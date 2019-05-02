China: Examining Chinese Equity Exposure

We see a nearly 30% increase in MCHI from the current price levels.

Chinese equities, which have rebounded well since the start of the year, are expected to deliver further upside in the coming quarters.

The marked policy-easing implemented at the start of the year is being felt in the real economy.

China's Q1 GDP surprises to the upside

The Chinese economy surprised to the upside in the first quarter of this year. In this note, we wish to review the main economic numbers and discuss the implications for Chinese equities.

Chinese Q1 GDP expanded by 6.4% YoY in Q1, at a stronger pace than expected.

The stronger-than-expected GDP growth was mainly driven by strong activity data in March.

Industrial production expanded by 8.5% YoY in March (+5.3% YoY in Jan-Feb), marking the fastest pace since August 2014. Strong IP growth in Q1 was driven by a recovery in external and domestic demand, an earlier return from the winter, and perhaps more importantly, an acceleration in inventory build-up ahead of the April 1 VAT cut.

The rebound in industrial production growth was in line with the acceleration in credit growth in March. Last month, Total Social Financing (TSF) amounted to RMB 2.86t, beating market expectations (BBG median: RMB 1,850b), up from RMB 703b in February and RMB 1.58t in March a year ago. Outstanding TSF growth rebounded by 0.5 ppt to 10.6% YoY in March, driven by a rebound in bank loans and net corporate bond financing as well as a recovery in the shadow banking system.

The credit revival, driven by marked policy-easing at the start of the year due to authorities’ concerns over a hard-landing, is likely to have produced a cyclical upturn.

Given the noticeable improvement in March activity data, driven by both stronger domestic and external demand, the Chinese government is unlikely to further loosen its policy stance. At the same time, it is unlikely to tighten policies soon given external downside risks to the economy. This suggests that the Chinese policy stance will remain status quo, leading us to expect robust growth momentum in the coming quarters.

What does it mean for Chinese equities?

Chinese equities have rebounded well this year, posting a gain of 18% in Q1 2019 (the largest quarterly gain since Q2 2009), after a significant sell-off last year. Still, they are far off their last year high.

From a macro perspective, four factors lead us to believe that investors will continue to assert upside exposure to domestic risk assets: 1) the improvement in macro data, 2) pro-growth policy stance adopted by Chinese authorities, 3) constructive US-China trade developments, and 4) the Fed’s dovish turn. As such, we see further upside in Chinese equities in the coming quarters.

From a statistical vantage point, Chinese equity valuations are strongly correlated with industrial production growth, as the chart from Credit Suisse illustrates.

While the latest official statistics showed a turnaround in Chinese industrial production growth in March, the rebound in the credit impulse (see chart above), which tends to be a reliable leading indicator of economic activity, signals that industrial production growth momentum is set to remain positive in the coming quarters. From a statistic perspective (but also from a logical economic point of view), stronger industrial production growth should boost equity valuations.

To assert upside exposure to the Chinese equities, we suggest the iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI).

MCHI seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of Chinese equities that are available to international investors.

The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the MSCI China Index (the "Underlying Index"), which is a free float-adjusted market capitalization-weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the top 85% in market capitalization of the Chinese equity securities markets.

MCHI’s top holdings are Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) (~16%) and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) (~13%), thus concentrated in technology (~37%).

The Fund, which was created in March 2011, has nearly USD 5b under management. The average daily volume is USD 350m, and the average spread is 0.02%. Its expense ratio is 0.62%, which is cheaper than one of its competitors, the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI), which offers an expense ratio of 0.74%.

Summary

While MCHI has already returned a little bit more than 20% so far this year, we believe that the Fund will continue to deliver more upside into year-end. Our price-target is $80 per share, representing a 27% upside from current levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.