Looking At REITs With Both Eyes Open

There aren't many REITs that have attractive dividend yields, dividend growth potential and are trading at a discount. We think we found a few.

Why settle for income only when there are opportunities to generate higher total returns by looking at price appreciation as well?

Why is that so many income investors are one dimensional? What do I mean by that? In an effort to generate income, many investors lose sight of being able to generate higher total returns. It's like trying to drive with one eye open. Sure, you can still get around, but your depth perception can be seriously altered and you just might give the car in front of you a little kiss on the fender the next time you stop at a traffic light.

In investing, focusing exclusively on income more often than not results in leaving money on the table. I wrote an article recently on Equity Residential (EQR), an apartment REIT I think so highly of I believe it should be part of an investor's core portfolio. It only pays a 3% dividend yield so it's not exactly coming up on screens that are looking for high income. But a reader suggested that a 2% money market is a better investment.

I agree. For my cash!

The problem with that approach is that a money market will generate 2% for you over the next 12 months, as a best-case scenario. In fact, it's the only scenario. And for my cash, that might be perfect. But for the part of my portfolio that I want to generate returns from? Absolutely not. So comparing any stock – dividend paying or not – to a money market - is not comparing apples to apples.

You're probably now thinking that, hey, that's true, but I don't want to invest in a stock that pays 3% for my income needs. True that as well. But what if I told you that a 3% dividend yielder generated more than 27% in the previous 12 months? That's what EQR generated over the last 12 months.

That's equivalent to nine years worth of the income I generated from my 3% dividend!

Hindsight being 20/20, those returns are irrelevant today. As we look at the opportunity set available to us now, however, wouldn't it be better if we could generate a 6% total return that's made up of a 3% dividend and 3% price appreciation, rather than just getting a 4.5% dividend?

I also realize that many readers will absolutely and wholeheartedly disagree and debate with me on this. But here's my view nonetheless.

An Example

Let's say the risk on two investments are exactly the same – both the risk of loss as well as volatility. One pays a 3% dividend while the other pays a 4.5% dividend. The 4.5% dividend yielder is trading at its intrinsic value and is likely to be flat over the next year. The 3% dividend yielder is trading at a slight discount to its intrinsic value and is likely to appreciate by 3% over the next year.

Fast forward a year and my 3% yielder has provided me with a 6% return, while my 4.5% yielder provided me with…. a 4.5% return. The only way the latter can provide greater utility to the investor is if the tax rate the investor pays on capital gains all but wipes out the 1.5% difference in return between the two. Assuming that's not the case, I can take my 3% dividend for my everyday expenses – if that's why I needed the income - and sell enough of my remaining position for another 1.5%, so that I have the full 4.5% I need. Here's the kicker, the remaining 1.5% is still invested, earning a 3% dividend plus 3% growth. And on and on. My 4.5% dividend position? It's still worth the same as when I bought it a year ago.

Income and Growth: What to Look For

When I look for income-generating ideas, I look for four things.

Consistency – No sense investing in a stock that pays a dividend if that dividend is going to be cut. It’s not even that the dividend cut is so bad in and of itself. In fact, a dividend cut might be best for the long-term viability of the company. The problem is that a dividend cut sends a signal to the market that the company isn’t generating enough cash flow and the result is a rapid sell off. (Buying a stock after a dividend cut could be a good strategy if the long-term fundamentals of the company are solid). The other problem is that you not only lose some of the value of your holding, but the income you were expecting has been cut too and you are now forced to generate that income – or return – from somewhere else. Growth in Dividends – When I look at an income investment, I prefer to invest in one that is expected to increase its payout over time. That's not the case with most preferreds and bonds, but in those cases, I'm intentionally giving up income growth for price stability – at least in most cases. For common stocks and REITs, however, I want to see that there's a high probability that the dividend will be increased over time. That’s where EQR fits in my overall investment strategy. It only pays a 3% dividend but I expect the dividend to grow. Growth in Price – As I mentioned in the introduction, just because I’m looking for income generating securities doesn’t mean I’m going to sacrifice price appreciation. Why should I? If I could find a consistent dividend-paying stock poised to grow that dividend that also has some upside price potential, I absolutely take that into consideration. High Dividend – Last but not least, if I’m looking for income-generating securities, I would prefer higher income to lower income, provided that the previous criteria are met as well. In other words, high income that is inconsistent, not expected to grow, and whose stock price isn’t expected to appreciate or highly volatile leaves me with a very risky investment. It might be fine for awhile, until it isn’t. When rates rise, high income securities usually underperform the market unless of course they meet some of the other criteria above. After all, as rates rise and yields on fixed income become more comparable to these high dividend stocks, most investors prefer to take less risk inherent in the bonds than to deal with the volatility of the stock.

