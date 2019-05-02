Too Bad The Market Hates The Teekay Refinancing

Teekay (NYSE:TK) is finally refinancing some bonds that come due in 2020. That may be a little late than some would prefer. But "better late than never!" very much applies here. This stock is so out of favor that Mr. Market threw a temper tantrum on the news:

There is absolutely no rational excuse for the price drop shown above mid-week when the refinancing was announced. The dividend cut should have been expected by the market. Teekay, the parent company unconsolidated, really does not have all that much cash flow for the debt load. Instead, it has considerable liquid value in the holdings of several companies that it manages or has a share of the general partner.

Source: Teekay Corporation Fourth Quarter 2017, Earnings Slide Presentation

As shown above, the debt is well covered by assets. More than a few of those assets are liquid. Stock prices have changed some since then and not exactly for the better. The market value of the securities above is probably worth closer to $500 million at today's prices than the more than $700 million shown above. It would take far more than the current decline to make the situation unworkable.

That made the current round of refinancing a little more challenging. But certainly achievable. The problem is this market is just never happy. Mr. Market would not have been happy to see the company sell securities to pay the debt nor is it happy with the new debt terms. Sometimes, you just cannot please anyone.

Asset-based loans are rare right now because of the writeoffs a few years back that I witnessed from the oil and gas industry viewpoint. However, loans backed by relatively liquid assets, as is the case shown above, still exist. The lack of cash flow to support the loan can raise the interest rate somewhat.

But, clearly, the debt is conservative when compared to the value shown above. Potential investors can assume reasonable discounts to the value shown above during a crisis liquidation, and the company reasonably survives with some value to common shareholders.

Horus Asset Management notes that this speculative investment involves a "high degree of safety" in their eyes probably due to the liquid situation. They also note that this investment will need time to work. This is not going to be an overnight sensation short of an unexpected event or crisis the company can take advantage of.

Source: Teekay Corporation Fourth Quarter 2017, Earnings Slide Presentation

It should be noted that the financing in January caught the market by surprise. Since the market does not like surprises, the stock tanked in January and really has not recovered from it.

Rumors are flying that another stock sale is needed. It should be noted that if that is the case, the asset values are such that this stock would still have considerable appreciation in all but the most extreme amount of stock sales.

Furthermore, if management knew what it was doing last January 2018, then that sale of convertible securities and stock should have solved any financing needs going forward. Management should have learned plenty of expensive financing lessons from the Teekay Offshore (TOO) debacle that involved a bailout by Brookfield-related companies. The Teekay stock and convertible bond sale in January 2018 should have represented a preventative and conservative financing move whose announcement to the market was not well handled. In short, it represented an improvement over the financing of Teekay Offshore.

Currently

Management worked hard enough to make the current situation possible.

Source: Fourth Quarter 2018, Earnings Report Slides

Teekay LNG Partners (TGP) announced a badly needed distribution increase. Most likely, there are more very predictable distribution increases on the way as Teekay LNG delevers its balance sheet. The cash flow is based upon some long-term contracts. Therefore, the risk of future distribution increases is not that great. That increase more than offset the loss of income as Teekay Offshore eliminated its distribution.

Source: Teekay Corporation Fourth Quarter 2018, Earnings Report

Obviously, the parent cash flow is not where it needs to be. But recovering rates in the various markets served by the Teekay companies finally give the market a way to see better days ahead. Lenders should be able to look at the assets to allow the announced financing to proceed to a logical end. Normally, those announcements are not made without some considerable commitment beforehand. So, the current market worries about the situation are just not justified.

Normally, the announcement of a secured bond offering would be scary as a company in the financial situation being discussed would close off many future refinancing avenues. Because Teekay holdings in other companies give this company a lot of liquidity, that may not be the case. There could still be a lot of future possibilities should the current recovery abort.

Far more importantly, much of the consolidated business is based upon long-term contracts. Teekay Offshore and Teekay LNG are especially not really exposed to the latest market price variations. Both managements can choose some limited exposure to the spot price market, and both have from time to time. That is far different from betting the whole company on the spot market.

Conclusion

Once Mr. Market puts a stock in the doghouse, then really nothing makes Mr. Market happy. However, the stock really does not appear to be testing recent lows. Therefore, this could be the beginning of a bumpy recovery. The volatile shipping markets appear to be favoring this company.

Let's hope the recoveries underway continue. But if those recoveries do not continue, Teekay and the associated companies have a large array of long-term contracts. The only company in the group that really needs a sustained recovery right now is Teekay Tankers (TNK). The recovery taking place there does appear to be long-lived. However, that is probably the financially weakest of the group and the one most in need of better pricing.

Right now, Teekay appears poised for a fairly long-term recovery. Horus Asset Management paid much more for its holdings than the current price. Horus Asset Management also believes that long term, the funds invested will provide an adequate return. That adequate return could still happen. But if it does, the return for a current investment would be far greater.

The long-term outlook for Teekay now appears to be speculatively excellent. However, any shipping investment is usually very volatile. Therefore, investors may want to keep the position small so they can still sleep at night. This investment still needs time to "work out". So, 12-month forecasting is at best a guess. But the long-term 5-year horizon looks mighty enticing. An investor like Horus Asset Management with a decent track record provides some degree of safety for a favorable outcome. But that is definitely not a guarantee as Horus Asset Management can be incorrect.

