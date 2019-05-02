Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE) CEO Matt Gallagher on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) Q1 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Thank you, operator. And good morning, everyone. With me on the call this morning are President and CEO, Matt Gallagher; Chief Operating Officer, David Dell'Osso; and Chief Financial, Ryan Dalton.

Our remarks today may contain forward-looking statements, so please see our earnings release for a discussion of these statements and associated risks including the fact that actual results may differ materially from our expectations. We also make reference to non-GAAP measures, so please see the reconciliations in the earnings release. During this call, we'll refer to investor presentation that can be found on our website and our prepared remarks will begin with reference to Slide 3 of that presentation. After our prepared remarks, we'll be happy to take your questions.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to Matt.

Matt Gallagher

Thanks, Kyle. Given the recent industry activity I insisted on starting the presentation on our overview slide in the hopes that there were a few folks dialed in that are new to the Parsley Energy story.

In short, we are a Permian pure-play operator with a long runway of reinvestment opportunities, capable of delivering efficient and sustainable production and cashflow growth. Now, we are in a market that recognizes actions has little patience for words. So, with that in mind let's jump to Slide 4.

Here, we revisit a page that we showed on our fourth quarter call that clearly laid out some of our goals for 2019. What's new on this slide is the far-right column where we provided a progress report. We recognize it's still early in the year, but we took a progress report. We recognize it's still early in the year but we took a confident step forward in 1Q19.

We continue to build operational momentum with regards to drilling and completion efficiency. We delivered a strong operations update across the board and in the Delaware. We minimized the effects of winter downtime. We adopted the returns focused CROCI metric as part of our 2019 incentive plan. Simply put, Parsley's 2019 action plan is on track, on target and on budget. We look forward to providing further updates on these objectives as we move through the year.

Moving on to Slide 5. It is no secret to anyone dialed into this call that valuations in the E&Ps space have suffered, despite the sector now being fundamentally healthier than at any point in recent memory.

With a significant insider ownership stake, we are acutely aware of this development and aligned with all of you. Parsley has set a course that prioritizes key long-term value drivers to steer through short term sector volatility. And we remain convicted in this strategy.

You can find some of these long-term value drivers in the chart. And at the end of the day, they prompt some essential questions. If we put a dollar in the ground, are we getting well over a dollar back? Do we have the scale to deploy a development dollar as efficiently as any other peers in the basin? Does our asset base allow us to consistently grow our cash flow and does that cash flow growth accrued to shareholders? The ability to consistently answer yes to these fundamental questions tells us the model is working, delivering consistently high rankings across these metrics tells us we have a competitive advantage which is sustained by our high-quality asset base and more importantly our top tier operational teams.

Before leaving this slide, I want to point out that the biggest gap between companies with high multiples and those with low multiples occurs in the column ranking operators by horizontal rig count in the Lower-48. Suggesting the market is placing a premium on operational scale. So, observing this we wanted to dive deeper and we do so on Slide 6.

This illustrates our view on optimal scale in the shale gain and I wanted to do this zooming in on our backyard in the Permian Basin. Recently, there has been a growing narrative that sufficient scale is needed to efficiently compete in shale. We agree and believe we are living in that scale sweet spot of sorts.

As you can see in the left-hand side of the graph, there are more than 50 operators in the Permian running two rigs or fewer. It is tough to compete at that size. We know because that was us many years ago. We knew we needed to scale up to have a significant voice in the marketplace with access to preferred oilfield services and Midstream Partners.

Alongside our growth, we saw more competitive bidding, a higher quality of service and more efficient use of our corporate resources. We have details some of Parsley's real-world examples in the table below. All of these factors facilitate stronger capital efficiency.

However, in our view at a certain point the marginal operational benefits of scale begin to level off and move from two rigs to 12 rigs can have a tangible benefit to cost structure and efficiency levels and move from 30 rigs to 40 rigs is less likely to move the needle on those fronts.

Furthermore, pushing into mega scale territory may start to introduce unique challenges of its own erasing many benefits of shales short cycle unconventional resource playing model.

To sum it up, we believe Parsley possesses the scale necessary to allocate capital as efficiently as any operator in the basin, and retains a corporate agility suitable for managing short cycle projects in a dynamic energy world.

With that, I'll turn it over to David to discuss some of the positive development trends we've seen on the operational front.