Another point of note that's often not mentioned. Theoretically, the price of a stock declines by the amount of the dividend on the ex-dividend date for each dividend. It's not like investors are getting a 2% quarterly dividend for free. (Assuming an 8% annual dividend yield, the stock price declines by the amount of the dividend plus/minus the regular movements in the stock price. The higher the dividend yield, the higher the price move on the ex-dividend date.

REITs With Income and Growth Potential

When I identify a theme, I develop a screen that reduces the number of stocks to a manageable number that meet the criteria I'm looking for. To find REITs that potentially offer both income and growth, I looked for REITs that have grown their dividend historically and whose dividend estimates for the next one or two years are attractive. Then I sorted by stocks that are trading at a discount to their long-term P/AFFO multiple.

My thinking is that if dividends are expected to grow and the stock price is currently trading at a discount to its long-term average, there's a possibility that I might get dividend income and price appreciation. This short list of names will be further analyzed and then I'll choose several names to analyze in depth.

It just so happens that I've already done some of the research on these names, with the exception of American Finance Trust, which is currently in process.

Let me just say – REITs aren’t cheap right now. While many are exhibiting strong growth, they are trading at considerable premiums to their long-term average multiples. It took some digging to find a few good ones.

UMH Properties (UMH) – I’ve held UMH in my portfolio and currently do not hold a position. It's a manufactured home REIT that's expected to grow AFFO by 26% over the next two fiscal years and trades at a P/AFFO multiple of 18.1, an 11% discount to its long-term average multiple of 20.4. It pays a 5.1% dividend.

– I’ve held UMH in my portfolio and currently do not hold a position. It's a manufactured home REIT that's expected to grow AFFO by 26% over the next two fiscal years and trades at a P/AFFO multiple of 18.1, an 11% discount to its long-term average multiple of 20.4. It pays a 5.1% dividend. Monmouth Real Estate Corp (MNR) – Owns industrial buildings whose demand has been driven by non-store retail sales and the logistics required to store and distribute those products. It's expected to grow AFFO by 15% over the next two years and trades at a 19% discount based on its current P/AFFO multiple of 15.1 and long-term average of 18.6. It pays a 5% dividend.

– Owns industrial buildings whose demand has been driven by non-store retail sales and the logistics required to store and distribute those products. It's expected to grow AFFO by 15% over the next two years and trades at a 19% discount based on its current P/AFFO multiple of 15.1 and long-term average of 18.6. It pays a 5% dividend. American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) – I’ve been a strong proponent of rental housing, both apartments and single family homes. AMH is smaller than INVH but has a higher growth trajectory. It's expected to increase AFFO by 15% over two years and trades at a 54% discount based on a P/AFFO multiple. I would take this big discount with a grain of salt because this is a relatively new REIT and the low AFFO in 2014 is skewing the average multiple. It still trades at a considerable discount, however. I understand many income investors will huff and puff about the 0.83% dividend but I see considerable growth here in both the dividend and price.

– I’ve been a strong proponent of rental housing, both apartments and single family homes. AMH is smaller than INVH but has a higher growth trajectory. It's expected to increase AFFO by 15% over two years and trades at a 54% discount based on a P/AFFO multiple. I would take this big discount with a grain of salt because this is a relatively new REIT and the low AFFO in 2014 is skewing the average multiple. It still trades at a considerable discount, however. I understand many income investors will huff and puff about the 0.83% dividend but I see considerable growth here in both the dividend and price. American Finance Trust (AFIN) – Is a cross between Stag Industrial (STAG) and Kimco Realty (KIM) owning both single-tenant and lifestyle shopping centers. It's expected to grow AFFO by 24% over the next two years, and while it hasn’t paid a full year's worth of dividends, it pays monthly dividends at a dividend yield of more than 11%. It's trading at a P/AFFO multiple of 9.8, and likely should be trading in the low teens. The stock has been on a slow decline but has finally stabilized and the company’s acquisition activity is picking up.

As I mentioned, these are just a few names to consider for both income and growth. I'am currently in the process of a deep dive with AFIN and also provided coverage on each of the other REITs at some point in the past.

For investors looking for income, don’t make the mistake of having blinders on for only stocks that pay hefty dividends. While that’s a good place to start, don’t miss out on capital gains when the price is right on some of these dividend payers.

Despite my focus on income strategies, I never lose sight of my true objective: Total return. So while my ideas going forward will be focused on those that generate some income, whether from dividends or interest, there will always be a second lens or perspective looking for price appreciation as well. Like EQR, I don't mind generating nine years worth of income with the click of a Sell order.

