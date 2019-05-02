Zillow's Massive Swing Into The iBuying Business

The key to long-term adoption is the extent to which Zillow can leverage its scale to lower its unit costs, so it can pass along those savings to homeowners.

But Zillow Offers is not about making a spread on the transaction. It's about the ancillary revenue streams that being close to the transaction may provide.

Zillow Offers is a massive swing into the iBuying business, and the company could potentially be buying several thousand homes per month in the future.

Zillow (NASDAQ:Z) (NASDAQ:ZG) has entered the business of buying and selling homes. They started experimenting in this business in 2017 when they called it Zillow Instant Offers. Under that model, homeowners could request an offer on their home, a Premier Agent would offer a comparable market analysis ("CMA") showing what they think it would sell for, and institutional home buyers participating in the marketplace would make an offer for their home.

Eventually, Zillow started participating in the bidding for the home. That created a lot of attention in the investment community because Zillow would soon be entering into a low margin, capital-intensive business with loads of execution risk. It is certainly a huge divergence from its traditional asset-lite, advertising-driven business model.

Later, Zillow kicked out the institutional bidders, leaving itself as the only bidder. Why? Because the opportunity they see is so vast that it wanted it all for themselves. This is now called Zillow Offers.

Zillow Offers

Zillow Offers is now in 9 markets, including Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Raleigh, and Riverside, CA. It expects to be in 14 markets by the end of this year.

The process works as follows:

A homeowner contacts Zillow through the website, telling Zillow they are interested in getting an offer on their house. That includes submitting some brief information online. Shortly after, a Zillow employee calls the homeowner and discusses their situation. The homeowner submits photos of their house. Then Zillow begins to work on valuing their home to determine the appropriate bid amount and considers input from a local Premier Agent to help inform their bid. Simultaneously, an agent affiliated with Zillow puts together a comparative market analysis ("CMA") for their home. Then Zillow presents Zillow's bid to the homeowner along with the CMA. That whole process takes just a few days.

If the homeowner accepts the offer, an inspector visits the house. If that goes well enough, Zillow is then ready to close in as soon as a week or as long as two months later, which gives the homeowner flexibility to find somewhere else to live. Sometimes, Zillow reduces its bid to reflect the renovation costs it says are required.

Zillow claims to bid a fair market price for the home but charges a service fee that it says might range from 6%-9% of the home value. In the fourth-quarter of 2018, the last quarter reported, the average fee was 7%.

If the homeowner declines Zillow's offer, then Zillow asks if they want to be put in touch with a Premier Agent. Interestingly, management says 20% of the homeowners who decline Zillow's offer end up listing their home within 2 months and another 25% end up listing a couple months later. So together, of those who decline Zillow's offer, 45% of them end up listing their home with an agent within 4 months. Seller leads are much more valuable to agents than buyer leads, and Zillow hopes to monetize them by getting a referral fee upon closings.

The Total Addressable Market

Management thinks 2.75 million home transactions per year would be in its current "buy box" if it were operating in the top 200 markets today. That's roughly half of the annual number of existing home sales (5.4 million). A house in the buy box simply means a house that Zillow would make an offer on. Interestingly, they hope to expand their buy box criteria over time.

The big question is how many homes will eventually sell to iBuyers like Zillow, OpenDoor, Offerpad, or others. Exhibit 1 shows three scenarios. The two variables are 1) the percent of homes that are sold to iBuyers, and 2) the market share of Zillow Offers. It is also assuming Zillow's current buy box criteria, which this exercise assumes doesn't change.

As you can see, it's possible that one day Zillow could be buying many multiples of the 5,000 homes per month that it expects to be buying in 3-5 years. The two variables are anyone's guess, but one data point is that 10% of all home sales in Phoenix, ground zero for iBuying, are to iBuyers. Maybe that suggests 10% is achievable in the top 200 markets, or it could be that it goes higher over time. Or maybe that is unique to Phoenix and the rest of the country won't reach that level. Or perhaps Zillow or others will be able to reduce their fees, which would drive up adoption over the long term. The bottom line is Zillow Offers could be a massive business over the next several years.

The reason I'm using 30%, 40%, and 50% market share figures for Zillow here is that I think it is clear that they have a meaningful competitive advantage in this space. They have loads of traffic coming directly to their site, most of which they don't have to pay for. That's a fundamentally lower cost structure than their competitors, who have to spend much more to acquire site traffic. That advantage should allow Zillow to offer homeowners a better value proposition in the form of higher bids and/or lower fees. This is the Costco model, sometimes called "scale economies shared," where companies pass on their cost savings to customers through lower prices, which drives volume and widens the moat.

