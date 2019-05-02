Xilinx: Looking Beyond The Earnings Report

The growth in the wired and wireless group will be enough to compensate for the falls in other markets during the short term.

The growth that Xilinx has seen in its 5G market is still one of the main reasons to keep the company in the long term.

The price of Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) fell quickly after the company released its results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019. Although revenues and EPS came in above analysts' expectations, the guide that executives gave for the next fiscal year was a difficult one to process for the market. The value of the shares, which had reached a record high as they appreciate 60% so far this year, contracted almost 17% as a result of the projected difficulties in their aerospace and defense, and test, measurement and emulation markets.

Xilinx has received a lot of interest from the market in recent quarters as a result of its new position in the development of 5G technology, which has placed a high premium on the value of its shares. However, this trend in the communications market seems not to be enough for analysts, who also expect to see improvements in the data center and automotive markets before taking a more bullish view.

Although we believe that the potential of the 5G market is one of the main reasons to keep Xilinx in the long term, it seems that conditions in other markets are raising doubts among investors. Some of these doubts revolve around how the weakness in its core markets will impact the company's results, and if these will offset the long-term trends in the communications segment.

Breaking Down Xilinx’s Earnings Results

The annual revenues exceeding $3 billion for the fiscal year 2019 and saw an increase of 24%, which has accelerated in recent quarters thanks to the communications, and automotive, broadcast and consumer segments. Looking closely at the results of the fourth quarter, we see that the deployment of 5G in South Korea, and the preparation for the implementation of 5G in China, boosted the $828 million revenues in the period, a growth of 30% year over year.

Also, the executives announced a new organization and structure of the revenue report to focus the company's efforts better. This new structure establishes new business units to better estimate the performance of the most strategic markets of the company. As a result of this, the previous communications segment will now become the wired and wireless group, or WWG. The data center group will now be reported separately, which we believe will give a better perspective of the performance of this pivotal business by separating it from the TME business. On the other hand, the aerospace & defense, industrial, and TME markets will be grouped in a segment called AIT, while automotive, broadcast and consumer (ABC) will remain the same.

We see that this alignment is a statement of the company's intentions to segment its markets into strategic groups. On the one hand, there are the so-called core markets like those of AIT, a segment that would be the second most important for the company in terms of revenues. This line of business that now groups a broad range of end markets is characterized by a cyclical nature that seems to be entering a period of contraction. In this regard, the executives have projected that for the coming quarters this group will be “down meaningfully” due to a decrease in sales coming from the aerospace and defense, and TME.

Historically these markets have performed better than other segments, which has widened the gross margin of the company. In our view, this negative outlook in the so-called core markets has significantly weighed on the quarterly results, causing a rapid correction in the price the shares despite the company reporting better numbers than expected.

On the positive side, the fast-growing markets led by the WWG and ABC group will continue their accelerated pace in the medium term. Expectations for the renamed wired and wireless group continue to be positive. The 5G implementations that started earlier than expected are beginning to have material benefits for the company. Analysts expect that the 5G market will be much larger than the 4G due to the complexity of the new radio standard, expanding the total available market for Xilinx.

Similarly, the automotive market seems well-positioned to continue to benefit in the long term. During 2019, this business grew at a double-digit rate thanks to new autonomous driving design contracts and artificial intelligence solutions for automobiles. The commercial success of Xilinx's Zynq MPSoC designs has positioned the company as a growing leader in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Finally, the company disclosed the results of its recently separated data center group, which saw a 7% decline in the last quarter after maintaining double-digit growth in recent years. The pause in the spending of one of the most valuable customers in this segment caused this fall. In a broader perspective, the data center industry that has generated high expectations in the market has been impacted by problems surrounding the market conditions, affecting companies with a significant share in this space such as Intel Corporation (INTC), and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA).

Although Xilinx receives a modest portion of its revenue from its data center products, these difficulties have added to those of its core aerospace and defense, industrial, and TME markets.

Overall, we see that the key driver of Xilinx's growth for the short and long term will be the WWG segment, which we believe will be enough to offset the difficulties of the core markets. Executives expect revenues for the next quarter to be in the range of $835 and $865 million, which means a 24% growth in the mid-point. Additionally, we estimate that these difficulties that have created doubts among analysts are transitory, so we expect growth in the data center, aerospace and defense, and TME segments to return to normal levels from the second half of the fiscal year 2020.

Xilinx’s Fundamentals And Valuations

Looking to the future, we believe that the imbalance of the new combination of final markets will affect the gross margin of the company. Due to the rapid growth of the WWG group, which is characterized by being slightly less profitable than the core markets, it has caused compression in margins that are becoming more evident in the last quarter. The gross margin, which historically has remained above 70%, has fallen to 67%, expecting this level to stay in the next two quarters.

Xilinx continues to be one of the most profitable companies in the semiconductor space, even considering the future compression in the margins. The operating margin, which is expected to remain close to 30%, positions the company in the same range as its Intel and NVIDIA peers. Comparatively, the compression in profitability does not seem to place Xilinx at a disadvantage when taking into account the fundamentals of the industry.

However, Xilinx shares are still trading at a slightly higher premium about the rest of the industry, even after a correction in the price. Comparatively, both PS and EV to EBITDA ratios remain above historical average levels of the company, although these multiples are relatively similar to their NVIDIA pair.

We believe that the growth in revenues that Xilinx will maintain, even after cutting expectations for the coming quarters, is enough to justify these valuations. However, the market seems to be entering a period of skepticism as more companies slash their growth expectations. Although we believe that the prospects of Xilinx are positive and the investment thesis is sustainable in the short and long term, we believe that the shares will remain in a period of volatility during the short time due to issues in the semiconductor industry.

