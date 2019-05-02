IPO Update: Axcella Health Readies Plan For $75 Million IPO

AXLA hasn't entered Phase 1 clinical trials and is pursuing a novel regulatory pathway for its lead candidate.

The firm is advancing a pipeline of treatment candidates for various liver disease conditions.

Axcella Health has filed proposed terms for its U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Axcella Health (AXLA) intends to raise $75 million from the sale of its common stock in a U.S. IPO, per an amended registration statement.

The company is advancing a pipeline of treatment candidates primarily for liver disease conditions.

Given the uncertainties with the firm’s regulatory approach, lack of IND Phase 1 safety trial results, pricey valuation, and lack of existing investor support for the IPO, I'll be sitting this IPO out.

Company & Technology

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Axcella was founded in 2008 to develop new disease-specific endogenous amino acid profiles which safely reprogram metabolic diseases in the liver, muscles, and blood and could potentially be developed as non-drug products under food regulations.

Management is headed by President, CEO and Director William Hinshaw, who has been with the firm since 2018 and has previously served in various roles at Novartis Pharmaceuticals (NVS).

Axcella has developed the AXA Development Platform that harnesses the power of endogenous metabolic modulators - fundamental molecules for the regulation of the metabolism.

The company’s lead drug candidate is AXA1665, currently being evaluated for its safety and efficacy in the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy, a form of hepatic insufficiency that is commonly observed in patients with cirrhosis of the liver.

In its first trial of AXA1665, the company enrolled patients with Child-Pugh Class A and B - moderate hepatic insufficiency. Compared to the control group, patients treated with the drug showed improvement in test markers that are important for assessing liver function.

In 2018 the company completed three studies that concluded the company’s AXA candidates are generally well tolerated, while the firm managed to generate normal structure and function data that indicate possible positive effect.

Axcella intends to initiate a clinical trial in 2H 2020 which management believes could serve as a pivotal trial to support the submission of a New Drug Application.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Source: Company registration statement

With the exception of AXA1665, the company’s goal is developing all of its candidates as ‘non-drug products’ under food regulation, “although the ultimate pathway under which [Axcella] will develop [its] other AXA Candidates is subject to change depending on a number of factors.”

Market & Competition

According to a 2016 market research report by Allied Market Research, the global liver disease treatment [LDT] market is projected to reach $19.5 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% between 2016 and 2022.

The main factors driving market growth are a change in human lifestyles, such as an unhealthy diet and alcohol consumption, as well as increasing prevalence of liver diseases and infections, growing geriatric population and increased awareness.

The antiviral drugs segment held the largest share of the LDT market in 2015 due to the high prevalence of viral infections. During the forecast period, the corticosteroids segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate.

Major competitors that provide or are developing treatments include:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT)

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Novartis (NVS)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Nestlé Health Science (OTCPK:NSRGY)

Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG)

Source: Sentieo

Financial Status

AXLA’s recent financial results are typical of a development stage biopharma in that they show no revenue and large R&D and G&A expenses associated with advancing the firm’s pipeline through the trials process.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two years (Audited PCAOB):

Source: Company registration statement

As of December 31, 2018, the company had $79.5 million in cash and $33.3 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

AXLA intends to sell 3.57 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $21.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $75.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares, which is a negative signal for prospective IPO investors since it is typical for life science firms to have some amount of investor ‘support’ for the IPO.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $427.8 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 15.54%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds and existing cash on hand as follows:

approximately $90.0 million to advance our current liver (AXA1665, AXA1125 and AXA1957) and other programs, including through additional Non-IND, IRB-Approved Clinical Studies, potential IND filing(S) and the ensuing Clinical Trials, including our planned IND filing and Clinical Trial for AXA1665, and infrastructure to support our pipeline; approximately $30.0 million to advance our AXA Development Platform discovery efforts, intellectual property and associated infrastructure; and the remainder, if any, for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, and SVB Leerink.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: May 8, 2019.

An enhanced version of this article on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace research service IPO Edge includes my full commentary and opinion on the IPO. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.