David Dell'Osso

Thanks Matt. Let's turn to Slide 7 where we can see some of these benefits of scale playing out in real time. As shown in the graph, operational continuity with experience service providers help drive a step change in efficiency in late 2018. We continue to push on that front 2019.

On the drilling side a combination of process improvements and equipment upgrades help drive a 15% sequential improvement in both Midland and Delaware efficiencies. On the completion side, we're holding a line near record efficiency level the company registered during 4Q18 despite increased profit loading and compressed stage tests. In this regard, the push is really a win.

I also want to recognize our production operations team in the field for effectively steering -- I also want to recognize our production operations team in the field for effectively steering us through a challenging winter. There were days of below freezing temperatures, gusting winds and even an unusually late freeze in March. But the team's collective preparedness and responsiveness allowed us to keep the machine humming throughout the quarter.

In slide 8, we provide an encouraging update from our Delaware Basin asset. As you can see in the map, the nine wells we brought on this quarter truly expand our rig's position in Vegas and Reed Counties and included to step out wells in the Eastern edge of our acreage footprint. All nine wells registered consistently strong well performance.

Notably, seven of these nine wells benefited from an enhanced net revenue interest thanks to our sizable mineral position. While solid well results are always welcome, our teams remain just as focused on the cost side of the equation.

On that front, I'm excited by the step change you're seeing on the operational efficiency side leading the faster cycle times and shorter payback periods. Furthermore, we now have 150 days’ worth of the data from our first regional sand completion project in the Delaware and things look good so far.

Production is essentially in line with offset wells that were completed with Northern White sands and the cost savings shook out at over a $0.5 million per well as such we scheduled additional regional sand completion tests for the next coming late in the second quarter. Although, near-term activity remains weighted toward the Midland base and I'm encouraged by the trajectory of our operational efficiencies in the Delaware Basin.

With sustained execution at these levels, the Delaware climbs higher returns focused project portfolio and enables scenarios for greater capital allocation of future budget cycles. Now I'll pass it over to Ryan to discuss our 2019 outlook and financial position.

Ryan Dalton

Thanks David. Turning to Slide 9, our 2019 development plan is on track and we are reaffirming the guidance ranges and capital budget we detailed in February. As a reminder this plan was underwritten on a $50 WTI oil with an aim to deliver improved capital efficiency, disciplined oil growth and progress towards sustainable free cash flow by the end of the year.

Oil prices are north of $50 today. But I want to reiterate that Parsley has no plans to increase 2019 equipment levels beyond our baseline budget. If oil prices hold if simply provides an opportunity to compress our timeline to self-funded growth.

Next, I wanted to provide a little more detail and how we started off the year. The first quarter really played out as well or better than we expected. We delivered 2% sequential oil growth despite the frac holiday divestiture in December.

David touched on the solid Delaware results. But Midland performance during the first quarter was strong as well. On the activity side, we started January with 14 rigs it tapered down to a high graded fleet of 12 rigs during the quarter. We expect to maintain a maximum activity level of 12 rigs and 3 to 4 frac spreads through the end of 2019.

I also wanted to touch on one of the recent costs cutting initiatives we have undertaken. Since year 2018, we have seen an 8% reduction to our total employee count. This decision was not easy and was not made lightly but it underscores our commitment to free cash flow and disciplined returns focused approach. We believe that the streamlined team we have in place today will continue to deliver the kind of results you've grown to expect from Parsley Energy.

Before leaving the slide, let's take a quick look into the second quarter where we're guiding to oil production of 81 to 85,000 barrels per day, representing 5% sequential growth at the midpoint. We expect to turn 34 to 36 gross horizontal wells of production, the vast majority of which will be in the Midland Basin.

The working interest on our second quarter wells is expected to average roughly 95%. In the back half of the year, we'd expect a similar number of growths well production. But note, these wells should have modestly lower working interest in our first half completions.

Turning to Slide 10. We continue to work from a position of financial strength. We recently completed our spring redetermination which resulted in a $400 million increase in our borrowing base, the $2.7 billion. Our borrowing base has more than quadrupled in the last four years. Given our healthy liquidity outlook and potential acceleration of free cash flow generation, we elected to maintain our committed amount to $1 billion.

Our leverage profile is also healthy. With our trailing leverage ratio sitting at a comfortable 1.6 times, we received an upgrade from one of the credit agencies in April. We continue to protect our cash flow stream and balance sheet through methodical hedging program.

