Zogenix Is Far Riskier Than Meets The Eye

Furthermore, preclinical toxicology work does not simply entail a delay for the company's filing and should rather be viewed as a binary event with a 50/50 chance of complete failure.

The resulting delay will strengthen the foothold of Epidiolex, a drug which won FDA approval for Dravet last year, and will allow other drug candidates to advance towards approval.

It is more than likely that ZGNX will have to complete such preclinical work before re-submitting its NDA for Fintepla, its only drug candidate.

FDA issued a refuse-to-file letter for ZGNX' Fintepla in Dravet on the basis of the submission of an incorrect dataset as well as the company's omission of crucial preclinical work.

Putting the cart before the horse

The typical course of drug R&D goes something like this:

a druggable target is identified

early discovery efforts are launched

a lead drug candidate is selected

preclinical studies are conducted

an IND is filed

PhI, PhII and PhIII trials are run in humans

Each of these steps requires successful completion of the previous ones for the sake of safety, efficient resource allocation and ultimately as a matter of due process. Paramount to drug R&D is safety, which is why drug candidates are first tested in animals and then, typically, in healthy volunteers before clinical trials in patients are initiated.

It appears, however, that a new breed of biotechs have figured out that they can stoke investor interest and raise significant amounts of capital before running the all-important preclinical work required by the regulator.

In November 2018, I had a closer look at the hype surrounding Viking Therapeutics (VKTX), which saw its Mcap rise to >$1bn and which raised north of $300m on the premise that its lead compound VK-2809 would not only match but outperform Madrigal's (MDGL) similar molecule, which is now in PhIII testing for the treatment of NASH.

The only problem: Viking have not presented any NASH data to date and they have yet to clear preclinical toxicology studies which would enable them to file an initial new drug ("IND") application with the FDA. Only after successful completion of this preclinical work, and after successful review of the IND by the NDA, will the company be able to proceed to enter PhII development in NASH.

The implications are manifold. First, if VK-2809's preclinical toxicology work generates an important safety signal, the molecule becomes, in essence, a complete write-off. Second, even if preclinical work is cleared and the company gets the go-ahead to test VK-2809 in NASH, investors need to be aware of the delay this entails vs Madrigal. Third, VK-2809's outcomes in NASH may not mirror its dataset in 'NAFLD', yet the company derived a rich valuation on the basis of the latter. Finally, both Madrigal and Viking could fall short of the fibrosis benefit demonstrated by Intercept Pharma (ICPT) in their PhIII trial of the already-approved obeticholic acid (marketed as OCALIVA).

Today I'd like to highlight a similar situation with Zogenix (ZGNX), a company whose entire raison d'être is the development of reformulated fenfluramine for rare epilepsies in children.

'Miraculous' efficacy but no preclinical safety data

Following PhIII results which one fellow SeekingAlpha contributor recently equated to a 'miraculous effect', Zogenix filed for approval of its low dose formulation of fenfluramine - proposed trade name Fintepla - for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, a serious orphan pediatric condition.

The FDA dished out a 'refuse to file' ('RFT') to Zogenix, in other words rejecting the application. According to a Zogenix SEC filing, this RFT comes down to 2 issues:

"certain non-clinical studies were not submitted to allow assessment of the chronic administration of fenfluramine"

"the application contained an incorrect version of a clinical dataset, which prevented the completion of the review process that is necessary to support the filing of the NDA"

The 2nd point suggests amateurism / lack of attention to detail on Zogenix' behalf, and while embarrassing, one could assume that this is relatively straightforward to fix. Zogenix, however, are no rookies:

Perhaps, then, this 'mistake' is reflective of underlying data integrity issues. Perhaps low-dose fenfluramine isn't a miracle anti-epileptic after all?

However perplexing the 'incorrect version of a clinical dataset' issue may be, the 1st point is the real killer. Preclinical toxicology studies ('GLP tox') represent a relatively minor financial commitment compared to clinical trials in humans. Completing the latter but skipping the former thus results in no meaningful saving for the company, its investors and Dravet patients - GLP tox should have been run prior to, or at the very least in parallel with, the company's clinical work.

Let us recall this particular molecule's safety history, which involves, among many other things, a characteristic heart valve disease. Chronic, likely lifelong, administration beginning in early childhood warrants at the very least the sort of preclinical testing Zogenix were intent on skipping here.

More than just a delay

The preclinical work required for successful re-submission of Fintepla's NDA will take some 12-15 months to complete & read out. On the basis of such a delay alone, especially in the light of last year's FDA approval for GW Pharma's (GWPH) Epidiolex for the same condition, Zogenix' fair value should be adjusted downwards significantly (likely in excess of the 30% drop the stock experienced after the company announced the RTF).

However, this is not simply a matter of delayed gratification (time value of money) & a growing first-to-market advantage for Epidiolex: Zogenix' entire pipeline is in jeopardy. Low-dose fenfluramine is all the company has to offer, and in the absence of satisfactory, long-term preclinical toxicology data, Fintepla may never see U.S. approval - be it in Dravet, Lennox-Gastaut, or any of the other indications Zogenix may shoot for. In the event of an EMA approval, Zogenix would either have to out-license the drug and accept a royalties-only business model, or the company could attempt to mount a fully fledged European launch on their own at significant expense. While considerable in its own right, the European market is more fragmented and is subjected to near-complete government control of drug prices.

In such an event (no-go in the U.S., approval in the EU), fair value would decrease significantly and the company would likely seek to restructure and reduce its U.S. operations to a bare minimum.

Current valuation reflects optimistic assumptions and carries enormous risk

To paraphrase Howard Marks, risk is largely a function of price (valuation), and Zogenix' $1.65bn Mcap is nothing short of mind-blowing in the face of the existential risk to its pipeline built around low-dose fenfluramine.

Thus, it comes as no surprise that short interest ('SI') in ZGNX stock has seen an 18% bump since the RTF announcement:

I expect that SI will continue to grow at a fast clip for the foreseeable future unless Zogenix somehow manage to convince FDA that they should indeed be allowed to skip preclinical tox - a very unlikely scenario.

Not only does the short side of the trade benefit from the opportunity cost inherent in a significant delay - expect Epidiolex sales to ramp nicely as a result of caregiver demand for CBD-based products while competitor Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) is approaching full enrollment in its own PhIII programs in orphan epilepsy - it is in a position to gamble on unfavorable outcomes from the required preclinical tox studies preventing the drug's approval altogether.

In the face of a combination of pressure from an approved competitor (Epidiolex), upcoming competition from a molecule with similar efficacy and a highly favorable safety profile established in >1600 patients (ganaxolone) & the risk of non-approvability in the U.S., Zogenix appears hopelessly overvalued and looks like a significant short opportunity to me.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MRNS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.