted in an operating margin compression of 160 basis points. As a result, its operating margin declined to 21.4% in Q4 2018.

Earnings And Growth Analysis

Inventory adjustments may take several quarters

Management noted that inventory in certain business segments such as Health Care remains balanced. However, there were bigger inventory adjustments in the Electronics and Automotive segments in Q1 2019. As we know, the Industrial segment represents a much larger chunk of its revenue (about 35% of its total revenue) than the Health Care segment (about 18% of total revenue), the magnitude the of impact is greater. Since inventory adjustments may take several months to several quarters, we think 3M’s business can continue to be impacted in the near term.

Benefits of restructuring will be a 2020 story

In order to improve its earnings outlook and expand its operating margin, 3M announced a plan to reduce 2,000 positions globally. This will result in a pre-tax charge of approximately $150 million. Management expects annual pre-tax savings of about $225-$250 million and that about $100 million in savings will be seen in 2019. Since restructuring expense of $150 million is still going to be greater than the savings of $100 million in 2019, the positive benefit will likely not be seen until 2020.

A slowdown in the Chinese economy

Management indicated in the conference call that a slowdown in China especially in the Automotive and Electronics segments weighed on its results in the past quarter. The question is whether economic activities in this region will pick up in the rest of 2019. China’s stimulus policy such as tax cuts definitely will help support consumer confidence in the region. However, the sustainability of the stimulus is still questionable. In fact, China's purchasing managers' index declined to 50.2 in April from 50.8 in March.

The reason we are cautious is because of the high debt level in the Chinese economy. As can be seen from the chart below, China’s total debt-to-GDP ratio has risen from about 150% in 2009 to 253% in September 2018. We certainly hope China’s policy to stimulate the economy can be sustained. But the result is yet to be seen.

Source: Investment Europe

Risks And Challenges

Since over 60% of 3M’s revenue are derived outside the United States, its top and bottom lines growth can often be impacted by global economic trends. For example, the recent slowdown in the Chinese economy has taken a toll on 3M’s business. The recent global trade tensions also created some headwinds. In addition to global economic trends, 3M’s business can be impacted by foreign exchange rates due to its high exposure to other currencies.

Valuation

Shares of 3M have declined by 15% since the company reported its Q1 2019 earnings. As a result, its forward P/E ratio has declined to about 19.5x. This ratio is only slightly below its 5-year average forward P/E ratio of 19.6x. This ratio is also in the middle of its 5-year valuation range of 15x-25x. Therefore, we believe 3M is fairly valued.

A growing dividend

3M has raised its dividends for 60 consecutive years. Even during the Great Recession in 2008 and 2009, the company continued to increase its dividend. The company currently pays a quarterly dividend of $1.44 per share. This is equivalent to a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 2.9%. This dividend yield is towards the high end of its 10-year yield range. Its dividend is safe with a payout ratio of only about 56.6% (based on its trailing 12-month free cash flow).

Data by YCharts

Investor Takeaway

3M’s share price is now much more reasonably valued following its share price correction. Management has taken action to improve its earnings outlook. However, it may take several quarters to see any meaningful impact. We think it may be better for investors to wait on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.