HeadHunter IPO: 29.66% FCF Growth

Business

Founded in 2000, HeadHunter Group is an online recruitment platform operating in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The image below was taken from the company’s website:

The company offers recruiters paid access to a Curriculum Vitae (“CV”) database. As of December 31, 2018, human resource professionals could find a total of 36.2 million CVs. Also, job seekers receive free services that help them discover new career opportunities.

Users appear to find a lot of valuable information. As shown in the image below, the company received 58.83 million visits, and the average visit duration was equal to more than 8 minutes:

There are not many peers reporting more visitors than HeadHunter. There is Indeed that has 373 million visitors, which is larger than that of HeadHunter. In addition, Glassdoor reports 64 million visitors. However, well-known sites like Careerbuilder, Monster or Idealist report a lower amount of visitors for HeadHunter.

Investors should appreciate that the company reports the largest average visit duration among the peers consulted. It means that the products offered appear to interest visitors quite a bit. Indeed reports an average visit duration of 6 minutes, and Careerbuilder shows an average visit duration of 3 minutes. Monster shows a figure of 2 minutes, and Glassdoor reports the figure of 3 minutes. The images below provide further details on this matter:

The increase in the user traffic appears to be impressive as well. The amount of unique visitors increased at a CAGR of 9% from 2016 to 2018. The image below provides further information on the growing user traffic:

Additionally, the number of job postings also increased at a CAGR of 27% from 2016 to 2018. Also, the number of CVs uploaded to the database grew at a CAGR of 31% from 2016 to 2018. The increase in the number of job postings and CVs uploaded shows that users appreciate the services offered by HeadHunter.

In 2018, revenue received from bundled subscriptions, jobs postings and CV Database Access increased. The table below provides further details on this matter:

Please note that HeadHunter acquired Job.ru and other businesses in 2018. Revenue growth may not be that high in the future. If HeadHunter stops acquiring other businesses, revenue growth may decline. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

“In line with this strategy, on January 25, 2018, we acquired the assets of Job.ru, including its CV database, domain name, trademarks and customer list, and recently we acquired a 25.01% ownership interest in Skillaz, a Russian staff selection platform (pending state registration). We also entered into option contracts to purchase the additional 40.01% ownership interest in Skillaz, which are exercisable through the period from January 1, 2020 until June 30, 2021.” Source: Prospectus

Revenue Growth And FCF Growth

Revenue increased by 29% in 2018. Besides, it is likely that investors will appreciate the operating income, which increased by 51.44% in 2018. Finally, net income also increased by 104%. See more on the income statement below.

In 2018, HeadHunter also reported growing cash flow. After taking into account the acquisition of intangible assets and the acquisition of property and equipment, free cash flow growth is equal to 29.66%. The table below provides further details on this matter:

Balance Sheet

With an asset/liability ratio of 1.29x, the company’s financial situation appears to be very stable. With that, there are certain features that generate risks. Firstly, goodwill and intangible assets represent 76% of the total amount of assets, which is not ideal. Keep in mind that accountants may impair these assets, which could lead to share price depreciation. See below more details on the list of assets:

On the liabilities front, the amount of financial debt is not small. As of December 31, 2018, loans and borrowings represent 62% of the total amount liabilities. A list of liabilities is shown in the following table:

Although the amount of debt is not small, the company does not have to make large payments soon. 66% of the total amount of debt should be paid in two to five years. With this in mind, as of today, the financial risk is not high. The table below offers a list of contractual obligations.

Low Float - Volatility Risk

As shown in the image below, there are two shareholders that will own more than 66% of the total amount of shares. As a result, the float outstanding is expected to be very limited, which could create volatility risk. Common stock owners could make fat profits or lose large sums of money in a short period of time.

Cyprus Law And Controlled Company

HeadHunter Group was incorporated in Cyprus. It means that the rights of common stockholders are expected to be governed by Cyprus law. As a result, the protection of shareholders may not be as large as in the United States law. It is a risk that shareholders should understand well. The lines below provide additional details on this matter:

Besides, HeadHunter Group is a controlled company, which is not ideal either. Note that the Board of Directors may not be independent in the future. Directors could make decisions to benefit the largest shareholders damaging the interests of minority shareholders. Read the lines below for more on this matter:

“As a controlled company, we would be eligible to, and, in the event we no longer qualify as a foreign private issuer, we intend to, elect not to comply with certain of the Nasdaq corporate governance standards, including the requirement that a majority of directors on our board of directors are independent directors and the requirement that our remuneration committee and our nominating committee consist entirely of independent directors.” Source: Prospectus

Use Of Proceeds

Investors may not appreciate that HeadHunter Group will not receive any proceeds from the sale of ADSs. The selling shareholders are expected to receive the proceeds. Read the lines below for further details on this matter:

“The Selling Shareholders are selling all of the ADSs being sold in this offering. Accordingly, we will not receive any proceeds from the sale of ADSs in this offering. We will bear all costs, fees and expenses in connection with this offering, which are estimated to be approximately $4.4 million.”

Competitors And Valuation

In Russia, HeadHunter Group competes with the following websites:

International competitors include LinkedIn, which is owned by Microsoft (MSFT), and Facebook (FB). Besides, Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (GOOG) is also a peer since it commenced to offer an option called “Google for Jobs” in Russian.

In 2018, the company reported RUB 6.11 billion or $94 million. In 2018, the revenue line increased by 29%, so let's assume forward revenue of $121 million.

As shown in the image below, FB, GOOG and YNDX trade at 4.3x to 7.3x forward sales. It means that the enterprise value of HeadHunter should be close to $520 million to $883 million. Adding cash of $44 million and deducting debt of $99 million, the market capitalization should be $465 million to $828 million. With 50 million shares outstanding after the IPO, each share should be worth $9.3-$16.

Each ADS represents an ownership interest in one of the company’s ordinary shares. The company is selling ADSs at $11.00 - $13.50. Savvy individuals may wait to acquire shares at $9-$11 or below.

Conclusion

HeadHunter Group reports both 29.66% FCF growth and 29% revenue growth. With these figures, the company should attract the attention of both value investors and growth investors, which should increase the demand for the stock. Using a ratio of 4.3 to 7.3x forward sales, the company should have a total enterprise value of $520 million to $883 million. With that, the fact that HeadHunter was incorporated in Cyprus is not ideal. Keep in mind that Cyprus law may not protect shareholders as much as United States law. Finally, the company is controlled, which investors will not appreciate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.