Recent Zillow Offers Results

Zillow reports results for Zillow Offers in the new Homes segment. Exhibit 2 shows the Homes segment P&L for 2018.

As you can see, the Homes segment started selling homes in the third quarter last year. Management expects the pace to ramp quickly, including $100 - $115 million in revenue in 1Q 2019, which will be reported in early May. That is roughly 10x the sales pace of 3Q 2018.

Exhibit 3 shows the underlying data on the houses Zillow has sold before Homes segment operating costs, like sales and marketing, technology, and other overhead.

As a former Zillow executive pointed out to me, this data doesn't include customer acquisition costs. I understand his point; however, Zillow does not appear to be spending any money advertising Zillow Offers. In fact, in January, management said, "We haven't spent a dime on advertising." Certainly, the overall company has customer acquisition costs, so Zillow should technically allocate some of that to Zillow Offers. But thus far it has not, probably because it reasons that it's not spending anything it wasn't already spending anyway. I see both sides. What's important is to understand the point and keep it in mind.

Exhibit 4 shows the same data as Exhibit 3 but on a per-home basis.

As you can see the average selling price per home has been about $296,000 so far. Home Acquisition Costs is the amount Zillow has been paying the average homeowner, which has been $266,000 last year and 90% of their eventual sale price. However, the headline offer homeowners get from Zillow is much higher than this. Management disclosed it charged a 7% service fee in 4Q, which suggests the average headline offer that was accepted was about $294,000 in 4Q. Exhibit 5 shows how I calculate the average headline offer to the homeowner.

I start at the bottom with the Net to Homeowner line, which is equal to the Home Acquisition Costs line. I assume Zillow charges the homeowner the same amount it spends on renovations (I'm still not sure about this, and will ask management), so I'm using the renovation figures from Exhibit 4. Then, applying the same 7% service fee Zillow charged in 4Q to both quarters, suggests about $21,000 in fees, making the headline offer price about $296,000.

What's really interesting is the headline offer price is virtually identical to the price Zillow went on to sell these homes for. Exhibit 6 compares Zillow's headline offer price to its eventual sale price.

It appears as if management realized it was making too much of a spread right off the bat, and adjusted it closer to breakeven. That's actually what the last former Zillow executive I spoke with suggested happened early on. Interestingly, I asked him how the headline offer price compares to fair market value, and he said it's actually pretty close. This analysis supports that. I think that's important for the homeowner to believe they are getting a reasonable deal.

Going back to Exhibit 4, renovation, holding, and selling costs have averaged 3.0%, 0.9%, and 4.5% of sales so far, leaving a return before financing of 1.6%. Interest has eaten up 0.8%, leaving a 0.8% margin after interest.

Clearly, bottom line profit margins are thin, but that is by design. The overarching strategy is to give homeowners the best deal Zillow can afford while still breaking even on the transaction. That will maximize adoption of Zillow Offers, and will drive lots of ancillary revenue streams.

Over time, I expect Zillow to gain economies of scale as they increase their market-by-market volume. That could benefit renovation costs over time. Theoretically, being able to offer contractors a larger amount of work should enable Zillow to extract concessions for labor costs. And volume discounts for materials like paint and supplies should materialize with greater scale.

Holding costs are a function of Zillow's holding period for the homes. That includes property taxes, insurance, utilities, association dues, and that sort of thing. Zillow is targeting a maximum turnaround time of 90 days on each home. I think as Zillow scales in each market, Zillow Offers will become more well-known, and Zillow will get better at marketing and pre-marketing its Zillow-owned homes to all its monthly active users who it knows are searching for specific homes like theirs. Many of those get e-mail alerts for homes that match their criteria. Zillow should also be able to improve its ability to buy homes it knows it can sell quickly.

Selling costs of 4.5% is a big expense bucket. Today, Zillow uses Premier Agents to sell these homes. My guess is Zillow's seller agent gets something around a 1.0% commission, and if there's a buyer's agent, they get 2.5% or 3.0%. 2.5%-3.0% is on par with the rest of the real estate market. Zillow probably can't reduce that because it would incentivize buyers agents to discourage their buyers from looking at Zillow-owned homes. I'm not banking on Zillow being able to reduce its commissions much, although it may be able to minimize other closing costs.

