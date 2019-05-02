General Electric's Crown Jewel Leads The Charge

So far, it has been mostly unaffected by issues related to the Boeing crisis, but that could be a hit on them in the future.

In some respects, good times are coming again for General Electric (GE) and the company's shareholders. After news broke of a positive earnings surprise, optimism in the company grew on the market, taking shares higher as a result. In digging in deep to the industrial conglomerate, it's clear the picture is still complicated, with 2019 still likely to be a kitchen sink year, but one thing investors can count on is that, as the company deals with this tough time and as it begins to show nice signs of recovery, the firm's Aviation segment, its crown jewel, continues to lead the charge.

2019 is as expected

Investors appear to have gotten excited about General Electric and the fact that, according to management, earnings topped expectations by $0.05 per unit, while adjusted industrial free cash flow came in better than management expected. This is all true, and it should be applauded, especially since management made the case that results were positively impacted by execution, but because the bulk of its cash flow outperformance was due to timing of particular cash flows, that doesn't mean much for the company long term. In fact, the company has said that, despite outperformance, guidance for 2019 is unchanged from when management reported this year's expectations back in March.

In all, during the first quarter of its 2019 fiscal year, the industrial firm's cash flow came in at -$1.2 billion. This was $0.5 billion better than what was seen the same time a year earlier. For those who look at such a negative number with distaste, it's important to keep in mind that a $1.9 billion decline in cash flow came during the quarter in large part because of an inventory ramp-up to prepare for higher volumes in the second half of this year. If everything goes according to plan this year and as you can see in the image below, total industrial free cash flows should total between $0 and -$2 billion.

*Taken from General Electric

Outside of the bottom line, which is obviously the most important thing for the business, other metrics seem to be in-line with prior expectations. Revenue, for instance, should rise by the low-to-mid single digits, adjusted, of course, for the various divestitures being made by General Electric for the year, and leading the way for a lot of the company's pain will be its Power segment, followed by its Renewable Energy segment. The latter here has been affected by legacy obligations, while the former is in the middle of a multi-year downturn in the space. Should Power eventually recover, as management believes will happen starting next year before accelerating in 2021, it's very possible that it, in part because of cost-cutting initiatives management has undertaken over the years, combined with the history of the segment for producing nice margins, strong cash flow could result. However, in the meantime, investors should consider that a distant likelihood, not anything that will realistically happen near term.

Aviation continues to lead the way

As someone who understands General Electric well, I don't think I'll be the only one to say that the firm's Aviation segment is, by far, my favorite. As I have written before, the industry's long-term growth is secured and the company's market-leading position regarding engines is impressive. Not only that, but margins have historically been very attractive and there are tie-ins with the firm's GECAS (General Electric Capital Aviation Services) business under its GE Capital segment. My sentiments after seeing this quarter's findings remain unchanged.

*Taken from General Electric

As you can see in the image above, the firm's Aviation segment did quite well during the first quarter. Revenue for the period came in at $8 billion, up 12% year-over-year. More important than that, however, is the fact that orders grew 7% over the same period of time, combined with the fact that orders, in general, have historically outpaced revenue. When orders come in stronger than sales, especially consistently, it indicates expanding backlog and that's necessary for long-term and consistent growth.

Speaking of backlog, despite Aviation's only recent rise to become General Electric's dominant segment in terms of revenue, it comprises the largest chunk, by far, of its backlog. As of the end of the first fiscal quarter this year, for instance, backlog for it came out to $223.5 billion, about 59.7% of the company's total $374.2 billion in aggregate orders. Power, on the other hand, and due to both a weaker market and quicker turnaround time on orders, had backlog of $92.9 billion, or 24.8%, of the company's overall backlog.

To achieve its strong sales during the quarter, Aviation managed to sell 751 commercial engines, up 100 from the same time last year. Its GEnx class engine sales came out to 78 units, up from 50 last year, but the real winner was its LEAP engine class. During the quarter, the company sold 424 units, up from just 186 the same time last year. It's also worth mentioning that, outside of commercial, the company also fared well with its military units. Total sales were 161 engines there, up from 138 last year.

The only thing I saw about General Electric's Aviation business that I did not like was the margin contraction in the business. Profits of $1.66 billion beat out the $1.60 billion seen a year earlier, but the 20.9% segment profit margin, while still very attractive, especially compared to the company's other segments, was lower than the 22.5% seen the same time last year. While achieving sales growth is important and will allow the company to lock in long-term service agreements and capture customers for the long haul, I pray the firm doesn't sacrifice profits needlessly.

Some who follow General Electric are likely very well aware of the problems facing Boeing (BA) and its 737 Max aircraft. This has proven one issue for General Electric, with management identifying this as a previously-unanticipated problem. In the first quarter's conference call, CEO Culp mentioned the company's joint venture with Safran, an entity called CFM International. Safran had stated to its investors an impact, if current slowed production of the 737 Max persists through the second quarter, of 200 million euros, largely due not to a cancellation of orders but because of the timing of completion. At this time, General Electric continues to produce the LEAP 1-B engine, which is the exclusive engine of the 737 Max, as though production were not slowed, but Culp mentioned that the impact to them would likely be the same, more or less, as Safran's impact if this all persists.

Takeaway

Right now, investors seem to be happy about General Electric, but it's important to keep in mind that, while some data came in better than expected, nothing has really changed on the outlook for the firm over the past couple of months. Fortunately, we are seeing some strength in the firm's key Aviation business, and while margins there are suffering, I expect this piece of the business, its crown jewel, to really lead the charge toward the conglomerate's multi-year recovery.