We have added to our 2020 positions in recent weeks. I'd encourage you to review your latest hedge position in the supplementary slides. I'd encourage you to review our latest hedge position in the supplementary slides. Again, our hedge structure preserves meaningful upside exposure in a stronger oil price environment, which is quite uncommon in the industry.

Finally, I will note that we also have gas bases hedges in place which help mitigate the impact of near-term regional gas weakness on 25 to 30% of our expected gas production in 2019. But to conclude, we're pleased to have had such a strong start to the year and remain convicted in our 2019 action plan. With that, we'll be happy to take your questions at this time.

Question-and-Answer Session

Our first question comes from John Freeman, Raymond James. Please proceed with your question.

John Freeman

Good morning, guys. Following the really strong join in efficiency improvements that you saw in the Delaware and the recent wild results you mentioned in the commentary that that may get moved up in the development schedule if these trends continue and/or $60 plus you know oil prices and just with the 12-month strip today above 60 if that is a course of action I'll decide to pursue and move up the development schedule of the Delaware. Just how should we think about possible changes in that kind 85/15 split of Midland/Delaware activity on sort of a go forward basis?

Matt Gallagher

That's a great question, John and you cash it right with this split 85/15. So, as we go into 2020 budget cycle you would expect to see that creep back up to the 75/25 range in this type of environment. Really good results out of the Delaware cost compression on the drilling and completion side cost savings for well really helps the return profile over there.

John Freeman

Great. And then my follow up question part of the 2019 action plan that sort of carried over from 2018 is they are really focusing kind of on your core zones doing kind of less of the exploratory type testing and instead choosing to kind of monitor pure results and those other zones. I'm just curious as you monitor those pure results in those other zones across your portfolio if there's any positive developments that you've seen that was maybe increased detention as you think about 2020 activity.

Matt Gallagher

No, on a zone basis we like where we're developing and we foresee that for the near future but you have 420 rigs running in the basin that's close to $50 billion of external capital being spent year end. So we think got to lot of learnings from that and that's going to help with spacing sequencing and development overtime. So that's our focus. We have an internal team stood up analyzing only that role as well as our own internal data obviously. So those are the things that will really help dial-in complete optimization over time for Permian operators. But we feel good about the development zones we're in and no need to really reach out and test new zones. Nothing unusual that we're seeing out there on new zones as well.

Our next question comes from Gabe Daoud, Cowen & Company. Please proceed with your question.

Gabe Daoud

Hey, good morning, everyone and thanks for all the prepared remarks this morning. Just in that really interesting slide on the on Permian scale and I just I guess just given the increased focus on M&A. How does this slide drive your thinking on continued consolidation within the sector? Do you think operators should operate as in the optimal or mega scale bucket should try to take advantage of the valuation disconnect and continue to consolidate and may be somewhat of an obvious answer but just curious to hear your thoughts, sir.

Matt Gallagher

I think the slide speaks to that we're in a very unique and comfortable position we like where we're at. We like our assets and we had a long runway to develop these for a long more than decade into the future. It does highlight some unique issues as you go to small scale but that's something unique issues as you go to small scale but that's something that for each company in that arena has to compete with. We've been there many years ago and there are challenges in the growth profile and competing in the marketplace at that time. The point of this is we think we're in a sufficient scale to deliver at our best operational metrics in the basin.

Gabe Daoud

Great. Thanks, Matt. And then, just a follow up maybe give us a little bit of an update on the strategic review underway -- underwater infrastructure assets and then another area where you could potentially extract value from is your attractive mineral position. Is there any kind of updated thoughts on that as well? Thanks a lot.

Ryan Dalton

It's Ryan. I'll start with the water. Water assets. I say all often to create value still on the table. We are working with an advisor. We've been in communication with the board. We're assessing opportunities now. We'll be able to provide an update as these progresses and then as for -- as for minerals we've got a significant minerals footprint as everybody knows and we continue to evaluate all options on these assets. One option being that we provide more color as to the quality of the best -- of these best-in-class assets that we want to -- we want to market that asset when its production is on a significant growth trajectory and has a clear line of sight to the sustainable growth though I'd say you know given we're shifting away from the Delaware for the rest of this year it's unlikely that 2019 is the year that we pursue an alternative year.

Our next question comes from Matt Portillo, TPH. Please proceed with your question.

