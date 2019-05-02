Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AGIO) CEO Jackie Fouse on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Q1 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call

May 02, 2019, 08:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kendra Adams - Vice President, Investor Relations

Jackie Fouse - Chief Executive Officer

Chris Bowden - Chief Medical Officer

Andrew Hirsch - Chief Financial Officer and Head of Corporate Development

Scott Biller - Chief Scientific Officer

Conference Call Participants

Anupam Rama - JPMorgan

Michael Schmidt - Guggenheim

Chris Shibutani - Cowen

Mohit Bansal - Citigroup

Terence Flynn - Goldman Sachs

Mark Breidenbach - Oppenheimer

Alex Duncan - Piper Jaffray

Michael Schmidt - Guggenheim

Presentation

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Agios’ First Quarter 2019 Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. There will be a