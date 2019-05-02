Landmark Infrastructure: The Slippery Slope Of Bad Coverage

When we last covered Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK), we worked out some detailed calculations to show that the distribution had rather poor coverage currently. We showed this working from the last quarter's report and calculated that the "raw" coverage ratio was in the low 80s.

Source: Landmark: Distribution Coverage And The Bridge In Brooklyn

We further extrapolated that barring a big equity raise at a significantly higher price, which would allow for accretive acquisitions, there was no way the distribution would be completely covered even three years from the time of writing that article.

LMRK reported its Q1 results and the markets were not too pleased with what they saw.

Data by YCharts

We decided to dig in to see if our thesis on the coverage was playing out as expected.

Revenues

Rental revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, decreased 8% to $14.4 million compared to the first quarter of 2018. What was interesting is that this marked another quarter-over-quarter sequential revenue decrease. LMRK reported $14.7 million in the previous quarter. The JV with Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) closed in Q3-2018, so a decrease from Q3-2018 to Q4-2018 was expected. However, revenues fell again and missed estimates. The fall was due to additional assets disposed, which management discussed on the conference call. The dispositions were at attractive cap rates though, 5.9% by our calculations from conference call comments. Management did purchase some additional assets as well, but those did not contribute much for the quarter.

Funds from operations (FFO) and adjusted FFO (AFFO)

FFO for the first quarter of 2019 was just $0.12 per unit compared to $0.36 in the first quarter of 2018. FFO had a big delta via a $2.8 million unrealized loss on interest rate hedges in this quarter, whereas the first quarter of 2018 had a $3 1 million gain. These movements are best ignored in assessing the longer-term health of the company, and LMRK does just that with its AFFO metric.

AFFO came in at $0.32 per unit, again comfortably lagging the dividend of $0.3675.

Source: Q1-2019 LMRK

The total AFFO of $8.011 million was not only inadequate to cover the distribution, but it also barely covered the distribution paid in March 2017.

Source: Q3-2017 LMRK 10-Q

The preliminary coverage ratio came in at 85.37% this quarter.

Source: Author's calculations

We would like to add that even this distribution came with a massive subsidy of almost one million. We are referring to the General and Administrative expense reimbursement via its GP which totaled $994,000 this quarter. We would also add that this was yet another quarter where no IDRs were paid.

Incentive Distribution Rights Cash distributions will be made to our General Partner in respect of its ownership of all IDRs, which entitle our General Partner to receive increasing percentages, up to a maximum of 50%, of the available cash we distribute from operating surplus (as defined in our Amended Partnership Agreement) in excess of $0.2875 per unit per quarter. The General Partner irrevocably waived its right to receive the incentive distribution and incentive allocations related to the three months ended March 31, 2019 quarterly distribution totaling $0.2 million, which is treated as a deemed contribution in the consolidated statements of equity and mezzanine equity and as a deemed distribution for purposes of determining net income per common unit. During the three months ended March 31, 2018, we paid $0.2 million of incentive distribution rights.

When we adjust for these, we can see just how ridiculously offside LMRK's distribution coverage really is.

The above of course is the true, unassisted coverage ratio, and we stand by our earlier assessment that under no circumstances and on no planetary body that we know of will this ever reach 100% without a big equity raise at much higher prices. Of course, the General Partner can continue to subsidize and waive off the IDRs. It has that right, although we believe the only incentive to do so would be the hope that it can one day do a big equity offering at a much higher price than where we are today.

Will It or Won't It

We think LMRK is playing the equity sell game, and the idea is to try and keep the stock price elevated for the share issuance. We think it is unlikely to work barring a full-scale melt-up in the market that gets LMRK to $20. Hence, eventually, and we are not putting a timeline on it, the distribution will get chopped as the General Partner will get tired of handing out a $5 million plus annual subsidy. We put the 12-month outlook on our proprietary Kenny Loggins scale as follows:

Conclusion

We reiterate our stance that the stock is not expensive, but the distribution itself is not covered. Investors looking to get a piece of the action from LMRK's unique and rather recession-proof assets would do well to chase the Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP's Perpetual Preferred Units Series C (LMRKN). The common equity is fine as well, but we think it will likely take some hit in an eventual distribution cut.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.



TIPRANKS: HOLD