Matt Portillo

Good morning, guys. Just one question for me. The gas market in the Permian has weakened significantly over the last few months and the outlook remains fairly constrained until at Gulf Coast Express comes on later this year. Given the overall view of facing growth how are you thinking about the marketing strategy on this hydrocarbon over the next two years and what role you might play. Obviously, you have a pretty unique position [indiscernible] as a partner but just trying to think through how you think about gas in the basin on a go forward perspective.

Stephanie Reed

Hi, Matt. This is Stephanie and for gas realizations and really the production I think we saw this quarter we saw -- a small shift in more ethane recovery as the plant. So, 63% oil but still in line for full year guidance. And we did see some price weakness at Warhorse and no interruption in flows. We are certainly in kind of line of sight to Warhorse strengthening. We expect an additional 2.5 DCF a downstream residue takeaway to come online this year. And we expect the first tranche of that with Waha [indiscernible] and the larger remaining portion of that to be a total attributed to Gulf Coast Express.

As Ryan mentioned in the prepared remarks, we've also been productive in our hedging program. We've added some gas basis swaps covering 25 to 30% of our expected 2019 residue production. And then on the NGL front also keeping eye on Grand Prix coming online.

Matt Portillo

Thank you.

Our next question comes from Brian Downey, Citigroup. Please proceed with your question.

Brian Downey

Great. Thanks for taking my questions. On your free state well results as you pointed out those on the Eastern most wells you have drilled on paper so far and clearly a solid result there. Could you describe how you view your pick us position as you move from west to east. And if you had any surprises on that eastern edge or doing anything differently towards that side?

David Dell'Osso

Hey, good morning, Brian. This is David. I'd say that we weren't surprised. We did look at those results in the east as kind of empirical data validating our hypothesis that the growth factor spends a little bit that direction but we have core over on the east side and so we had confidence the reservoir quality was good. Again, it's nice to print a result like this and show high quality performance across the breadth of our [indiscernible] positions.

Brian Downey

Great. I appreciate.

Our next question comes from Mike Kelly, Seaport Global Securities. Please proceed with your question.

Mike Kelly

Hey, good morning, guys. It looks like in Q1 you've almost accomplished a lot of the efficiency gains and productivity gains that you may be set out for the entire year so I'm just curious if there's how you feeling about this going to go forward throughout the rest of the year if there's still more gains to be add. And maybe just kind of looking at Slide 14 we lay out the checklist there everything is like to accomplish in '14 we lay out the checklists there everything is like to accomplish and see where you are right now and we're going to have more room to improve. Thanks.

Matt Gallagher

Thanks, Mike. I think clearly, we have some win in our sales. We're very early in the transition to returns focused strategy and we're just starting to see some fruit from that Labor and the one quarter is a little early to go hog wild on results so we need to continue to print results. The 100% execution focus and discipline as we inflect aggressively to this free cash flow model and get some shareholder friendly returns going. So, we feel good about the first quarter and we can't rest here. We have to continue to execute.

Mike Kelly

Okay. Fair enough. And then just kind of a specific one for me. Do you guys have a range or some sort of kind of guidance you can give us on second quarter capital? Thanks.

Matt Gallagher

We would just point you to the growth of 34 to 36 wells as well as the 95% working interest for the second quarter.

Mike Kelly

Okay. Thanks, guys. Good work.

Matt Gallagher

Be a downward trajectory versus Q1.

Our next question comes from Leo Mariani, KeyBanc. Please proceed with your question.

Leo Mariani

Hey, guys. Wanted to follow a little bit more on some of the efficiency gains that you guys had on the wells here. One of the you guys could maybe help translate that a little bit into well cost reductions. Now you said that well costs were down in the Delaware a half a million bucks because of sand but certainly looks like joint times are faster fracking times are faster so overall better cycle times. I just want to get a sense on maybe how your Midland wells have changed in terms of the costs maybe you know versus say six months ago as you started to kind of really improve the cycle times.

David Dell'Osso

Good morning, Leo. It's David. I'll say that to hold the line a little bit on our expectation of well cost for now because Matt just mentioned we're focused on repeating what we've just done but certainly improvements in cycle times on drilling completions can have impact on your well cost. And really there's no one thing that led to. We've looked at all aspects we're drilling, completions everything from that VHA selection to the load programs and hydrated the fleet as we've mentioned. So all those things have the potential to translate into costs but we need to continue to stamp out those results prints and quarters and see it in rearview before we start revising our estimates at well cost. Right now, I'd stick at that about 9.5 million per well and then Midland at about 12 in the Delaware for the time being.

