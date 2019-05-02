AT&T Is Not Finding Its Identity

Unfortunately, the markets that the company is attempting to compete in is filed with corporations that do "get" the new business model and are fully integrated with strong financials.

In the meantime, its return on shareholder's equity is falling and will probably fall even further as the integration of acquisitions continues and as it continues to reduce its debt.

AT&T is trying to become a "new" Modern Corporation, but does not fully understand what it takes to become such an organization.

AT&T Inc, (NYSE: T) seems to be going through an identity crisis and this fact is not helping its stock price at all.

In the first quarter of 2019, AT&T produced a return on shareholder’s equity of 11.9 percent with a fair amount of financial leverage.

In the 2012 through 2015 period, AT&T’s return on shareholder’s equity was right around 15.0 percent.

Since this time period, the management of AT&T has been on a search for a new identity, one more associated with the emerging role of information technology in the emerging era.

In my view, the leadership of AT&T has been trying to become one of the “new” Modern Corporations, but as of this time, they “just don't get it.”

In the post just cited, I argued that

“I cannot be confident that AT&T management really has a grasp on what it takes to achieve the scale needed to compete with firms that have already built themselves into the model of the “new” Modern Corporation. “

Furthermore, because of the confusion that comes from this inability to grasp where management is going

“all the higher-ups speaking to the market have different stories and this does not lead to great confidence in how the combined companies will move ahead.”

Nothing coming form the recent earnings report leads me to think that the leadership has improved its vision.

AT&T is a large, complex organization, and, as a consequence is facing many of the same issues in transition to the new information age that many other companies are facing. How a company attempts to adapt can have a major impact upon financial performance,

I would argue that AT&T has responded in ways that have damaged it return performance. The company has not earned this low a return on shareholder’s equity for a very long time.

The question is, will AT&T’s management fail to buy its way to become a “new” Modern Corporation and self-destruct the way other former giants have done…or, not?

Not only does AT&T have to become a “new” Modern Corporation to be able to compete with others that have accomplished the transformation, but it can’t overly burden itself with debt, which it seems to be on the way to doing.

And, the M&A activity can take its toll.

The current earnings result: “Overall net income attributable to AT&T was $4.01 billion, or 56 cents a share, down from $4.66 billion, or 75 cents a share, a year earlier, because of merger- and integration-related costs.”

The longer-term problem is, as I have stated earlier, that the leadership of AT&T seems to be focused specifically upon products and services, which constrains the company to remain a “linear” business focusing upon the direct connection between the company and the customer.

The “new” Modern Corporation focuses upon building platforms and networks that live off of inter-relationships that can achieve fantastic scale. AT&T seems to be having trouble, as some of the areas it appears to be focusing upon are, in fact, loosing customers.”

But, the problems don’t seem to be any where near an end. There still seem to be huge integration problems coming from the TimeWarner acquisition. The distractions coming from the HBO place within the empire are not insignificant.

Finally, another characteristic of the “new” Modern Corporation is their skill in financial engineering. The “new” Modern Corporation tends to have lots of cash on hand and low debt leverage and achieves this while maintaining high returns on shareholder’s equity. This allows these companies to innovate and expand when they feel the time is appropriate and not when financial markets are accessible.

AT&T is a long way from this. The return’s on shareholder’s equity mentioned at the start of this post were earned using substantial financial leverage, without large cash balances. As mentioned, one of management’s goals is to reduce the debt load that AT&T bears.

For example, as reported by the Financial Times,

“AT&T has been shedding assets in an effort to reduce its debt burden. This month it sold its 9.5 per cent stake in Hulu back to the streaming service for $1.43bn and this week announced the sale of its space at New York’s Hudson Yards for about $2.2bn. Reflecting the company’s net debt is down to $165bn. ‘We’re on plan to meet our deleveraging goals with strong free cash flow and asset sales,’ said chief executive Randall Stephenson. The company says it net debt is on track for $150bn by year-end.”

In summary, I have to say that the current efforts being exerted by AT&T are disappointing to me. The management of the company is trying to move the company on into the future, but doesn’t seem to grasp the major characteristics of those that have moved on successfully.

Until the management gets its act in order, I don’t believe that AT&T is the place to be.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.