Consolidated Communications: Taking A Fresh Look

Needless to say that bulls were completely caught off guard by Consolidated Communications' (CNSL) recent dividend suspension. Further, any institutional ownership that held the stock for yield were forced to sell. I find this to be similar to the instances where a business is dropped from an index or delisted which drives a massive gap down in the stock.

Telecoms are stable businesses that generate reliable cash flows and can usually support dividends. Management made a difficult decision, shares were cut from the teens into the $4 range, and now CNSL has become an interesting opportunity for special situation and total return investors.

New Developments

As disclosed in 1Q 2019, the company continues to face challenges within its consumer broadband business (which represents just under half of total sales) as revenue in this segment was off 6% year-over-year. Otherwise, operating performance on the whole is decent with EBITDA trending flat for 6 sequential quarters.

Looking at it from a broad perspective, I like two things: 1) management has several decades of experience in the telecom industry and 2) the company has finally achieved scale for a telecom. In fact, its network has become so large where it's now considered a top 10 U.S. "fiber provider," whereby its total reach spans 23 states. Putting its roll-up strategy on pause for the moment, management has emphasized that they are now focused on their existing markets. Historically, some customers have complained about the service and have switched to alternative providers (then again, this occurs with basically every internet provider). Management is directly addressing this issue by improving speeds across its entire network.

The company recently announced upgrades and expansions across states including Maine and New Hampshire, its two primary markets, as well as in Iowa. They also recently revealed a 1 gig offering to both residential and commercial customers for New York. While not applicable to commercial, 60mbps for residents is adequate for the average household of 4 as it supports streaming and gaming. About half of its Fair Point locations (its most recently acquired assets) have hit this acceptable level and they continue to work quickly on improvements. As this roll-out continues (all within its current budget), I expect that churn will meaningfully decelerate by mid-2020.

Some Key Numbers

Based on 1Q 2019 sales at run-rate, normalized annual revenue should be approximately $1.35 billion. Using its EBITDA margin of 35%, total EBITDA should be plus or minus $470 million (after accounting for all SG&A including non-cash executive compensation). Management just guided for capital expenditures of $220 million (on the high end). So when factoring that in, adjusted EBIT margins are a healthy 19%.

Given that the earnings are pretty predictable, I think the quality of the cash flows are important. Management has mentioned that its capex budget is consistently strong: "We have historically allocated beyond just the normal sales success based capex, a high portion of our capital investment which has kept us above some of our peers." Over the last ten years, total restructuring costs were only $60 million and impairments were zilch - indicating discipline on cost synergies and reinvestment.

The company also has some modest cash draws throughout the year due to changes in working capital, typically averaging about $10 million. All in, this supports an unlevered free cash flow of approximately $250 million annually (more on that later).

In March 2019, S&P cut CNSL's long-term rating from "B+" to "B" and maintained a negative outlook. They attributed their concerns to secular trends facing the broader industry and attrition within residential. If gone unaddressed, I think a downgrade to "CCC" wouldn't be out of the realm of possibilities. And that literally destroys a high yield telecom that is heavily dependent on debt financing. For example, Windstream (OTCPK:WINMQ) and Frontier Communications (FTR) have "CCC" credit profiles. It only took one court ruling that forced Windstream to payout on litigation that immediately triggered covenant violations and forced the business into bankruptcy. Similarly, Frontier has been having operational troubles and is being hammered with an average cost of debt at 9%, choking off a significant portion of its cash flow.

CNSL essentially wants to avoid these disastrous outcomes. Right now its cost of debt is only 5.7% and the CFO wants to set the company up for a successful refinancing by mid-2021. To accomplish this, they are applying all discretionary free cash flow to pay down debt. Most importantly, they will "attack the highest cost of capital" as mentioned in their most recent conference call. I believe this pay down will likely be applied to its 2022 notes that have a coupon of 6.5%.