Leo Mariani

I'm just going to get you over to the production side. Yes, certainly talked about kind of 5% sequential oil growth and in 2Q versus 1Q and obviously 1Q was pretty solid as well. Just kind of looking at the guidance for the year the 80, 85,000 I guess if I was to kind of assume the midpoint that implies that your sequential oil production growth slows a little bit in the second half of the year is that how you guys see it playing out. You did talk to some slightly smaller kind of working interest wells this year.

David Dell'Osso

That's right, Leo. We do see the largest growth quarter in the second quarter and then tempered growth in the back half of the year.

Our next question comes from Charles Meade, Johnson Rice. Please proceed with your question.

Charles Meade

Good morning, Matt to you and the whole team there. One of you could give us a bit of an update on your -- you talk about compressing that time to free cash flow but whatever the parameters that that seem most relevant for you I guess the biggest one being in oil price. So pick your oil price with when do you guys see as a kind of a reasonable window where you'll make that that phase transition.

Matt Gallagher

We were very active in our hedging in the first quarter and at the end of last year and so as prices have run up we continue to add to those positions so that gives us comfort in achieving the back half of the year in a wide range of conditions. That's where our focus is at and obviously, we have a capability to do it even sooner towards the front end of that timeframe as opposed to the back end.

So we're working on every single line item to aggressively pull that forward and that's been our mantra really since October of last year it's been a corporate mindset shift and we're taking all. It's been a corporate mindset shift and we're taking all steps very aggressively and it's really playing out nicely for the underlying model.

Charles Meade

Got it. Thank you for that Matt. And then if I guess some about the assets the Delaware Basin well results. Obviously, those three state results on kind of the eastern edge were strong results and know glad to see those. But what was driving some of the variability on some of those other well results that were closer down to -- call it, 1400 barrels a day.

Matt Gallagher

Go ahead, Dave.

David Dell'Osso

Hey, Charles. There is certainly is a little bit of variability but we consider those all to be strong well results so it does -- say it's all within the natural variability we see out there but we consider it as all the -- all to be high end and encouraging from a return standpoint as we continue to focus on cost efficiency in the Delaware and in driving down our cost per foot.

Charles Meade

Got it. So just within the -- within the previous range?

David Dell'Osso

That’s right.

Our next question comes from Jeff Grampp, Northland Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.

Jeff Grampp

Good morning, guys. I was curious last quarter you touched on some 2.5-3-mile type laterals that you guys were incorporating into the development plan. I was just curious if you could touch on the performance you are seeing on some of those and how maybe the results of those might inform any potential additions of those incrementally on that on the 2020 program.

David Dell'Osso

Hey, Jeff. It’s David. So we'll connect back to those when we spoke in February we were actually we were just in the end of the drilling of that ad so we had landed and successfully tied a couple of 3 mile laterals for the update from then is we've now successfully completed those laterals. So we're in the process of drilling about right now. So we don't have well performance results are shared just yet but we should the next time we visit in a quarter or so and I think that's going to determine how much of that you see going forward in 2020 plus but reminding last time we're going to be opportunistic about that we still look at that 2 to 2.5 miles is a sweet spot but we consider it as an indication that we can technically execute it 3 miles as we need to do.

Matt Gallagher

Think your average one result of 10,100 feet is industry leading so definitely able to deliver long laterals consistently.

Jeff Grampp

Absolutely. Forget those comments and from my follow up I'm curious on the acreage trade front you obviously you guys historically been pretty active in that market. We're just kind of curious if you guys could give us an update on that still something that's still pretty active for you guys or a lot of that low hanging fruit done or just kind of the overall state of the trade market would be helpful.

Stephanie Reed

Sure. This is Stephanie. If it's trade there's still something that we have a lot of focus on. There's quite a few in the queue. I would say right now they're there because they're outside of our current or near-term development plans. In 2017-2018 acreage trade were pretty prevalent. We talked about him a lot. They have gotten a little stickier there's sometimes the PDP component that's listening down. But we still have meaningful trade. We expect to cross the finish line this year.

Our next question comes from Michael Hall, Heikkinen and Energy Advisors. Please proceed with your question.