Eventually, maybe Zillow could use its brand and website to somehow nudge home buyers into coming to Zillow without a buyer's agent. That's speculation on my part, but it would certainly help reduce selling costs.

So overall, I think there is room for operating leverage on renovation, holding, and selling cost lines, to one extent or another. However, I'm completely confident that Zillow will reinvest those savings into higher home acquisition costs. In other words, Zillow would reduce its 7% fee, effectively paying more for homes. Why wouldn't management let its scale-driven cost savings drop to the bottom line? Because lowering their fee and paying more for homes could dramatically increase the homeowner adoption of Zillow Offers. Management has said the price elasticity of demand is very high with Zillow Offers; in other words, homeowners are very sensitive to price. The number of homeowners who will accept Zillow's offer appears to increase significantly when Zillow simply reduces its fee from 8% to 7%, for example. And it will increase even more so at 6%. And that has huge implications for the Homes segment, as well as Zillow's ancillary revenue streams.

Zillow Offers Versus Traditional Home Sale

As I briefly discussed with a former Zillow executive, I think the holy grail for Zillow Offers will be if or when the homeowner can net more money from selling to Zillow than they net from a traditional home sale using an agent.

First, I think it's established that selling to Zillow is a better experience for the seller. It is massively more convenient with fewer hassles, more certainty, and a flexible closing date. They don't have to fix anything broken or do upgrades, they don't have to clean up, they don't have to have open houses, and they can close anywhere from a week to a two months.

So if homeowners can ever also come out ahead financially relative to what they would net by selling the traditional way through an agent, virtually everyone will want Zillow to buy their home. It would be a complete game-changer for both Zillow and the industry.

So where do we stand now? Exhibit 7 shows my understanding of the homeowner's economics between selling to Zillow and selling the traditional way using an agent.

For the traditional sale, I first assume selling through an agent would get no more for homes than Zillow does. After all, Zillow is using a seller's agent too.

Second, I use a 5.5% total commission in place of Zillow's recent 7% service fee. Finally, I think it's a fair assumption that homeowners would have to spend the same amount on renovations that Zillow spends in order to get the same sale price that Zillow gets. Implicit in this is the homeowner will have to spend the same amount that Zillow would have charged him/her, which may not be exactly right but is probably close enough.

By my math, the average homeowner may be about $4,400 ahead by selling the traditional way. Of course, lots of homeowners are choosing to pay that price to avoid the headaches and hassles of a traditional sale. It might be well worth the extra cost. For $4,400, they are avoiding the following:

deciding which renovations to do

having to find contractors to do them

overseeing their work

having to pick an agent

preparing for open houses, which involve repeatedly cleaning up and getting the kids and/or pets out of the house

waiting for offers

discussing offers with their agent

negotiating

dealing with homeowner inspections

potentially negotiating further

risking deals falling through

In addition, when homeowners sell to Zillow they can have a flexible closing date that should give them enough time to find a suitable place to live. That alone might be worth $4,400 for many families.

Frankly, Zillow Offers seems like an attractive value proposition, assuming my assumptions are reasonable. And that explains why the number of homes Zillow buys appears to growing exponentially. Exhibit 8 shows Zillow's home buying and selling activity through the end of last year, and a rough estimate of what may have occurred in 1Q.

Zillow expects to sell $100 - $115 million worth of homes in 1Q, which at $300,000 per home works out to about 358 homes. That's 10x the number of homes sold just two quarters prior.

So what is likely to happen when Zillow can leverage its increasing scale in all these markets? I expect them to be able to gain leverage on renovation costs, holding costs, and selling costs, to one degree or another, and therefore pass along those cost savings to homeowners through higher offers/lower service fees. If Zillow can simply drop its average service fee from 7% to 6% or 5.5% over time, while still at least breaking even on the transaction, selling homeowners won't have good reasons to sell traditionally through an agent.

Final Point

I've shared more of my work on Zillow Group, including the Premier Agent business, and the mortgage and seller lead opportunities, with members of my marketplace service, Bargain-Priced Compounders. I manage a concentrated, long-only investment partnership, and I share my research with members. My goal is to identify businesses that will almost inevitably be far larger and more valuable down the road, thoughtfully value them, and consider buying their shares when they trade cheaply. Bargain-Priced Compounders has been in business for 560 days. Our low turnover portfolio has returned 19.4% over this period, which is a 12.3% annualized rate.

