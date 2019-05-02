Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AGIO) CEO Jackie Fouse on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)
Q1 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call
May 02, 2019, 08:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Kendra Adams - Vice President, Investor Relations
Jackie Fouse - Chief Executive Officer
Chris Bowden - Chief Medical Officer
Andrew Hirsch - Chief Financial Officer and Head of Corporate Development
Scott Biller - Chief Scientific Officer
Conference Call Participants
Anupam Rama - JPMorgan
Michael Schmidt - Guggenheim
Chris Shibutani - Cowen
Mohit Bansal - Citigroup
Terence Flynn - Goldman Sachs
Mark Breidenbach - Oppenheimer
Alex Duncan - Piper Jaffray
Michael Schmidt - Guggenheim
Presentation
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to Agios’ First Quarter 2019 Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. There will be a