Michael Hall

Thanks. Good morning. Just curious on the local sand test in the Delaware and the cost savings highlighted there. What additional follow up tests do you have in the hopper to test local fan on the Delaware and is that something that could be potentially deployed in the back half of the year and in a wider way or is that probably premature and more likely something for 2020.

Matt Gallagher

Hey, Michael, I'd say the encouragement we saw in our first test gave us the confidence to expand the sample size of our dataset. So we're actually going to be building on that with regional sand in the Delaware here pretty shortly in the second quarter with our second test. And depending on the results of that in a couple subsequent tests we have also in 2019 probably looking at more of a 20-20 plus before we make the call and whether that becomes a standard or not. But suffice say to this point we're encouraged by what we've seen and we're going to be expanding that data set at the same time that we're getting more time on the data from our original test.

Michael Hall

That's helpful. Just curious on the -- That's helpful. I'm just curious on the impact of the headcount reductions. I guess a couple of things. Number one is I think previously had probably some excess clearly seems like some excess capacity relative to your current activity levels. Do you still have any of that some meaning as you take a let's say you take activity up in 2020 timeframe somewhat. Would you need to bring back on more headcount or do you still have some level of access that could potentially absorb a little higher activity level in the let's say medium term. And then secondarily is that the Q&A or a sorry DNA rate from the first quarter a decent run rate to think of for the rest of the year.

David Dell'Osso

Very good question. Michael, I'll touch on the first part about capacity when we look at our historical growth and where we were going in the type of world the industry was in we really had the capacity to go to operate 18 to 20 rigs consistently. So a lot of thought long term planning was put into this around what exactly what you asked are we going to have to ramp down and ramp right back up. And we feel the answer is no. It was a pure reduction associated with near-term activity levels and mid-range.

I'm talking two to three years activity levels and we feel like we have sufficient flexibility now across the operational teams to deliver on those outcomes. It also reinforces our commitment I think to free cash flow model and return to shareholder model. This says our commitment to that model that there is a healthy amount of flexibility you need to be able to cover obviously vacations and volatility in the market three to five years down the road.

So we think we're in a good spot. And this was one adjustment we needed to make. And I'll expand on that. The 8% that I referenced in the prepared remarks was achieved through just normal attrition in the first part of the year. We did have some performance cuts year-to-date. And then the company reduction in force only a select few were key positions of those will be backfilled.

As far as your second question on DNA, we don't see this as a significant impact to DNA in 2019 given that we're a good portion of the way through the year. I think you'll feel the bigger impact of this reduction in 2020. Therefore, we would you know we're going to keep our guidance range as is for now on DNA front.

Our next question comes from Neal Dingmann, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey. Please proceed with your question.

Neal Dingmann

Good morning all. Matt the question for you. One of the guys this far is just looking at working interests. I know you mentioned sort of -- I know the release you talked about having the minerals and you know how big advantage that is for some areas. You talk about how you see that the percentages sort of trending as far as what the working total -- working interest you had in first quarter and how you see that trending throughout the year based on heavier influence in the Midland going forward.

Matt Gallagher

Yeah, we're in the mid-90s here in the first quarter. And as to the plan we'll be in the mid-80s in the back half of the year just by where the development landed through the planning cycle going back over six to 12 months now. So, it will drop towards the back portion of the year.

Neal Dingmann

Okay. And then, just lastly looking that Slide 15 obviously you have a ton of inventory running room in several of your areas. Is there a thoughts -- I guess when you're looking at the plan I know your headcount for the saw the piece? Are the thoughts with that sort of just huge inventory level to you know maybe sell off to the lower you all deem the lower economic areas or you know maybe just talk about the overall how you sort of view your overall inventory.

Matt Gallagher

Yeah, I think you're seeing the benefits of the flexibility of the inventory right now of the type of results we're seeing in the Delaware or in a $40 world. It's not as competitive in the budgeting cycle and right now at a $60 world with strides we've been able to make operationally is more than competitive. So that's one example of the benefits of this type of inventory. Everything is within 5 and 10% rate of return bucket so with that 5 to 10% rate of return bucket. So when we rank out the portfolio top to bottom it's a very tight spreads and we do see something shaking out consistently towards the low end you've seen as prone in the past and given this type of inventory depth it gives us the flexibility to look to do that in the future overtime given the valuations right now on working into your side I don't see that in the near-term objective for us.

