XPO Logistics - Timing Is Key

The company continues to feel pressure from weakening economic growth which could once again cause the stock price to suffer.

Of all transportation earnings, I have mostly looked forward to the earnings from XPO Logistics (XPO). This fast growing transportation giant has been one of the most rapidly expanding companies in the logistics business thanks to a number of acquisitions in an environment which was generally speaking quite bullish for (global) transportation companies. In my most recent article, I mentioned that the stock is a huge buy when the economy is bottoming. However, back then, that was not the case and the stock took an ugly hit. Unfortunately, Q1 earnings confirm that growth is slowing which is unlikely to change on the short-term. Nonetheless, that's not a problem since we might get a better entry on the mid- to long-term.

Not Buying The Slow-Down

One of the most important parts of my previous article was the combination of a declining economy and the company's higher than average leverage.

I remain a big fan of the company and its stock. However, there are reasons to be cautious. Economic sentiment is weakening and the company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. This is not worrisome, but it could be a reason why the stock is selling-off harder than some competitors.

The stock has declined from almost $120 to less than $50 between Q4 of 2018 and Q1 of 2019. At this point the stock is up 17% year-to-date and roughly up 45% from the lows. Nonetheless, damage has been done and the question remains if the stock is able to keep up the pace to new highs on the mid-term.

One of the major reasons to continue to be skeptical is the pressure from economic growth. In my previous article, I discussed that leading shipments indicators were rolling over. Unfortunately, it has happened and weakness continues according to the most recent numbers.

And it's not just shipments as the leading ISM manufacturing index reached new lows in April as you can see below.

Without going into too much depth, it becomes obvious that we are not yet out of the woods with economic expectations being in a solid downtrend. The same goes for China and the Euro Area as well which gives us the exact opposite of the 2016 synchronized global growth rally.

This brings me back to XPO's first quarter. Adjusted EPS came in at $0.51 which is $0.10 above expectations but 16% lower compared to the prior-year quarter. The first quarter marks the first quarter with negative growth of the current cycle which could not be a better confirmation of the slowing call. Especially not because total sales declined by 2% to $4.12 billion which is $140 million below expectations. Sales growth had its first negative quarter since reporting 0% growth in Q1 of 2017. Even Q1 of 2018 had a sales growth rate of 18%.

Total transportation revenue came in at $2.66 which is below the previous year value of $2.77 billion. Lower freight brokerage and last mile direct postal injection revenues from XPO's largest customer and a negative impact from foreign currency exchange rates caused sales to feel some pressure.

Nonetheless, the company's sales pipeline stands at more than $4 billion which is a new high. It also reflects the ongoing success in the company's transportation solutions in markets like e-commerce.

And the good news does not end there. XPO expects full year sales growth to come in between 3% and 5% with organic growth going as high as 5.5% - 7.5%. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to enter the $1.65 billion to $1.73 billion area which reflects an increase between 6% and 10%.

Unfortunately, this does not mean that the stock is out of the woods. Back when the company was trading at almost $120 per share, I could have made a bull case by mentioning the exact same points like strong expected sales growth and a strong e-commerce segment.

My plan is to stay on the sidelines for a bit longer as the company might continue to feel pressure from falling economic sentiment which will more than likely cause the return of selling pressure. I am not sure the stock is going to retest the 2018 lows, but I am not buying before I get to report the return of upside economic momentum. At that point, I am going to make XPO one of my biggest portfolio holdings. I like the company's long-time growth story a lot and there is no doubt in my mind that the next economic upswing is going to provide investors and traders with a ton of alpha. It's just important to be patient until that happens.

