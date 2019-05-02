Micron: Plan For The Worst, Hope For The Best

That's the biggest driver to earnings and earnings are the main driver to stock prices.

If you listened to what WDC and Intel said about pricing, you may not stay so bullish.

We're early in earnings season but already we've had multiple datapoints saying that pricing is getting worse. Pricing is the biggest driver to memory companies' earnings. There's huge leverage from pricing.

Pricing's been getting worse so I don't see a reason to look for excuses to own Micron (NASDAQ:MU). Not yet anyway. Earnings drive stock prices and worsening memory prices are not a stock catalyst.

So Far What Did We Hear In Earnings Season?

What did Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) say about pricing on their earnings?

"The decline in memory pricing has intensified. The data center inventory and capacity digestion that we described in January is more pronounced than we expected, and China headwinds have increased, leading to a more cautious IT spending environment. And yet those same customer conversations reinforce our confidence that demand will improve in the second half. So we've reassessed our '19 expectations based on the challenges we're seeing."

"Pricing has intensified" means the rate of change of the declines are getting worse. There's nothing better about worse.

What's nuts in my book is that they also believe things will get better in the back half yet they admit things are getting worse now.

Listen to what they said here:

"We see customers becoming more cautious in their buying patterns, with the most acute deceleration happening in China."

"Acute" is not cute.

Source

"Acute" is not so cute.

Customers are cutting orders in a not so cute fashion and telling everybody don't worry we'll buy more later, so keep giving us cheap prices. OK. But that makes no sense.

I've been in this business for a little while. Worse almost always never means better. If customers are pulling back orders now, you believe them that they say they are going to increase orders later?

I believe them if they give me more orders now and say they are going to give me more orders later. I don't believe them if they are pulling orders and say "nothing to worry about."

So now, we've heard it so many times that business looks worse now but they are "hearing" it will get better later, magically.

Everybody, companies and investors alike, have their hopes pinned on something that doesn't really make sense. Worse now means better later.

This is a strange nuance in markets I have not seen. I think investors are trying to justify stock prices by saying things that just don't make sense. That's only my opinion. Everyone's entitled to their own opinion, but for me, it makes no sense.

Intel's clearly saying things are getting worse.

What did Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) say on their earnings?

WDC saw pricing drop 23% in the just reported quarter vs. a drop of 18% the prior quarter. So the pace of decline, similar to what Intel said, is getting worse, not better.

They did say they saw demand get better, but let's put that in perspective.

WDC hit the nail on the head in their last earnings that despite volume demand you have to know where pricing and margins are going to understand earnings. Listen to how they put it.

One, starting from a top-line perspective, we expect our top line to improve at a meaningful rate as we see demand pick up, capacity enterprise as well as seasonal pickup in demand from both a flash and from a hard drive perspective. ... The big question which is the question that you're trying to get at is what is our margin level going to look like?"

While many companies are talking about demand bottoming, the main component to earnings is pricing, which has been dropping at an accelerated rate.

So what did WDC say about pricing and margins?

We're assuming that we're going to continue to see pressure in terms of our flash gross margins as we move through the balance of the calendar year. And the reason that we're doing that principally is that, we want to plan for the worst and if you want to call it hope for the best."

Memory bulls, please spin that one positively for me, "plan for the worst hope for the best!?"

You can sell a lot of something but if you don't make much money on each thing, you don't have much in the end. Sounds too simple. Companies are forced to produce, even if it means losses because not running production will make earnings way worse.

So they are stuck and have no visibility of earnings actually improving.

Similar to Intel, that does NOT sound so good. Feel free to disagree with me. I'm expecting it.

But Elazar it's getting worse now that means it's getting better.

"Hope for the best" as WDC put it.

I'm focused on pricing and margins and what that means for earnings.

What's Intel expecting for pricing?

Here's what they said,

"We are also anticipating an incrementally more challenging NAND pricing environment."

They are also planning for the worst and hoping for the best.

Pricing Matters For Micron

The two biggies in memory, Intel and WDC are saying real-time that pricing is expected to be bad and maybe worse. That's the key driver for Micron earnings.

Here's Micron's ASPs vs. gross margins and EPS.

Source: Elazar Advisors Models, Data From Micron Earnings

If you notice above when pricing ("ASPs") started moving up, gross margins stopped going down and earnings started moving up.

Now we're in the opposite trend where ASPs (average selling prices) are getting worse and gross margins are starting to drop, which is hitting our earnings.

Our full model (paywall) has the potential for quarterly losses for Micron later this year given the pricing trends.

Meanwhile the Street's expecting profits.

Micron Earnings Estimates

We have three main criteria we look for in our Strong Buys.

1. 45% 12 month upside: We don't have that because we need earnings, and our EPS numbers are going negative.

2. Our quarters inline or above the Street: We're way below the Street.

3. Wow: We need to say wow about the story. Customers are slowing orders, pricing getting worse. It's very tough to eek out an honest "wow" about that. Some might say getting worse now, means better, wow, but I just can't get myself to say that.

Conclusion

So far earnings season has a similar message as recent earnings seasons. In a nutshell, "expect the worst, hope for the best," as WDC just put it.

I would adjust that. I think people are "seeing worse and expecting better."

To me that makes no sense.