Neal Dingmann

That makes sense. Thanks so much for details.

Our next question comes from Juan Jarrah, TD Securities. Please proceed with your question.

Juan Jarrah

Yeah, thanks, everyone. Good morning. Just wanted to follow up a little bit on your 2019 Action Plan and more specifically could you comment a little bit about the 34 gross wells that you placed on production in the quarter. What types of spacing you employed on average say per bench or per basin if possible just trying to get at the whole rate of return approach versus the NPV approach of the past if you can.

Matt Gallagher

On average in the first quarter what you've seen is is in line with what we talked about in February. Anywhere from four to eight across depending on zoning by area. So it does vary by reservoir by area. We gave a little bit of detail on that in the call in February but take it very much along the lines of what we described at that time.

Juan Jarrah

And as a follow up to that have you seen any performance improvements or changes versus the previous approach.

Matt Gallagher

We're seeing some encouraging signs that support our thesis and what took us to this approach and it's all predicated on getting the free cash flow inflection and return to shareholders. I think we're just as convicted if not more so and then we'll continue to watch those results but they are early. So we're going to continue to push forward as we describe and keep an eye on it.

Juan Jarrah

Great thanks. And then last one for me is can you give us some sort of estimate how much of your 2019 capital program is predicated to sustaining your current production versus growing production?

Matt Gallagher

Yeah. We look at current activity levels. If you were to pull back and go into maintenance cap, we could see somewhere on the order of 800 million to maintain production at this at these levels.

Our next question comes from Biju Perincheril, Susquehanna. Please proceed with your question.

Biju Perincheril

Hi, good morning. And actually, a follow up on that previous question about the news of well spacing patterns specifically the uplift that you expect to see from the staggering versus stacking of the Wolfcamp B wealth. Just looking through some of the because a small sample size in your wealth that it looks like maybe around 15% an uplift in first year, set some reasonable is that a reasonable expectation?

Matt Gallagher

Hi, Biju. That does sound reasonable. I think we do. You mentioned the size of the sample set and the duration of the sample set those are both relatively small at this point so I would just put some brackets around that number. But I think you're on the right track with that type of a range.

Biju Perincheril

Okay. Thanks. And when do we expect to see some of those results but that would give the from that new pattern that in the 1Q wells or is that yet to be completed?

Matt Gallagher

Biju, beyond which -- I'd say that is just started feathering in 1Q and is more consistently part of the program through the back portions of the year as we go into drilling these pads. It takes three to six months for the full cycle before planning and then they get online. So just started to see some of the early indications of these results. But again, these are these are in our forecast going forward. So we're looking forward to seeing the results and in the year unfolding.

Our next question comes from Mike Scialla, Stifel. Please proceed with your question.

Mike Scialla

Good morning. Going back to your Slide 6, I realized that was designed to address scale at the corporate level but I'm wondering if some of those attributes carry over to the asset level in particular. I'm wondering if some of those attributes carry over to the asset level in particular. Wondered if a two-rig program in the Delaware is optimal or would you potentially benefit from scale there.

Matt Gallagher

I think it's instead of asset level our couches market level. So you are accessing the same market conditions. And when we go out for an RFQ all the service providers can hop handily back and forth between the Texas Midland and Texas Delaware basins. So we do access see those synergies there. Same on the marketing front. We've put in years of work to connect those two. So if our Delaware Basin asset we're on an island you'd be right on but it's connected through our marketing through our electrical infrastructure and then we own 28,000 acres of surface and it's very concentrated there so conceptually I think you're right on asset level as it pertains to partially I think we've got it covered and we access the same market there you'll find it a two to really cadence over there.

Mike Scialla

Very good. I just want to see any update on service costs in any inflation deflation anywhere along the service chain.

Matt Gallagher

Yeah, I think we mentioned last time there had been some softness and in pressure pumping and so forth. We have weighed in on what we built into the budget in terms of that that component. But broadly we didn't factor in inflation or deflation there have been some things you look at a tubular goods for example a hot roll coil has come down so there's potential for further savings on that but recounts still relatively high in the Permian. So we're going to we're going to still stick to our budget assumption of the lack of inflation or deflation until we get a little bit farther into the year.

Mike Scialla

Very good. Thank you.

We have reached the end of the question-and-answer session. And this does conclude today's conference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.