Despite that it is trading like a distressed creditor, it seems highly unlikely that the business will fall be downgrade further. Keep in mind that the business now saves $110 million in cash annually from the dividend elimination. Furthermore, if the company uses all interim cash flow for this debt reduction, incremental interest savings will be about $10 million annually ($20 million cumulatively over the next 2 years). I think the leverage ratio that management is targeting, falling from 5x to 4x, is achievable.

This change in capital allocation may cause S&P to not only upgrade its outlook to stable but they could eventually reverse the issuer credit rating by one notch to "B+". Such an action by the rating agency could easily save the company a couple hundred basis points during future refinancing transactions.

Valuation Check

Usually companies will trade on a price-to-free cash flow basis, but that's not a fair approach here given the market essentially views the equity as a call option (price/FCF of 3x). Instead we should compare enterprise value and its unlevered free cash flow. Today's enterprise value is ~$2.7 billion, including gross debt of $2.3 billion and its $360 million market capitalization. Here I include the debt but exclude the interest payments (to avoid double counting), which brings EV-unlevered FCF to a multiple of 11x.

Due to historical losses, CNSL has also accumulated federal NOLs of $287 million, which can be carried forward to 2036 before expiration, and deferred tax assets of $60 million which have no expiration. This is a net balance after consideration of updated valuation allowances. As the company's depreciation and interest expenses decline off peak levels, GAAP profitability may be achieved within in the next couple of years. These tax assets will serve to reduce the company's future tax burden. However, the business does have an unfunded pension liability of approximately $212 million, so that is somewhat of an offset.

On the sell-side, Wells Fargo assigned an outperform rating to shares following the recent shareholder exodus, giving it an $8 price target. The analyst offered the following rationale: "many of the headwinds she had been worried about are now behind the company…[and] sees material upside from current levels based on her sum-of-the-parts analysis."

Typically I am usually against sum-of-the-parts valuations given they are hard to put together, utilize comparisons to other assets, and sometimes don't come to fruition. In fact, management disclosed that practically all bidders for telecom assets have only offered multiples have come in equal to or less than CNSL's multiple. CNSL trades for only 5 times forward/EBITDA and management is obviously playing the field right by not selling out at a bottom. Management stated that industry challenges will likely remain "over five or six quarters of continued pressure across the sector." So it will likely be at least a year before the industry begins showing tangible improvement (never mind the consideration of asset sales). CNSL will very well reprice before then and I think Wells Fargo is making the right call to be a buyer at 5x EBITDA. Although, a SOTP valuation is not the most convincing argument, at least for some equity investors.

Short Interest

I applaud the short seller community for sniffing this one out and netting 50+% returns over the last 12 months. About 16 million shares are sold-short today, the highest in the company's history. From what I've gathered from the bearish community is that the dividend would be eliminated (done) and that the residential segment will be continue to be weak (questionable). Based on a very high payout ratio of 70%, I think hedge funds had a reasonable basis for the dividend having to be eliminated or at least reduced. Concerns regarding consumer attrition are well understood at this point, and unless attrition accelerates, I don't believe there is much risk here. Competition is aggressive, but there are major barriers to entry and as management improves speeds, it's more of a "when" rather than an "if" on the residential recovery. Some investors are also worried about the infrastructure investments that 5G will require (being significant cash outlays), but the net effect is positive for the industry, not a negative. Altogether, I don't find these to be very compelling arguments for a crowded trade on the short side:

Industry challenges won't go on forever and I think cost of borrowing will likely cause this strategic positioning (whether it's speculative or hedging) to close sooner rather than later. For CNSL's stock, bid-ask spreads have widened considerably so any short covering will cause immense upward pressure.

Bottom Line

CNSL is not the most exciting telecom play, but management has built up a large network and is now aggressively investing into its core market. The move to reduce leverage will shrink interest expenses and ultimately strengthen its credit profile. Despite the investment community's frustration, shareholders need to realize that the financial viability of the company is more important than interim dividends. All that being said, I may consider purchasing shares in the $4 range in the coming weeks. Thank you for reading and please comment below.

