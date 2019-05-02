TILT Holdings: A Hodgepodge Of Everything Cannabis-Related

TILT is a holding company with assets mostly acquired in the last six months including the initial four that were used in its RTO.

Introduction

TILT Holdings (otcqb:SVVTF) is a company that probably should not have gone public so early. The company assembled a few assets as part of its RTO and it has somehow managed to amass a market cap of close to C$1.0 billion. After a few more acquisitions post-RTO, TILT now has a portfolio of assets that touches everything cannabis-related. However, we think the company lacks focus and has made it very difficult for investors to assess its strategic direction and growth potential. As a result, we are cautious about its near-term prospect and would not touch it at this moment.

Portfolio Overview

TILT is a tough company to analyze simply because it was initially put together with four unrelated companies in an attempt to create a public vehicle. The company began trading in December 2018 by a four-way merger and has since made a few more deals. We will discuss TILT's existing assets below:

Baker is a CRM software that is designed for cannabis dispensaries. The Baker platform is used by over 1,000 dispensaries and TILT estimates its market share to be 32% across the U.S. Similar to traditional CRM platforms, Baker's core product is a tool that cannabis dispensaries use to conduct marketing and build customer loyalty. Baker has customers in 26 states but the majority of its sales came from Colorado, California, and Washington. These are some of the oldest fully-legalized markets in the U.S. with many smaller dispensaries operated by private retailers. For many markets, licenses are closely held by a limited number of companies which is not great for Baker.

manufactures pre-made modular for cannabis cultivation and is applying for a license in Oregon which will use its own modules once completed. It also offers an e-commerce platform to third parties looking for turnkey online sales solutions. Sea Hunter operates cannabis dispensaries and manufactures its own products in Massachusetts.

operates cannabis dispensaries and manufactures its own products in Massachusetts. SVT owns land that could be used for cannabis cultivation in Canada.

owns land that could be used for cannabis cultivation in Canada. Blackbird is acquired by TILT in December 2018 for $50 million including $5 million of cash. The company operates a distribution business in Nevada and California and has ~250 customers.

is acquired by TILT in December 2018 for $50 million including $5 million of cash. The company operates a distribution business in Nevada and California and has ~250 customers. Standard Farms is a licensed grower in Pennsylvania with products available in 95% of the dispensaries in the state. TILT acquired it for $40 million including $12 million in cash.

After the RTO, the company has continued to throw new assets into the portfolio including its acquisition of Jupiter Research, a vaporizer equipment manufacturer, for $210 million ($70 million in cash). Jupiter generated $77 million in sales with 20% EBITDA margin in 2018. That implies a purchase multiple of 2.7x EV/Sales and 14x EV/EBITDA which seems like a high multiple for a manufacturing business. TILT did not provide information on Jupiter's historical growth trends so it's hard to assess the price it paid.

Financials

TILT has a total of 358 million shares outstanding which implies a market capitalization of C$950 million. Just before the RTO, TILT raised $119 million in November 2018 by issuing 22.9 million shares at C$5.25 per share. The company paid 7% in commissions to the brokers during that financing round. Most importantly, the company has since slumped in the public market with the private-round investors sitting at a ~50% paper loss.

The company just released its 2018 Q4 results with $5.1 million in revenue. However, the company said pro forma revenue could have been $32.8 million assuming all acquisitions closed on October 1, 2018. TILT couldn't wait to share its 2019 January one-month unaudited preliminary revenue of $13.8 million which still doesn't capture the full contributions from its recent acquisitions. Using January preliminary revenue, TITL currently trades at 4.4x market cap/revenue which is on the cheap side among the U.S. peers. However, we think the story is more complicated given TILT's assets are less integrated, spread across many industries, and all recently acquired. Thus, we think it warrants a material discount for TILT compared to the leading MSOs. We view TILT's valuation as a reference point only at this moment rather than as an indicative measure, mostly due to its rampant M&A activities.

Trying To Be Everything?

By now, are you clear on what TILT's core mission is? In fact, we still struggle to understand the focus of TILT as a business. The public company was created by multiple acquisitions which is not a prudent move in our view. We would very much prefer management to spend the time and patience to integrate these assets and establish a track record before hastily going public. We think TILT's approach created three main issues for investors:

Lack of focus : TILT's approach to acquiring several unrelated assets and creating a public company right away resulted in a perceived lack of focus. We are not sure where management is spending most of their time on. Rather, we wonder if the management is looking for the next acquisition which will add to the complexity.

: TILT's approach to acquiring several unrelated assets and creating a public company right away resulted in a perceived lack of focus. We are not sure where management is spending most of their time on. Rather, we wonder if the management is looking for the next acquisition which will add to the complexity. Lack of track record : Because the majority of TILT's assets are acquired in the last six months, there is very limited history for investors to assess how good or bad these deals have been. There are limited operating history and financials which creates confusion and frustration among investors. The likely result is a large discount in the valuation of TILT's stocks.

: Because the majority of TILT's assets are acquired in the last six months, there is very limited history for investors to assess how good or bad these deals have been. There are limited operating history and financials which creates confusion and frustration among investors. The likely result is a large discount in the valuation of TILT's stocks. Lack of visibility: Another consequence of TILT's business model is that investors are getting very little visibility into its near-term performance. With so many moving parts and a lack of track record, we find it paralyzing to analyze TILT's future performance. At this point, we stopped trying to analyze TILT's financials and believe its results will stay volatile given the pending acquisitions and potential future deals.

Looking Ahead

For investors, we think TILT is a tough story to understand. The company was created by putting together a few loosely connected assets that come across as all over the place. We think TILT is trying to be everything cannabis-related rather than the best in one or two things. Among the peers, the reason U.S. MSOs are getting higher valuation is that they are focused on cultivation and retailing which is a coherent and scalable business model that comes with growth potential. However, TILT's assets are thinly spread out which creates multiple layers of challenges. Operationally, it is hard to imagine how the central management gets involved in each of the entity efficiently and whether there are any synergies in the system. Financially, capital allocation is also a problem when you have to decide which asset gets the priority treatment.

Lastly, we would like to reiterate the observation that cannabis investors are clearly moving away from using revenue as a proxy for profitability as companies like TILT acquire mature businesses in all-stock deals. Companies like Jupiter Research brings in substantial revenues but profitability is what investors should be looking for. Given the lack of revenue for many cannabis companies, acquisitions are an easy way to improve valuation from an EV/Revenue perspective. However, growth in EBITDA and net income are what ultimately indicates whether an acquisition is successful. As a result, we don't think TILT has done anything notable given it has literally acquired all its assets in the last few months. How could you expect to be rewarded by the market when you have done nothing but being on a buying spree?

We would suggest investors be patient and wait for TILT to prove itself before considering an investment. We are unclear about TILT's strategy and its area of focus and believe the existing hodgepodge of assets represent a counterproductive way of running a high-growth company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.