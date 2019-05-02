Why I Am Dipping My Toes Into Southwestern Energy

Introduction

Southwestern Energy (SWN) is Texas based company operating in fracing of shale gas. SWN is the US' fourth largest natural gas producer. In 2014 it made a disastrous bet on natural gas prices, causing its stock to drop 90%. There is a lot of negative sentiment about its stock, and it currently trades at a historically low valuation. This is where I become interested. In the last three years the company has worked on gearing its operations towards the new low gas price environment. Its balance sheet and operations have improved substantially. In addition, SWN is industry leading with regards to environmental stewardship. I’m toe-dipping in SWN as I have a head strong believe that natural gas is an important part of the transition towards a lower-carbon energy future, and that energy prices will improve in the long run.

The short story of SWN:

2014

NYMEX gas price high: $8.15

SWN records profit of $1.45bln

Acquisitions of $5.30bln / SWN Bets big on Marcellus shale fields

Bridge loan of $4.50bln + term loan of $500mln issued

2015

NYMEX gas price drops to $2.62 / SWN halts drilling

SWN needs to impair natural gas properties worth $6.95bln

Records loss of $6.56bln

of $6.56bln Preferred stock issued of $ 1.67bln

2016

SWN cuts 1,100 jobs

Additional impairments of $2.32 bln / Records loss of $2.75bln

of $2.75bln Common stock issued of $1.25bln

New CEO Bill Way appointed

2017

Beginning of turnaround:

Focus on Appalachia: 40% y-o-y production growth

Records profit of $815mln

2018

Sells Fayetteville assets for $1.87bln / Continued investment in Appalachia

Reduces debt by $ 2.07bln / Stock repurchase of $180mln

Records profit of $537mln

2019

The Macro environment

As 85% of SWN's production output is Natural Gas (13% LNG, 2% Oil), the principal external value driver for its success is the price of natural gas.

The drop of price of natural gas under $3.00 (1 May 2019: $2.62) has been catastrophic for its more remote production fields like Marcellus and Fayetteville, which needed $4-5 prices be profitable. The drop in price has forced SWN to impair and divest these fields and shift its focus towards fields in Appalachia that are sustainable in the current low price environment.

The base case of the US Energy Information Agency (EIA) predicts that gas prices will not increase significantly in the short term, because of downward pressure from production capacity from both oil and gas industries. However, over the coming decades US domestic consumption of natural gas is expected to increase substantially more than other energy sources. Moreover, the US is transforming into a gas exporter, opening up creating new markets. The EIA therefore assumes gas prices to remain in the current range in the short-medium term, but to increase in the medium-long term.

Debt restructuring

After SWNs catastrophic acquisition spree in 2014 company had accumulated a significant debt position ($7.0 bln in 2014). When gas prices dwindled it had to fire almost 40% of its staff and impair its non-profitable assets.

In April 2018 SWN replaced its existing credit facility to a variable rate revolving $3.5bln credit facility. When in December 2018 it completed the sale of its Fayetteville assets for $1.87bln, it used its proceeds to pay off $2.01bln in debt. End 2018 it had zero debt outstanding under its credit facility and 2.32bln debt outstanding in senior notes. The lion's share of these notes are due in 2025.

As the above figures indicates its balance sheet has been improving. Its FY2018 Debt-to-Assets ratio was 40% and its Net Debt / EBITDA ratio 1.6x. SWN targets further debt reductions for 2019.

Operational shift towards Appalachia

After its divestments SWNs revenues now come primarily from its Appalachian operations. In 2018, the Company invested $1.25 billion in upscaling its Appalachian operations. It has comitted to "investing within its cash flows", scaling down investment if gas prices drop.

In the short term we should expect SWN to increase its NGL production in Southwest Appalachia, while its Northeast production will remain constant. With 480,000 net acres of inventory in Appalachia, SWN is currently focused on improving well operations from its existing inventory. It does not have any M&A activity planned in the near future.

SWN has a multi-year hedging program in place for 74% of its natual gas production, with both swaps and collars, with an average floor price of $2.90 in 2019. Its Liquids (17% of production mix) remain largely unhedged.

In the coming years SWN will focus on driving down its well costs, and on returning to `free cash flow neutral`. The sale of its Fayettevill assets has put a dent in its revenue in absolute terms, but we should expect the profitability of these wells to be more sustainable.

Q1 2019 results were above analyst expections, because of increases in liquid production. CEO Bill Ways stressed that the company is very focused on financial discipline, improving margins and long-term shareholder value. SWN's stock price is currently at a record low ($3.98, 1 May 2019). This seems a good base to create value from.

Valuation

SWNs valuation imploded 90% following its 2014 debacle and due to investor’s worries that SWN will not be able to grow under current gas prices.

The stock currently holds a P/E ratio of 4.5x, while its peer group has an average P/E of 10.6x. In addition it currently holds a P/B ratio of 1.2x, versus an industry's average 3.8x. The relative valuations in the natural gas industry are determined by both their growth potential, efficiency and their reserves. Comparing SWNs reserves (proven and unproven, MMBOe) to its peers, SWNs valuation is the lowest of its peers. Comparing SWN's market cap to its Proved reserves PV-10 (the expected value of its reserves) it is also lowest in its class. In other words, even if you do not believe natural gas will improve in the short term, SWNs valuation seems low (Price update, 1 May 2019).

Conclusion

After a disastrous gamble in 2014, and no sign of natural gas prices improving, SWN has become out of favour. However, SWN under a new CEO has turned the company around for a new low price environment. SWN's balance sheet looks healthier and its operations are improving. Yes, the short term outlook of gas prices is lackluster, but in my view the state of the current company does not warrant such a valuation. If you believe gas prices will increase on the long term, this stock is worth dipping your toes into.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SWN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.