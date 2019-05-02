Management Attempts To Get Ring Energy Out Of The Doghouse

The management of Ring Energy (REI) continues to build an attractive company despite market perceptions otherwise. One key trait that well-managed companies share is the ability by management to work with the current situation rather than wait for a more favorable industry environment.

Managements such as Legacy Reserves (LGCY), Pengrowth Energy (OTCQX:PGHEF), and Alta Mesa (AMR) appear to have "thrown in the towel" and trashed common shareholder interests in the process. These managements loaded their respective companies with debt and then waited for potential reorganization instead of doing the hard work outside the courtroom.

Ring Energy's management continues to do conservative deals that involve stock and debt so as to not financially risk the company in its building process. A low stock price is no hindrance to good management. Instead, the deal simply changes a little bit to continue those accretive deals shareholders value greatly.

The Deals

Even though the stock has declined more than 50% from its highs, management continues to find deals that are accretive or otherwise beneficial to shareholders while still maintaining that conservative balance sheet.

Below is a summary of the latest acquisition:

Source: Ring Energy Wishbone Energy Acquisition Investor Slide February 2019

This did several important things for the company while keeping key leverage measures very conservative. The doubling of production means that earnings comparisons will be very favorable this fiscal year. Plus management had wanted to maintain a two-rig drilling program. But the change in market's attitudes towards outspending cash flow caused a rethink of that strategy. Now management estimates that EBITDA has doubled and the net reserves are more than $11 per share. Adding that second rig is a "no brainer" because the cash flow from production is now there for the second rig.

Source: Ring Energy Wishbone Energy Acquisition Investor Slide February 2019

The big deal is that management more than doubled key measures shown above, but did not have to double the current enterprise value to get the job done. That is one definition of a bargain. Plus management has retained the upside of that doubled size so this bargain will "keep on giving" indefinitely. Yet this momentum-based market has yawned the whole time. Smart investors know a deal when they see one, and this is one darn good deal.

Well Profitability And Cash Flow Build

A brand new capital budget is on the way that includes a second rig. This should provide that explosive growth that the market loves so much.

Source: Ring Energy Slide Presentation At Scotia Howard Weil Energy Conference March 2019

The wells drilled on the company acreage are remarkably profitable. Plus the typical low decline rate in the area provides for a different payback pattern than the typical unconventional wells of the more visible Eagle Ford and Permian Basins.

Not only do those rates of return shown above build cash flow, but also cash flow remains relatively strong after payback. That gives this company an important cash flow advantage during hostile industry conditions. Relatively low amounts of cash are needed to maintain production when oil prices are low compared to many unconventional producers.

Most importantly the acreage cost is shown in the rate of return calculation. Many of those fantastic well rates of return shown by Permian producers would be a materially different story if the acreage cost was included in the rate of return calculation for shareholders. This acreage is so cheap that it does not materially alter the calculation. That makes a sizable profitability comparison difference when shareholder results are reported.

Source: Ring Energy Slide Presentation At Scotia Howard Weil Energy Conference March 2019

These wells are cheap compared to many wells in the Permian and Eagle Ford. That makes it easier for the company to maintain or increase production. The low-cost acreage allows for easy expansion of operations. In short this management has inherent flexibility by choosing the San Andres that many competitors dream about. Plus this management is located away from the Permian challenges and log jams.

Price discounting and competitive attempts to land sufficient midstream assets are not issues here. The competition level is lower as shown by the lower acreage price.

One of the signs of good management is the ability to create value where others do not see value. Many competitors paid top dollar to drill the Wolfcamp and other Permian intervals. This management is creating value by developing lesser known intervals profitably.

Finances

Management will keep cash flow of at least half the debt load. In fact, this management will probably delever this conservative balance sheet as soon as possible while showing some fantastic growth. The bank line has long been self-limited. So another opportunity in excess of the current bank line cannot be ruled out. After all, the banks originally offered more credit. Therefore a conservative deal that uses that previously offered credit should be no problem.

For a long time, this company was debt free. How the addition of debt is not an issue is because significant cash flow was acquired along with that debt to accompany the company-generated (debt-free) cash flow. This gives new meaning to "keeping the dry powder".

Future

This momentum-based speculative as well as aging bull market loves large positive comparisons as well as a good story and vision. This management appears to have done some deals that will give this market everything it wants. This stock should be an easy double over the next 12 months even if oil prices weaken from the expected forecast.

The relatively high rates of return at current pricing agree with management's assertion of low breakeven costs for new wells. The strong balance sheet assures this company of survival and possibly some significant growth during the next inevitable cyclical downturn. Growth would depend upon the severity and duration of the industry downturn. This company would likely be on the prowl for distressed acquisitions during times of hostile industry conditions.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website April 19, 2019

The price earnings ratio is probably less than half the amount shown above. The recent acquisition doubled production while issuing less than 10% more shares. A two-rig program now envisioned by management should allow some spectacular growth on top of that acquisition production to make the forward price-earnings ratio about 5.

The company is already remarkable in that it is one of the few to have been profitable for two fiscal years. Many in the industry are just beginning to become profitable. Far greater profitability is now on the horizon.

Source: Ring Energy Slide Presentation At Scotia Howard Weil Energy Conference March 2019

This management has built and sold a company before with the success shown above. That experience shows in the accretive acquisition, the cheap acreage, and the high rate of return obtained from wells producing. More importantly the new company and small company risk is reduced with management that has this type of experience.

The strong balance sheet and management experience point towards a much lower risk while doubling the stock price over the next 12 months. More importantly, this stock can probably be held until management decides to sell the company.

Of the two founders shown above, Mr. McCabe is now more than 80 years old and Mr. Rochford is now more than 70 years old. Those ages would indicate that a sale or merger is more likely than a planned succession. Either way, those founders have treated shareholders well in the past. Such a record is reassuring, but not a guarantee.

I analyze oil and gas companies like Ring Energy and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies - the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long REI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.